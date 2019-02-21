Revisiting the Influenza Pandemic of 1918-1919

Announcement

Argument

One hundred years ago, the entire world was facing the greatest epidemic crisis in its history, plagued by an influenza pandemic that is estimated to have killed 50-100 million persons worldwide (about 118,000 in Portugal).

The history and memory of this pandemic, known in Portugal as the “Pneumonic” or “Spanish Flu”, will be revisited in a one-day interdisciplinary conference, to be held at ISCTE-IUL (Lisbon University Institute) on 21 February 2019.

This colloquium follows a special issue of journal Ler Historia (online here) on the same topic, gathering a number of scholars that have been working on it from a variety of disciplinary approaches (history, social sciences, medical sciences). Aiming to promote the dialogue between these different perspectives, the conference also opens the debate on current public health concerns and policies, questioning how a possible epidemic crisis of similar magnitude would be responded today in Portugal and worldwide.

This colloquium is jointly organized by journal Ler Historia and CIES-IUL (Centre for Research and Studies in Sociology), both part of ISCTE-IUL, under the scientific coordination of José Vicente Serrão and Laurinda Abreu.

A full programme for the conference can be viewed here.

Programme

Abertura | 9h30-10h00

Director CIES,

Director Ler História,

Presidente Comissão Pneumónica,

Reitora ISCTE-IUL

Painel 1 | 10h00-12h00

Moderadora : Miriam Halpern Pereira, CIES / ISCTE-IUL

José Vicente Serrão , Laurinda Abreu, Cem anos de investigação sobre a Pneumónica: um balanço.

, Laurinda Abreu, Cem anos de investigação sobre a Pneumónica: um balanço. José Manuel Sobral, Maria Luísa Lima , A epidemia da Pneumónica em Portugal no seu tempo histórico.

, A epidemia da Pneumónica em Portugal no seu tempo histórico. Helena Rebelo-de-Andrade , David Felismino, A pandemia de gripe de 1918-1919: um desafio à ciência médica no princípio do século XX.

, David Felismino, A pandemia de gripe de 1918-1919: um desafio à ciência médica no princípio do século XX. Laurinda Abreu, A luta contra as invasões epidémicas em Portugal: políticas e agentes, séculos XVI-XIX.

Conferência | 12h30-13h30 Constantino Sakellarides, A Gripe e a Cidade.

Painel 2 | 15h00-16h30

Moderador: João Lavinha INSA

Maria de Fátima Nunes , O tempo da Pneumónica, da Grande Guerra, da Liga das Nações. Leituras e interrogações de um tempo de mudanças globais.

, O tempo da Pneumónica, da Grande Guerra, da Liga das Nações. Leituras e interrogações de um tempo de mudanças globais. Baltazar Nunes , A pandemia de gripe 1918-19 em Portugal: Uma análise do impacte na mortalidade ao nível distrital.

, A pandemia de gripe 1918-19 em Portugal: Uma análise do impacte na mortalidade ao nível distrital. Maria Antónia Pires de Almeida, A crise sanitária no Porto em 1918: o conhecimento médico e farmacêutico através da imprensa diária.

Painel 3 | 17h00-19h00

Moderador :Sérgio Campos Matos, FLUL ULisboa