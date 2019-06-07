Announcement

In 2019 and 2020, the Sorbonne Nouvelle “science and literature” group will continue to explore the biological imagination in contemporary arts. We are delighted to invite you to two symposiums on Biological Perspectives in 21st-century Literature and Performance : "New Scales", on June 7th 2019 "New Images", on June 12th 2020

You will find the program for the "New Scales" symposium here: https://litorg.hypotheses.org/

This symposium is organized by the Sorbonne Nouvelle “Sciences et Littérature” group, thanks to the financial support of the Institut universitaire de France and of “19-21 Modernités critiques” (EA 4398 PRISMES).

To subscribe to our mailing list, send an email to liliane.campos@sorbonne-nouvelle.fr or pierre-louis.patoine@sorbonne-nouvelle.fr.

Programm

9.00 – 9.15: Welcome

9.15 – 10.05: Josie Gill (University of Bristol): ‘Pharmacogenomics, Racial Medicine and Colson Whitehead’s Apex Hides the Hurt’

Respondent: Kerry-Jane Wallart (Sorbonne University)

10.10– 11.00: Pieter Vermeulen (University of Leuven): ‘Depopulating the Novel: Nonscalability and Population at the End of the World’

Respondent: Catherine Larose (CNRS, Environmental Microbial Genomics)

11.00 – 11.20: Coffee break

11.20 – 12.10: Ben de Bruyn (Maastricht University): ‘Ecosystem Modeling: Scales, Populations, Reservoir 13’

Respondent: Sarah Bouttier (École Polytechnique)

12.15-13.00: Eric Bapteste (CNRS):‘Nested Evolution, Reticulate Evolution, Sideways Evolution: Jumping Across the Scales of Life’

Respondent: Frédérique Aït-Touati (CNRS – EHESS)

13.00 - 14.30: Lunch break

14.30-16.00: Frédérique Aït-Touati (CNRS – EHESS), Eliane Beaufils (University of Paris 8), Liliane Campos (Sorbonne Nouvelle University / IUF) Round-table: ‘New biological scales in contemporary performance’

16.00 - 16.15: Coffee break

16.15 – 17.05: Sophie Musitelli (University of Lille / IUF): ‘Still Life and Vital Matter in Gillian Clarke’s Poetry’

Respondent: Marc Porée (Sorbonne Nouvelle University / ENS)

17.10 – 18.00: Derek Woods (Dartmouth College): ‘Fungoid Life: The Novels of Jeff VanderMeer’

Respondent: Pierre Cassou-Noguès (Paris VIII University)