HomeW. E. B. Du Bois, Scholar, Activist and Passeur between America, Europe and Africa
Conference, symposiumHistory
W. E. B. Du Bois, Scholar, Activist and Passeur between America, Europe and Africa
Foundations, Circulations and Legacies
Published on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 by Anastasia Giardinelli
Summary
Trained in Classical languages (Latin and Greek), Philosophy, Sociology and History, both in the US and Europe, W. E. B. Du Bois’s intellectual inquiry into the nature of Blackness covers a wide range of disciplines, from History to Political Philosophy, from Sociology to Literature and Poetry, from Art Criticism to Musicology. The colloquium will embrace this multiplicity of approaches which characterizes Du Bois’s work and, at the same time, capture the profound unity of his thought which can be found in the analysis of the “concept of race.” Special attention will also be given to the determinant role played by W. E. B. Du Bois in the transatlantic circulation of knowledge and intellectual commerce between the US, Europe and Africa.
Each of the seven sessions of the colloquium will be dedicated to the study of one dimension of the “concept of race” in Du Bois’s prolific and protean body of work:
Session 1 W. E. B. Du Bois and the Struggle for Justice: Anticolonialism - Pan-Africanism – Civil Rights
Session 2 “The Color Line” and Visual Arts
Session 3 “The Concept of Race” in Philosophy and Literature
Session 4 Sociology and the Questioning of Race
Session 5 Anthropology, Philosophy and the Questioning of Race
Session 6 Black History/ Histories
Session 7 Jazz and “Double Consciousness”
Session 8 W. E. B. Du Bois in the 21st Century (Panel discussion 1: Blacks in France and the US: A Comparative Perspective; Panel discussion 2: In and Out: Music between Worlds)
Announcement
Argumentaire
Trained in Classical languages (Latin and Greek), Philosophy, Sociology and History, both in the US and Europe, W. E. B. Du Bois’s intellectual inquiry into the nature of Blackness covers a wide range of disciplines, from History to Political Philosophy, from Sociology to Literature and Poetry, from Art Criticism to Musicology. The colloquium will embrace this multiplicity of approaches which characterizes Du Bois’s work and, at the same time, capture the profound unity of his thought which can be found in the analysis of the “concept of race.” Special attention will also be given to the determinant role played by W. E. B. Du Bois in the transatlantic circulation of knowledge and intellectual commerce between the US, Europe and Africa.
Each of the seven sessions of the colloquium will be dedicated to the study of one dimension of the “concept of race” in Du Bois’s prolific and protean body of work:
- Session 1 W. E. B. Du Bois and the Struggle for Justice: Anticolonialism - Pan-Africanism – Civil Rights
- Session 2 “The Color Line” and Visual Arts
- Session 3 “The Concept of Race” in Philosophy and Literature
- Session 4 Sociology and the Questioning of Race
- Session 5 Anthropology, Philosophy and the Questioning of Race
- Session 6 Black History/ Histories
- Session 7 Jazz and “Double Consciousness”
- Session 8 W. E. B. Du Bois in the 21st Century (Panel discussion 1: Blacks in France and the US: A Comparative Perspective; Panel discussion 2: In and Out: Music between Worlds)
Thursday, October 17th, 2019
Session 1 W. E. B. Du Bois and the Struggle for Justice
Chair: Aldon Morris (Northwestern University)
9:30 - 10:00 am: Michael Dawson, University of Chicago
Race, Capitalism and W. E. B. Du Bois’s Struggle for Justice in the Atlantic World
10:00 - 10:30 am: Magali Bessone, Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne
W. E. B. Du Bois and epistemic Justice
10:30 - 10:45 am: Q&A
10:45 - 11:00 am: Coffee
11:00 - 11:30 am: Sakiko Nakao (CESSMA), Université de Paris
The making of Pan-African consciousness in the aftermath of the World War I. Connecting perceptions of Africa: W. E. B. Du Bois, J. E. Casely-Hayford and B. Diagne
11:30 - 12:00 pm: Alioune Fall, Université de Bordeaux
On W. E. B. Du Bois and the Return of Pan-Africanism
12:00 - 12:30 pm: Q&A
Session 2 “The Color Line” and Visual Arts
Chair: Marie-Jeanne Rossignol (Université Paris Diderot)
2:00 - 2:30 pm: Elvan Zabunyan, Université Rennes 2
Du Bois's Data Visualization, an Avant-Garde 'Geometric Abstraction' to face Slavery and Racial Discrimination
