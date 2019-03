Announcement

Project

In the framework of a three-part project about the work mutations in the the clothing-leather-textile industries called 'to dress and wear the planet', the aim of this geographical research is to analyse the territorial impacts of the dichotomy between the very old territorial anchorage of these industrial branches and their necessary integration into current global networks. Instead of a total extinction of these traditional industrial branches, many companies succeed to survive to the economic crises and to develop themselves through innovation, upmarket and new organisations, which have many impacts on the territories. These are linked to the new buildings, new locations, industrial estates, new ways of training and the set-up of local networks of excellence (clusters) and certification. Moreover, during more than one century, these industries transformed the territories as they contributed to building whole cities (factory-towns), industrials valleys and basins, etc. The crises and de-industrialization leave strong aftermaths and heritages that the local stakeholders (surviving and developing companies, national, regional and local authorities, inhabitants, etc.) have to take into account in their developing policies. To address these issues, a landscape (ground and aerial) approach will be used because it allows (more than an usual quantitative approach): - a systemic point of view as the whole elements of the former and actual industrial systems are visible in the landscape; - a geohistorical point of view as landscape is a palimpsest, a kind of a memory of the former forms of work and training. With a focus on some iconic territories of clothing-leather and textile industries, especially in Grand Est (Vosges textile valleys, Bataville, Troyes) but in the rest of France too (industrial cluster of the Choletais, town of Romans-sur-Isère) and in the Grande Région (Verviétois in Wallonia in Belgium, Larochette in Luxembourg, Lambrechts/Pfalz in Rhineland-Palatinate in Germany), this study could give some leads to re-develop industrial territories, born around very old industries and integrated now in newer organisations of work.