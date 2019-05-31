HomeInformation Management and Digital Information
Call for papersModern
Published on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 by Céline Guilleux
Summary
On behalf of independent academic publisher De Gruyter, the open access journal Open Information Science we are announcing a Call for Papers for Topical Issue: Information Management and Digital Information.
Announcement
|
Guest Editor
|
Description
Topics might include, but are not restricted to:
- Historical accounts of the development of information management
- Systematic reviews of contextualised information management (by industry sector, jurisdiction)
- Theoretical models of information management (including comparative analyses)
- Information management issues in “niche” sectors
- Information management professions and professionals (for example education and training, career paths, de-professionalism)
- Implications of open science for information management
- Participatory culture and information management (including marginal practitioners in online communities, crowdsourcing information and data, open public data)
- Regulatory and ethical issues in information management
|
Abstracts and Submissions
Please send an extended abstract (maximum 1,500 words)
by 31 May 2019
to the guest editor Adrienne Muir, Professor of Information Management, Robert Gordon University (a.muir3@rgu.ac.uk). Submitted abstracts should be in English. The guest editor will evaluated abstracts and will inform authors of acceptance or rejection by 30 June 2019.
All submitted articles will be subject to peer review. Therefore, the acceptance of an extended abstract does not imply the publication of the final text unless the article has passed the peer review and revisions (if required) have been made to the text.
Deadlines
The journal Open Information Science is seeking papers for a special issue on Information Management and Digital Information to be published in December 2019.
-
Deadline for extended abstracts: 31 May 2019
- Notification of acceptance to authors: 15 June 2019
- Deadline for full articles: 30 September 2019
- Publication: December 2019-Spring 2020
Subjects
- Modern (Main subject)
- Mind and language > Information > Information sciences
- Mind and language > Information > Electronic publishing
- Mind and language > Information > History and sociology of the book
- Mind and language > Information > History and sociology of the press
- Mind and language > Information
- Mind and language > Information > History and sociology of the media
Date(s)
- Friday, May 31, 2019
Information source
- Gworek Lucas
courriel : Lukasz [dot] Gworek [at] degruyter [dot] com
To cite this announcement
« Information Management and Digital Information », Call for papers, Calenda, Published on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, https://calenda.org/625391