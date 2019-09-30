Announcement

Argument

Librarians in North America have long-standing relationships with Western European libraries and materials vendors to support research in the humanities and to maintain non-English collections. In today’s research and budgetary environments there are increasing pressures on the traditional humanities, while developments in technology and large-scale initiatives offer new opportunities for libraries, publishers, and content suppliers to collaborate. Despite the importance of addressing these changes, there are few opportunities for librarians and vendors to have meaningful and deep discussions.

Continuing conversations begun at the New Directions Symposium held in Frankfurt in October 2017, the overarching theme of this forum is The New Shape of Sharing: Networks, Expertise, Information. Specifically, we will focus on three areas: new models for collaborative collection development and services, the challenges of the growing range of content and format types, and the evolving role of libraries and librarians in the research process. Casalini Libri will host the event, which is sponsored by the Collaborative Initiative for French Language Collections (CIFNAL) and the German-North American Resources Partnership (GNARP), both working projects of the Center for Research Libraries (Chicago, USA).

Themes and opportunities

Focusing on Western European collections and their importance to the humanities and social sciences, we invite proposals for papers, posters, and interactive breakout sessions that explore innovative collaboration among libraries, publishers, and content suppliers and the evolving role of libraries and librarians in the research process.

Topics of particular interest include:

Collecting and providing access across different formats

Effects of the sharing economy on libraries

Building collections in a shared environment

Sharing expertise in response to an abundance of information

Changing trends in the European publishing landscape, including independent and small presses

Open access and its effects on scholarly communication

Continued relevance of onsite research for North American scholars in European libraries and archives

For breakout sessions, we encourage proposals by participants interested in leading a discussion on a specific topic or question relevant to the forum.

Submission guidelines

Please submit your proposal, of no more than 1,000 words, for a presentation, poster, or breakout session (as a PDF) via the form at https://goo.gl/forms/ffERntWJ6Y9rlsCt2.

The deadline is September 30, 2019.

In order to keep contributions anonymous, please do not include your name or the name of your institution in the proposal itself and avoid including identifying information whenever possible.

At the conclusion of the workshop, there will be a call for contributions to an edited ebook for those who wish to include their papers or posters.

Important dates

September 30, 2019: Proposal submission deadline

December 2019: Notification of presenters and discussants

January 13, 2020: Registration opens (required of all attendees)

April 15, 2020: Deadline for submission of papers (text), presentations (PPT), posters (PDF), and discussion session topics

April 15, 2020: Registration closes (or when full, whichever comes first)

May 11-14, 2020: New Shape of Sharing Forum

General information

The full program and additional information will be posted on the website, https://www.crl.edu/events/sharing2020, as more details become available. Participants are responsible for their own lodging and travel; however, suggestions and local information will be provided. The registration fee is $150.

Forum organizers are planning other activities to take advantage of the numerous library and archival institutions in the Florence area. Please consult the forum website for forthcoming information about these activities. Information about CRL’s global resources programs can be found at www.crl.edu/collaborations/global-resources-programs.

Questions about the content of proposals should be directed to Program Committee chair Sarah Sussman (ssussman@stanford.edu).

Planning Team Chairs

Program: Sarah Sussman, Stanford University

Fundraising: Katie Gibson, Miami University, Ohio

Local Arrangements: Joanneke Elliott, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

Library Excursions: Yvonne Boyer and Ramona Romero, Vanderbilt University

Poster Session: Sarah G. Wenzel, University of Chicago

Publicity and Publications: Claude Potts, University of California, Berkeley

Institutional Partners and Advisors