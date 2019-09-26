HomeFrench Politics: A Neighbour's 'History of the Present'
Published on Thursday, September 12, 2019 by Céline Guilleux
“French Politics: A Neighbour’s ‘History of the Present’” is a monthly seminar series organised by the University of Westminster (Centre for the Study of Democracy and Institute for Modern and Contemporary Culture), introducing the “crème de la crème” of French research in Social Sciences and Humanities. This series is designed with the Foucauldian notion of “history of the present” in mind and will tackle some of the most pressing challenges of French politics and political theory today.
"French Politics: A Neighbour's 'History of the Present'" is a monthly seminar series organised jointly by the Centre of the Study of Democracy & the Institute for Modern and Contemporary Culture (University of Westminster), and with the support of the French Embassy & the Political Studies Association.
The series intends to introduce the British audience with what's best in French academia. It will tackle some of the most pressing challenges for French politics and political theory.
Thursday 26 September
The series will be introduced by Eric Fassin (University Paris 8 Vincennes - Saint-Denis/LEGS) on Thursday 26 September, 5.30-7pm (Fyvie Hall). This session will cover the notions of racial, sexual, and liberal democracies in France and will be chaired by David Cunningham (IMCC).
The series will then be divided into three cycles:
1. An Authoritarian Spiral in France?
Th. 10 October,
5.30-7pm, Room UG05
- Sophie Wahnich (CNRS/TRAM): "Democracy Taken in Vice: Understanding the 'Yellow Vests' Event"
Th. 14 November,
5.30-7pm, Room UG05
- Ninon Grangé (University Paris 8/LLCP): on the state of exception
We. 4 December
6-7.30pm, Fyvie Hall
- Fabien Jobard (CNRS/CESDIP): "Liberal, Authoritarian, or Police State? Defining the French State According to its Police"
2. French Universalism vs. Alien Identities?
Th. 30 January,
5.30-7pm, Fyvie Hall
- Syliane Larcher (CNRS/IRIS): on Afrofeminism and French universalism
Th. 13 February,
5;30-7pm, Fyvie Hall
- Sébastien Chauvin (University of Lausanne/CEG): on LGBTQI struggles and French universalism
March 2020 (TBC)
- Norman Ajari (University Toulouse 2 Jean Jaurès/ERRAPHIS): on the racialised man produced as a threat in France
3. Can France Think of Itself as Postcolonial?
April 2020 (TBC)
- Elsa Dorlin (University Paris 8): on violence entailed by the denial of France as postcolonial
Th. 11 June 2020
- Nacira Guénif-Souilamas (University Paris 8/CEFEG): on subjectivities who already live as postcolonial
The events are free and open to all, so do not hesitate to circulate the poster attached to this email, but do not forget to book on Eventbrite
Places
- University of Westminster - 309 Regent Street
London, Britain (W1B 2HW)
- Thursday, September 26, 2019
- Thursday, October 10, 2019
- Monday, October 14, 2019
- Wednesday, December 04, 2019
- Thursday, January 30, 2020
- Thursday, February 13, 2020
- Sunday, March 01, 2020
- Wednesday, April 01, 2020
- Thursday, June 11, 2020
- Fench politics, political theory, France, democracy, universalism, postcolonialism
Contact(s)
- Emmanuel Jouai
courriel : e [dot] jouai [at] my [dot] westminster [dot] ac [dot] uk
