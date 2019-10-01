Announcement

Argument

Since its inception, the digital humanities has considered the question “what is it to be human in relation to machines in the digital age?” This issue of Open Information Science asks for papers that consider how we can understand “digital wellness” as part of the ongoing inquiry into what acts, representations, and understandings exist around human-ness in the digital era. Particularly, this volume seeks to explore the possibilities of digital wellness provided through a range of disciplines and forms. We invite papers which consider architectures, platforms, and diverse disciplinary engagements with the opportunities and challenges surrounding digital wellness:

Possible topics include but are not limited to:

How are search engines addressing needs for wellness?

How do literary arts engage wellness literacies through multimodal creations?

How does the digital self interface with wellness?

How do digital borders interface with geographic borders towards impacting human wellness?

How does data creation and visualization impact user wellness?

How do digital formats and texts embrace animals, earth terrain, and environmental conditions towards understandings of wellness?

How is wellness conceived as integrated with or external to digital systems?

How do corporate digital organizational systems influence our notion of the digital person as imbricated in capital (in Multinational or Local companies)

How do digital wealth and investing systems inform our notions of the human and the circuit?

How do digital visual formats rearrange or constrain our conceptions of the human?

How do youth coding programs (like Hour of Code and Family Code Night) affect educational and familial relationships to the human as code?

How are tensions around big data balanced against an increasing number of “micro-forms”?

Submission guidelines

Submissions are welcome which attend to the following topics’ connections to wellness:

Biotechnology’s visualization of wellness

Computational approaches to wellness

Processing, designing, modeling, implementing wellness

Digital Rights Movements, Open Access, Curation, Data

Affect

Embodied Digital Culture

Archives

Gaming and Simulation

Scale

Networks

Project-based Learning

Relationships between Humanism, Post-Humanism, Earth Matter and Sea/Liquid Life

Distributed Work and Workplace Wellness

Links between the Virtual and the Local

Information Ethics and Wellness

Digital Sound and Wellness

Digital Wellness and Social Justice

Digital Wellness across Racial, Ethnic, Gendered, and Classed Borders

Meditation, Mindfulness, and Relaxation in the Digital Era

Please send 1-2 page Abstracts to vkarno@uri.edu

by June 1, 2019

Papers will be due by October 1, 2019.

Guest editor