Ces thématiques sont aussi au cœur de formations universitaires (MA Photography and Collaboration à Coventry ; MA Art and Social Engagement à Bordeaux-Montaigne, MA Art and Social Practice à l’université de Middlesex). Celles-ci considèrent que les pratiques photographiques collaboratives s’inscrivent dans des procédés et des stratégies de changement social et qu’elles sont des « outils pour le développement local » comme l’a montré Tiffany Fairey[1] : autant de principes qui inspirent de plus en plus les pratiques contemporaines.

Le mode collaboratif a aussi été l’objet d’un intérêt soutenu de la part des sphères académiques et institutionnelles de la photographie. L’articulation entre collaboration et photographie a été explorée lors de multiples conférences et expositions ces quinze dernières années (Fremantle Arts Centre, 1+1=3, Collaboration in Recent British portraiture 2006; Aperture et Magnum, Collaborative Images: New Models of Authorship and Aggregation, 2014, Ryerson Image Centre à Toronto, Collaboration, A Potential History of Photography 2018). La recherche universitaire étudie régulièrement les implications du mode collaboratif sur la pratique photographique, considérant celui-ci, à l’instar de Daniel Palmer[1], comme inhérent à la production des images, ou comme une forme de « contrat civil » selon Ariella Azoulay[1],ou encore comme un geste politique, d’après Steve Edwards[1]. Est-ce à dire que la collaboration est devenue un mode de production incontournable en photographie, le signe même d’une évolution des pratiques artistiques vers une « esthétique relationnelle » selon l’expression de Nicolas Bourriaud[1] ?

Collaboration is increasingly recognized as one of the main drivers in contemporary practice, and today’s practitioners demonstrate an attention to the dynamics and politics of collaborative work. The rise and ubiquitous development of digital photography has certainly allowed new ways of envisioning collaborative photographic practices.[i] At the same time, funding streams require projects to develop outreach and think in terms of participation from the public.

Collaboration is an enduring focus in institutional and academic perspectives on photography. The articulation between photography and collaboration has been the central theme of conferences and exhibitions in the last 15 years (Fremantle Arts Centre, 1+1=3, Collaboration in Recent British portraiture 2006; Aperture and Magnum, Collaborative Images: New Models of Authorship and Aggregation, 2014, Ryerson Image Centre in Toronto, Collaboration, A Potential History of Photography 2018). Academic research is consistently mining the implications of collaboration for photographic practice, considering it, like Daniel Palmer, as inherent to the production of photographic images[ii], as a form of “civil contract” according to Ariella Azoulay,[iii] or as a political stance as shown by Steve Edwards.[iv] Can we envision collaboration as an inescapable mode of production for photography, evidencing the evolution of artistic practices towards a “relational aesthetics” in the words of Nicolas Bourriaud?[v] Such issues drive postgraduate courses (MA Photography and Collaboration at Coventry; MA Art and Social Engagement in Bordeaux-Montaigne, MA Art and Social Practice at Middlesex University). Collaborative photographic practices are envisioned as part of processes of and strategies for social change or “tools for community development” as studied by Tiffany Fairey[vi], and such principles feed into contemporary practice.

The history of photography collectives, of collaborative initiatives in publishing and circulating images, in photographic education contexts and community photography projects, are deservedly given increasing recognition. The question of the legacy of past practices is crucial. Recovering these histories, thanks for example to the digitization of archives and/or their transfer to public institutions, is fundamental. What do these archives reveal about collaboration in photographic creation? What dialogues can emerge between past and present practices?

The idea is to both provide a focus on collaborative practice in contemporary photography, while exploring questions of legacies and memories of, but also evolutions and departures from earlier practices. How do these questions feed into practices in the present? What are the conditions of practice today for collaboration, and for collective organization and working methods? It has been argued that conditions of production, reception, distribution of photography have radically changed and that there can be no bridge between past and present practice, particularly when it comes to independent, oppositional, collective forms of photographic practice. That any attempt to do so would be nostalgic.[vii]

Nevertheless, we want to suggest that the notions of collaboration, the common, the collective, feed into contemporary photography, whether or not this is done in conscious relation to past practice.

The object of the conference is to explore case studies of practice which acknowledge the multiple interventions involved in image-making, which invite collective engagement as a defining framework in the creative process, and show a commitment to exploring and addressing the politics of representation. We also want to study the collective, in broad terms, as a pragmatic but also political and ethical framework of practice for professional photographers. We seek contributions on collectives as structures more or less guided by common objectives and working methods, on collective publications, and studies highlighting the growing role of crowd-funding in publishing photography books.

Proposals could address, but are not limited to, the following issues:

Photography collectives then and now

Photographic agencies

Participation or collaboration?

Community photography

Workers’ photography leagues

Archival and curatorial issues raised by collective practices

Collective forms of publishing

Crowdfunding: a form of collaboration?

Photography, public art and public display

Social media, digital networks transforming the distribution of images: is sharing collaborating? (Daniel Palmer).

Photography education and the challenge of collaboration