2:30 - 3:00 pm: Daniel Soutif, Art critic
TBA
3:00 - 3:15 pm: Q&A
3:15 - 3:30 pm: Coffee
Session 3 The “Concept of Race” in Philosophy and Literature
Chair: Sarah Fila-Bakabadio (Université de Cergy-Pontoise)
3:00 - 3:30 pm: Anthony Mangeon, Université de Strasbourg
Was Du Bois Wrong on "Race"? Reading his Works through Alain Locke and Kwame Anthony Appiah
3:30 - 4:00 pm: Kaneesha Parsard, University of Chicago
The Stories We Tell About Emancipation: Literary Criticism and W. E. B. Du Bois’s Black Reconstruction in America
4:00 - 4:15 pm: Q&A
4:15 - 4:45 pm: Cécile Coquet-Mokoko, Université de Versailles-Saint Quentin
W. E. B. Du Bois and the « Racial Mountain » of Essentialism
4:45 - 5:15 pm: Joyce Bazile and Sophie Rachmuhl, Université Bordeaux-Montaigne
W. E. B. Du Bois in School Children’s Readers in Saint Lucia
5:15 - 5:30 pm: Q&A
Friday October 18, 2019
Session 4 Sociology and the Questioning of Race
Chair: Henri Peretz (Senior Fellow at Yale University)
9:30 - 10:00 am: Aldon Morris, Northwestern University
The Du Boisian Sociology and the Sociological Canon
10:00 - 10:30 am: Stéphane Dufoix, Université Paris Nanterre
Canon Hesitant. Du Bois’s Place in Sociology
10:30 - 11:00 am: Elijah Anderson, Yale University
The Enduring American Color Line
11:00 - 11:15 am: Q&A
11:15 - 11:30: Coffee
Session 5: Anthropology, Philosophy and the Questioning of Race
Chair: Sophie Rachmuhl (Université Bordeaux Montaigne)
11:30 - 12:00 pm: Camille Joseph, Université Paris VIII Vincennes-Saint Denis
W. E. B. Du Bois and Physical Anthropology
12:00 - 12:30 pm: Matthieu Renault, Université Paris VIII Vincennes-Saint Denis
Deracializing Knowledge: Ethics and Politics of Truth in Du Bois
12:30 - 12:45 pm: Q&A
Session 6: Black History/ Histories
Chair: Claire Parfait (Université Paris 13, Villetaneuse-Bobigny-Saint Denis)
2:15 - 2:30 pm: Claire Parfait, Université Paris 13, Villetaneuse-Bobigny-Saint Denis
Presentation of the project “Writing History from the Margins: an Anthology of African American Historians, 1855-1965”
2:30 - 3:00 pm: Marie-Jeanne Rossignol, Université Paris Diderot
Du Bois and His Intellectual Forbears: Black Founder Richard Allen
3:00 - 3:30 pm: Chad Williams, Brandeis University
W. E. B. Du Bois and The Wounded World: Reckoning with the History and Memory of World War I
3:30 - 4:00 pm: Sarah Fila-Bakabadio, Université de Cergy-Pontoise
The Future in Retrospect: Imagining Africa’s Becoming from W. E. B. Du Bois to Felwine Sarr
4:00 - 4:30 pm: Q&A
Saturday October 19, 2019
Session 7 : Jazz and “Double Consciousness”
Chair: Alexandre Pierrepont (Université Paris Diderot)
10:00 - 10:30 am: Travis Jackson, University of Chicago
(Mis)Hearing the Sorrow Songs
10:30 - 11:00 am: Howard Sandifer, Chicago West Community Music Center Director and Founder
On James Reese Europe and W. E. B. Du Bois
11:00 - 11:30 am: Xavier Daverat, Université de Bordeaux
Jazz and Panafricanism
11:30 - 12:00 : Q&A
Session 8: W. E. B. Du Bois in the 21st Century
/!\ location: Théâtre de la Ville de Paris (Espace Cardin)
2:00 pm - 4:30 pm
Panel Discussion 1: Blacks in France and the US: A Comparative Perspective
- Pap Ndiaye (Sciences Po Paris); Michael Dawson (University of Chicago); Elijah Anderson (Yale University); moderator: Nicolas Martin Breteau (Université de Lille)
Panel Discussion 2: In and Out: Music between Worlds
- Nicole Mitchell (University of Pittsburg); Mwata Bowden (University of Chicago); Dana Hall (De Paul University); Douglas Ewart (Art Institute of Chicago); moderator: Alexandre Pierrepont (Université Paris Diderot)
Subjects
- History (Main subject)
- Society > Ethnology, anthropology > Social anthropology
- Zones and regions > America > United States
- Periods > Modern
- Zones and regions > Europe > France
- Society > History > Social history
Places
- 6 rue Thomas Mann
Paris, France (75013)
Date(s)
- Thursday, October 17, 2019
- Friday, October 18, 2019
- Saturday, October 19, 2019
Keywords
- black history,race,civil rights,jazz
Reference Urls
Information source
- Marie Sahakian
courriel : msahakian [at] uchicago [dot] edu
To cite this announcement
« W. E. B. Du Bois, Scholar, Activist and Passeur between America, Europe and Africa », Conference, symposium, Calenda, Published on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, https://calenda.org/670213