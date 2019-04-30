Writing/Translating social media

Announcement

17-19 octobre 2019, Paris, France

Argumentaire

Les réseaux sociaux, apparus dans la seconde moitié des années 2000, se sont rapidement développés et font désormais partie intégrante de notre vie quotidienne. En 2018, ils ont attiré entre 2,62 et 3,19 milliards d'utilisateurs (www.statista.com/ www.smartinsights.com) et certaines plates-formes telles que Facebook servent de passerelle vers de nombreuses, voire la plupart, de nos activités en ligne.

Si le nombre d'acteurs majeurs est limité (Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Snapchat, Wechat, Tumblr…), la pluralité des usages comme des abus de ces outils est frappante : ils vont des interactions personnelles aux campagnes publicitaires ou politiques d'entreprise, de la consommation passive de contenus aux pratiques créatives.

On peut soutenir que les médias sociaux, à travers les contraintes techniques de leurs interfaces et leur relation spécifique au temps et à l'actualité, déclenchent des modes d'écriture spécifiques. La stylistique en ligne diffère sensiblement de celle des textes traditionnels sur papier (Crystal 2006, Cronin 2013, Saemmer 2015), de nouveaux genres apparaissent comme la littératube (Bonnet 2018), et de nombreux auteurs produisent contenus multimédia et cross-média.

Au-delà des pratiques créatives des auteurs, les réseaux sociaux affectent l'ensemble de la chaîne éditoriale. Parce qu'ils reposent sur un accès direct aux contenus générés par les utilisateurs via des plateformes et sur un mode de diffusion horizontal par retweeting et partage, ils remettent en cause le modèle éditorial traditionnel (Bouquillion 2018, Fülöp 2019) ainsi que le processus de traduction (Desjardins 2017). Ils redéfinissent le lectorat, au travers de l'acte de lecture comme la taille de l'audience potentielle. Et ils soulèvent des problèmes d'archivage, tant en termes de sélection que de conservation, de stockage et de collecte des données. Enfin, ce secteur en pleine évolution a récemment connu une concentration accrue au sein des GAFAM ainsi que l'augmentation des contenus générés par des machines, par exemple par la traduction neuronale et l'étiquetage automatisé.

Les contributions qui examinent le processus d'écriture et/ou de traduction des médias sociaux d'un point de vue créatif, institutionnel, sociologique ou économique sont les bienvenues.Nous souhaitons mettre l'accent sur les thèmes suivants, sans toutefois s'y limiter :

* Contraintes spatiales, temporelles et sociales de l'écriture et de la traduction sur réseaux sociaux.* Utilisation d'éléments non verbaux (emojis, hastags, tinyurls) et multimédia.* Manières de suivre ou détourner les algorithmes de présentation.* Gestion des affordances de l'interface numérique.* Distinction entre médias sociaux grand public et médias sociaux spécialisés.* Utilisation de la traduction automatique.* Interaction avec les lecteurs.* Logiques de partage, de réutilisation, de transformation du contenu en mèmes.* Questions relatives à la figure de l’auteur et à la propriété intellectuelle* Monétisation de l'écriture/traduction sur les médias sociaux* Archivage des médias sociaux : sélection, conservation, collecte des données et stockage

Comité scientifique

Claire Larsonneur (Université Paris 8)

Erika Fülöp (Université de Lancaster)

Suzanne Dumouchel (consortium OPERAS)

Renée Desjardins (Université de Saint-Boniface)

Allan Deneuville (Université Paris 8)

Canan Marasligil (auteure et traductrice)

Conférencières invitées confirmées

Renée Desjardins (Université de Saint-Boniface, Canada), auteure de Translation and Social Media, Palgrave-Macmillan 2017.

Alexandra Saemmer, (Université Paris 8), auteur de Les frontières de l'oeuvre numérique, Presses de l'Université de Saint Etienne, 2015, et Rhétorique du texte numérique, presses de l'ENSSIB, 2015.

Canan Marasligil, auteure et traductrice.

Modaliéts de soumission

Les propositions d’environ 300 mots doivent être soumises exclusivement sur l’interface Easychair https://easychair.org/conferences/?conf=wtsm19

avant le 30 avril 2019.

Toutes les propositions doivent inclure un titre, 4-5 mots-clés, le nom(s) de l'auteur, ses affiliation(s) institutionnelle(s) et coordonnées.Nous acceptons les propositions (et les communications) en français et en anglais.

