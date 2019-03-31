Announcement

Presentation

De Gruyter and the team of the Art Market Dictionary are currently looking for authors interested in contributing to their encyclopedia project.

The Art Market Dictionary(AMD) is the first reference work providing encompassing information on commercial art galleries, dealers, auction houses, fairs and advisers in Europe, the USA and Canada in the 20th and 21st centuries. Its c. 5,000 entries present basic data, overviews of company / individual histories and networks, information about artists exhibited / represented, bibliographies and archival information. Due to appear in 2020, the AMD will be published as an online searchable database and in print.

Written by an established international network of hundreds of authors, the AMD is edited by Johannes Nathan together with fourteen international Section Editors and a dedicated editorial team at De Gruyter Publishers, Berlin. The AMD is also supported by a distinguished international advisory board and a number of specialized institutions such as the Getty Research Institute, the Zentralinstitut für Kunstgeschichte, or the Archives of American Art.

Thanks to fantastic support from authors and institutions worldwide, we will soon accomplish the remaining steps and are now calling scholars and students who may have been unaware of the AMD. We are currently particularly focused on France, North America and Italy; we would be glad to send, to interested art historians, a list of subjects on which they can write.

Contributions

Authors’ remuneration depends on the number of entries they write. If you would like to request more information or to contribute, please visit the AMD’s website at artmarketdictionary.com or contact Dr. Sarah Goodrum, AMD Editor: sarah.goodrum [at] degruyter [dot] com

before 2019, March 31th

Editor in Chief

Johannes Nathan, Nathan Fine Art, Potsdam/Zürich

Managing Editor

Sarah Goodrum

Advisory Board