The Department of French and Italian in the School of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures (SLLC) at the University of Maryland (UMD) invites applications for a tenure-track assistant professor with a specialization in 19th-century French and Francophone literatures/cultures and expertise in Digital Humanities beginning August 2020. The successful candidate will be expected to teach four courses per year and play a key role in program development and interdisciplinary collaboration with scholars in Digital Humanities within and beyond SLLC.

Qualified candidates will demonstrate recognized potential for excellence in scholarship and teaching French language, literature, and culture courses at the undergraduate and graduate levels. Publication record expected. Native or near-native fluency in French and English required. PhD in hand by June 1, 2020.

We seek candidates whose research, teaching, and service have prepared them to contribute to diversity and inclusion. Candidates who have demonstrated ability to work collaboratively across departments, and a commitment to working with women and underrepresented minority students through teaching, mentoring, or administration are especially encouraged to apply.

The University of Maryland, College Park actively subscribes to a policy of equal employment opportunity, and will not discriminate against any employee or applicant because of race, age, sex, color, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, religion, ancestry or national origin, marital status, genetic information, political affiliation, and gender identity or expression. Minorities and women are encouraged to apply.

For best consideration, apply by Monday, November 11th, 2019.

For full consideration, candidates should submit a cover letter, CV, Statement of Contributions to Diversity, Research Statement, Teaching Statement, 2 sample syllabi (one for an undergraduate course and one for a graduate course), a summary of and sample of teaching evaluations, writing sample (published article or work in progress) of no more than 30 pages in English or in French, and three letters of recommendation, one of which must include an assessment of teaching.

All applications must be uploaded to the University of Maryland web-based employment application system at http://ejobs.umd.edu.

Review of applications will begin Monday November 11th, 2019 and continue until the position is filled. The position is contingent on the continued availability of funds.