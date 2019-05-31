Announcement

Guest Editor

Description

Topics might include, but are not restricted to:

Historical accounts of the development of information management

Systematic reviews of contextualised information management (by industry sector, jurisdiction)

Theoretical models of information management (including comparative analyses)

Information management issues in “niche” sectors

Information management professions and professionals (for example education and training, career paths, de-professionalism)

Implications of open science for information management

Participatory culture and information management (including marginal practitioners in online communities, crowdsourcing information and data, open public data)

Regulatory and ethical issues in information management

Abstracts and Submissions

Please send an extended abstract (maximum 1,500 words)

by 31 May 2019

to the guest editor Adrienne Muir, Professor of Information Management, Robert Gordon University (a.muir3@rgu.ac.uk). Submitted abstracts should be in English. The guest editor will evaluated abstracts and will inform authors of acceptance or rejection by 30 June 2019.

All submitted articles will be subject to peer review. Therefore, the acceptance of an extended abstract does not imply the publication of the final text unless the article has passed the peer review and revisions (if required) have been made to the text.

Deadlines

The journal Open Information Science is seeking papers for a special issue on Information Management and Digital Information to be published in December 2019.