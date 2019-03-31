HomeThe Art Market Dictionary
De Gruyter's
Published on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 by Céline Guilleux
De Gruyter and the team of the Art Market Dictionary (AMD) are currently looking for authors interested in contributing to their encyclopedia project. The AMD is the first reference work providing encompassing information on commercial art galleries, dealers, auction houses, fairs and advisers in Europe, the USA and Canada in the 20th and 21st centuries. Due to appear in 2020, it will be published in print and as an online searchable database. It is edited by Johannes Nathan and supported by a number of specialized institutions such as the Getty Research Institute, the Zentralinstitut für Kunstgeschichte, or the Archives of American Art.
Presentation
Thanks to fantastic support from authors and institutions worldwide, we will soon accomplish the remaining steps and are now calling scholars and students who may have been unaware of the AMD. We are currently particularly focused on France, North America and Italy; we would be glad to send, to interested art historians, a list of subjects on which they can write.
Contributions
Authors’ remuneration depends on the number of entries they write. If you would like to request more information or to contribute, please visit the AMD’s website at artmarketdictionary.com or contact Dr. Sarah Goodrum, AMD Editor: sarah.goodrum [at] degruyter [dot] com
before 2019, March 31th
Editor in Chief
- Johannes Nathan, Nathan Fine Art, Potsdam/Zürich
Managing Editor
- Sarah Goodrum
Advisory Board
- Oskar Bätschmann, Schweizerisches Institut für Kunstwissenschaft, Zurich
- Christian Bracht, Bildarchiv Foto Marburg, Philips-Universität Marburg
- Neil Brodie, Scottish Centre for Crime and Justice Research, University of Glasgow
- Wolfgang Ernst, University of Oxford
- Roger Fayet, Schweizerisches Institut für Kunstwissenschaft, Zurich
- Walter Feilchenfeldt, CINOA, the International Federation of Art and Antique Dealer Associations, Zurich (formerly)
- Uwe Fleckner, Forschungsstelle Entartete Kunst, Universität Hamburg
- Antoinette Friedenthal, Independent scholar, Potsdam
- Ursula Frohne, Westfälische Wilhelms-Universität Münster
- Christian Fuhrmeister, Zentralinstitut für Kunstgeschichte, Munich
- Thomas Gaehtgens, Getty Research Institute, Los Angeles
- Malcolm Gee, Northumbria University, Newcastle upon Tyne
- Ton Geerts, RKD – Netherlands Institute for Art History, the Hague
- Uwe Hartmann, German Lost Art Foundation, Magdeburg
- Kate Haw, Archives of American Art, Washington, D.C.
- Günter Herzog, Zentralarchiv des internationalen Kunsthandels e.V., Cologne
- Thomas Kirchner, Deutsches Forum für Kunstgeschichte, Paris
- Antoinette Le Normand-Roland, Institut National d'Histoire de l'Art, Paris
- Hubert Locher, Deutsches Dokumentationszentrum für Kunstgeschichte – Bildarchiv Foto Marburg, Universität Marburg
- Soledad Lorenzo, Galería Soledad Lorenzo, Madrid (formerly)
- Neil B. De Marchi, Duke University, Durham, NC
- David Nash, Mitchell-Innes & Nash, New York
- Inge Reist, The Frick Collection's Center for the History of Collecting, Frick Art Reference Library, New York
- Martin Roth, Victoria and Albert Museum, London
- Bénédicte Savoy, Technische Universität, Berlin
- Dmitrij Severuhin, Herzen State Pedagogical University, St. Petersburg
- Guillermo Solana, Museo Thyssen-Bornemisza, Madrid
- Hans van Miegroet, Duke University, Durham, NC
- Olav Velthuis, University of Amsterdam
- Frank Zöllner, Leipzig University
Subjects
- History (Main subject)
- Society > History > Economic history
- Periods > Modern > Nineteenth century
- Zones and regions > America > United States
- Mind and language > Representation > History of art
- Periods > Modern > Twentieth century
- Zones and regions > Europe > France
- Zones and regions > Europe > Italy
Date(s)
- Sunday, March 31, 2019
Keywords
- art market, art history, encyclopedia
Contact(s)
- Sarah Goodrum
courriel : sarah [dot] goodrum [at] degruyter [dot] com
Information source
- Jonathan Maho
courriel : j [dot] maho [at] artmarketdictionary [dot] info
To cite this announcement
« The Art Market Dictionary », Call for papers, Calenda, Published on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, https://calenda.org/583162