Contact : claire.larsonneur@univ-paris8.fr

Dates clés

30 avril 2019 : Date limite d’envoi des propositions.

30 mai 2019 : Notification des propositions acceptées.

Jeudi 17 - Samedi 19 octobre 2019 : Conférence à Paris

Bibliographie indicative

Gilles Bonnet, “LittéraTube”, Atelier Fabula, http://www.fabula.org/atelier.php?LitteraTube, 2018

Serge Bouchardon, La Valeur heuristique de la littérature numérique, Paris, Hermann, 2014.

Philippe Bouquillion and François Moreau, Digital Platforms and Cultural Industries, Bern, Peter Lang, 2018.

Yves Citton, Médiarchies, Paris, Seuil, 2017.Michael Cronin, Translation in the Digital Age, London, Routledge, 2013.

David Crystal, Language and the Internet, Cambridge, Cambridge University Press, 2d edition 2006.

Renée Desjardins, Translation and social media, London, Palgrave-Macmillan, 2017.

Christian Fuchs, Culture and Economy in the Age of Social Media, London, Routledge, 2015.

Christian Fuchs, Social Media: A Critical Introduction, 2nd edition. Thousand Oaks, CA: SAGE Publications, 2017.

Erika Fülöp, “Digital cultures: A View From French Studies and Literature”, in Explorations in Media Ecology 17, pp 271-277, 2018.

Erika Fülöp, “Enregistrer le réel : gestes d’écrire, du style à la vidéo chez Perec, Flusser et Bon”, Sens Public, 2018.

Erika Fülöp, “Digital Authorship and Social Media: French Digital Authors’ Attitudes towards Facebook”, forthcoming in French Cultural Studies, 30.2, 2019

Kenneth Goldsmith, Uncreative Writing: Managing Language in the Digital Age, New York, Columbia University Press, 2011.

Grant Hamilton and François Lavallée, Tweets et gazouillis pour des traductions qui chantent, Montréal, Lingatech ed., 2012.

N. Katherine Hayles, How We Think: Digital Media and Contemporary Technogenesis, University of Chicago Press, 2012.

Henry Jenkins, Sam Ford, and Joshua Green, Spreadable Media: Creating Value and Meaning in a Networked Culture, New York: New York University Press, 2013.

Isabelle Krzywkowski, Machines à écrire : Littérature et technologies du xixe au xxie siècle, Savoirs littéraires et imaginaires scientifiques, Grenoble: UGA Éditions, 2017 <http://books.openedition.org/ugaeditions/550>.

Claire Larsonneur, Arnaud Regnauld, Pierre Cassou-Noguès and Sara Touiza, Le Sujet Digital, Paris, Presses du Réel, 2015.

Judy Malloy, Social Media Archeology and Poetics, Cambridge, Mass.: The MIT Press, 2016

Lev Manovich, The Language of New Media, Cambridge, MIT Press, 2001.

Lev Manovich, Software Takes Command, New York, Bloomsbury, 2013.

Evgeny Morosov, To Save Everything, Click Here: Technology, Solutionism and the Urge to Fix Problems that don’t Exist, London, Allen Lane, 2013.

M. O’Hagan, “Community translation: translation as a social activity and its possible consequences in the advent of Web 2.0 and beyond.” Linguistica Antverpiensa, 2011.

Nico Posner, “Translating LinkedIn into many languages” June 2009 https://blog.linkedin.com/2009/06/19/nico-posner-translating-linkedin-into-many-languages.

Melanie Ramdarshan Bold, “The Return of the Social Author: Negotiating Authority and Influence on Wattpad”, Convergence, 24 (2018), 117–36 <https://doi.org/10.1177/1354856516654459>

Alexandra Saemmer, Les frontières de l’oeuvre numérique, Saint Etienne, Presses de l’Université de Saint Etienne, 2015.

Alexandra Saemmer, Rhétorique du texte numérique, Villeurbanne, presses de l’ENSSIB, 2015.

Marcello Vitali-Rosati, On Editorialization: Structuring Space and Authority in the Digital Age, Amsterdam, Institute of Network Cultures :2018.

Adeline Wrona, “Petites Anthologies Numériques : Facebook, Ou La Littérature En Fragments Partagés”, ALN | NT2’ <http://nt2.uqam.ca/fr/cahiers-virtuels/article/petites-anthologies-numeriques-facebook-ou-la-litterature-en-fragments>, 2017.

Michele Zappavigna, The Discourse of Twitter and Social Media, New York, Continuum, 2012.