Conference, symposiumEarly modern
Gendered Species: Colette, Gender and Sexual Identities
Espèces genrées : Colette, le genre et les identités sexuées
Published on Monday, October 14, 2019 by Anastasia Giardinelli
Summary
Although French woman writer Colette was indifferent to and even critical of the feminist movement of the early 1900s, in the way she lived her life as in her fiction, she exemplified financial and social independence and shame-free sexuality, or what would be call today “gender fluidity”. This international conference will show how Colette represents a vibrant and radical expression of feminism in tune with the #MeToo spirit in today's society
Announcement
Program
School of International Letters and Cultures
Arizona State University
November 7-8, 2019
Thursday, November 7
(Memorial Union, 246 Coconino)
9:30-9:45
Welcome by Nina Berman (Director, School of International Letters and Cultures) and Olivier Ngo (Higher Education and Cultural Attaché, Consulat de France in Los Angeles)
Introductory Remarks by Frédéric Canovas and Martine Reid
9:45-10:30
- Martine Reid (Université de Lille) "Devenir Colette, une histoire de genre."
10:30-10:45 Discussion
10:45-11:30
Performing Gender (Chair: Martine Reid, Université de Lille)
- Marion Krauthaker (University of Leicester) "'Vous, une femme, vous voudrez bien…' : Gender Games in Colette's Writings."
- Corentin Zurlo-Truche (Université de Lille) "Colette et le théâtre : une question de genre."
11:30-11:45 Discussion
12:00-1:30 Lunch Break
1:30-2:10
- Guy Ducrey (Université de Strasbourg) "When Men Swoon."
2:10-2:30 Discussion
2:30-3:00 Coffee Break
3:00-4:00
Entre-deux: Gender in Interwar France (Chair: Ileana Orlich, Arizona State Univ.)
- Juliette Rogers (Macalester College) "Mitsou at 100: War, Genre, and Gender in Colette’s Mitsou."
- Kathleen Antonioli (Kansas State University) "The Work of Literature: Colette, Gender, Professionalism in 1920s France."
4:00-4:15 Discussion
Friday, November 8
(Memorial Union, 206 Copper)
9:30-10:00 Coffee
10:00-11:00
Colette's Gendered Species (Chair: Markus Cruse, Arizona State University)
- Dantzel Cenatiempo (University of Washington) "Gender, Animality and Embodiment in Colette."
- Shannon Ditto (Arizona State University) "Colette and the Doppelgänger: Dysphoria of an Image."
11:00-11:15 Discussion
2:00-4:00 Roundtable on Colette followed by a café gourmand hosted by the Alliance Française of Greater Phoenix at: 14415 North 73rd Street, Suite 107A, Scottsdale.
Subjects
- Early modern (Main subject)
- Society > Sociology > Gender studies
- Mind and language > Language > Literature
- Periods > Modern > Twentieth century
- Society > Political studies > Political and social movements
- Zones and regions > Europe > France
- Society > History > Women's history
- Mind and language > Representation > Cultural identities
Places
- School of International Letters and Culture, Arizona State University
Tempe, America (85285)
Date(s)
- Thursday, November 07, 2019
- Friday, November 08, 2019
Attached files
Keywords
- Colette, genre, sexualité, femmes, identité, féminisme, gay
Contact(s)
- Frédéric CANOVAS
courriel : fcanovas [at] asu [dot] edu
Information source
- Frédéric CANOVAS
To cite this announcement
« Gendered Species: Colette, Gender and Sexual Identities », Conference, symposium, Calenda, Published on Monday, October 14, 2019, https://calenda.org/682953