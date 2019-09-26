Announcement

Presentation

"French Politics: A Neighbour's 'History of the Present'" is a monthly seminar series organised jointly by the Centre of the Study of Democracy & the Institute for Modern and Contemporary Culture (University of Westminster), and with the support of the French Embassy & the Political Studies Association.

The series intends to introduce the British audience with what's best in French academia. It will tackle some of the most pressing challenges for French politics and political theory.

Programme

Thursday 26 September

The series will be introduced by Eric Fassin (University Paris 8 Vincennes - Saint-Denis/LEGS) on Thursday 26 September, 5.30-7pm (Fyvie Hall). This session will cover the notions of racial, sexual, and liberal democracies in France and will be chaired by David Cunningham (IMCC).

The series will then be divided into three cycles:

1. An Authoritarian Spiral in France?

Th. 10 October,

5.30-7pm, Room UG05

Sophie Wahnich (CNRS/TRAM): "Democracy Taken in Vice: Understanding the 'Yellow Vests' Event"

Th. 14 November,

5.30-7pm, Room UG05

Ninon Grangé (University Paris 8/LLCP): on the state of exception

We. 4 December

6-7.30pm, Fyvie Hall

Fabien Jobard (CNRS/CESDIP): "Liberal, Authoritarian, or Police State? Defining the French State According to its Police"

2. French Universalism vs. Alien Identities?

Th. 30 January,

5.30-7pm, Fyvie Hall

Syliane Larcher (CNRS/IRIS): on Afrofeminism and French universalism

Th. 13 February,

5;30-7pm, Fyvie Hall

Sébastien Chauvin (University of Lausanne/CEG): on LGBTQI struggles and French universalism

March 2020 (TBC)

Norman Ajari (University Toulouse 2 Jean Jaurès/ERRAPHIS): on the racialised man produced as a threat in France

3. Can France Think of Itself as Postcolonial?

April 2020 (TBC)

Elsa Dorlin (University Paris 8): on violence entailed by the denial of France as postcolonial

Th. 11 June 2020

Nacira Guénif-Souilamas (University Paris 8/CEFEG): on subjectivities who already live as postcolonial

The events are free and open to all, so do not hesitate to circulate the poster attached to this email, but do not forget to book on Eventbrite