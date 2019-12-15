Announcement

Semiotics is a well-established discipline in European academia. However, it is a relatively new one in Algerian universities. Since the 1980s, semiotics has not ceased searching for its institutional place, especially in the fields of arts, languages, and communication sciences; and this has been undertaken within diverse areas of studies and diverse multilingual vistas.

This scientific legacy that has been accumulated for nearly three decades deserves to undergo a retrospective synthesis and reappraisal. This will enable review the great articulations traced by semiotics in different research areas (literature, linguistics, communication, architecture, etc.)

The upcoming colloquium will thus attempt to sketch an historical overview of semiotics in Algerian academia, from introductory courseson theory and methodology in undergraduate curricula, to more specialized and in-depth courses on the theoretical and epistemological foundations in graduate and postgraduate levels. It also intends to outline an overview of the somehow vivid scientific activity that has led to diverse and rich scientific production. Hence, an appraisal of this scientific production is an academic necessity. The colloquium will attempt to inventory and review the different training and research activities closely related to semiotics in the Arabic, French, and English languages such as master’s theses and doctoral dissertations, seminars and colloquiums , journals and publications…

The objective of the upcoming colloquium is to update the scope of semiotics in its Algerian academic foothold, whether it be regarding theory, in order to identify the way fundamental semiotic has been assimilated by academic research, or practice, in order to provide an exhaustive analysis of its methods on any discursive construction of meaning.

Original and unpublished papers related to theoretical or applied research in semiotics are welcome. The paper should not exceed 20 pages.

Important Dates

December, 15, 2019: abstracts deadlines

February, 29, 2020: acceptation notifications

April, 12-13, 2020: dates of the colloquium

