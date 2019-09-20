Announcement

Dates and place

January 14-16, 2020.

Granada and Córdoba (Spain).

Scientific coordinators

Elena Paulino,

Borja Franco,

Antonio Urquízar

Elena Díez Jorge.

Host institution

University of Granada.Partners: UNED.

Departamento de Historia del Arte de la Universidad de GranadaMáster Universitario Oficial en Tutela del Patrimonio Histórico-Artístico. El legado de al-Ándalus.

CSIC. Unidad Asociada I+D+i UGR al CSIC. “Patrimonio Cultural árabe e islámico”.

Scholars involved

Peter Burke,

Elias Kolovos,

Valentina Živković,

María Marcos,

Elena Paulino,

Borja Franco,

Antonio Urquízar,

Elena Díez Jorge,

Juan Carlos Ruiz Souza.

Number of students

15 (Students from the Balkans and ITC Countries are specially encouraged to apply).

Participants

MA Students, Ph.D. Candidates and Early Stage Scholars (up to 3 years after the PhD).

Abstract

Over the past decades, there has been a growing interest among scholars in analysing how the Islamic heritage in Europe has been perceived, described, preserved, erased, negotiated or transformed in different areas of Europe, from medieval to modern times. However, those debates seldom crossed the borders of regional approaches. The aim of this training school is to discuss those issues from different and complementary perspectives, including art history, but also philosophy, history of science or anthropology, and to question the traditional regional narrative through a comparative examination of Islamic monuments in a wider Mediterranean perspective. It will also include a critical discussion of different scholarly backgrounds across Europe, including (but not limited to) the historiography of the different geo-cultural spaces and their strategies of making of their past. It intends to transcend the historiographical essentialization of Spain as “the place” of the Islamic past in Europe and to include other regions,as the Balkans or Greece. It will discuss how the European imaginary has dealt (and is still dealing) with having an Islamic past and how it has conditioned various historiographical debates regarding where those regions fit in Europe.

Field visits and on-site discussions in Granada, Córdoba and Madinat-al-Zahra will be complemented withconferences and debate sessions, focused on the students’ personal research. The overarching goal is to create a space of debate and exchange among young and stablished scholars, as well as to promote a network of scholars of Islamic European Heritage that will bring new perspectives into the field. Students will be asked to prepare one small introduction to a specific monument that will be discussed on those visits, and to make a brief presentation of their own case studies, with a specific focus on problems of research and methodologies, in one of the three panels specified below.

The training school is part of the COST-Action “Islamic Legacy: East, West, North South of the Mediterranean (1350- 1750).

Main objectives of the activity:

To use the discussion about Islamic Heritage in Iberia to bring up a debate with a Pan-European perspective. To compare artistic and social trends between the different territories. To develop a student network on Islamic European Heritage. To promote a dialogue between junior and senior scholars.

Schedule

Tuesday 14 2020

Granada

Morning

9.30 h. Presentation.

9.45 h. Visit to the Alhambra.

13-14.30 h. lunch.

Evening

14.30 h. Panel 1: Islamic Architecture in Europe.

16.30 h. Break.

17 h. Panel 2: Islamic Mediterranean material culture.

19 h. Evening lecture and visit to the Casa del Chapiz: Antonio Orihuela (CISC).

Wednesday 15 2020

Córdoba

Morning

8 h. Departure by bus to Córdoba.

10 h. Visit to Madinat-al- Zahra.

13-14.30 h. lunch.

Evening

14.30 h. Visit to the Mosque.

16.30 h. Walking tour around Cordoba.

18-19 h. Free time.

19 h. Departure to Granada.

Thursday 16 2020

Granada

Morning

9.30-11.30 h. Panel 3:

The image of Islam in the Visual culture.

11.30 h. Break.

12-14 h. Tour around Granada and Visit to the Royal Chapel and museums.

14 h. lunch.

Evening

16-18 h. Final Remarks and closing lecture: Peter Burke.

Grants for students

A call for applications will be open from July 15th to September 20th. The COST Action will offer 15 Grants between 300 to 900 € to cover the travel expenses and accommodation. The amount will be adapted tothe country of origin of the students.

Evaluation criteria

Cover letter, with a short introduction of their own research specifying the panel to which the student aims to contribute (up to 1000 words): 5 points

CV: 3 points.

ITC Student: up to 1 point.

Gender balance: up to 1 point.

Application

Applicants are kindly requested to send their applications to bfranco@geo.uned.es and epaulino@geo.uned.es

Deadline: 20th September 2019