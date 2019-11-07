HomeGendered Species: Colette, Gender and Sexual Identities

Gendered Species: Colette, Gender and Sexual Identities

Espèces genrées : Colette, le genre et les identités sexuées

*  *  *

Published on Monday, October 14, 2019 by Anastasia Giardinelli

Summary

Although French woman writer Colette was indifferent to and even critical of the feminist movement of the early 1900s, in the way she lived her life as in her fiction, she exemplified financial and social independence and shame-free sexuality, or what would be call today “gender fluidity”. This international conference will show how Colette represents a vibrant and radical expression of feminism in tune with the #MeToo spirit in today's society

Announcement

Program

School of International Letters and Cultures

Arizona State University

November 7-8, 2019

Thursday, November 7

(Memorial Union, 246 Coconino)

9:30-9:45

Welcome by Nina Berman (Director, School of International Letters and Cultures) and Olivier Ngo (Higher Education and Cultural Attaché, Consulat de France in Los Angeles)

Introductory Remarks by Frédéric Canovas and Martine Reid

9:45-10:30

  • Martine Reid (Université de Lille) "Devenir Colette, une histoire de genre."

10:30-10:45 Discussion

10:45-11:30

Performing Gender (Chair: Martine Reid, Université de Lille)

  • Marion Krauthaker (University of Leicester) "'Vous, une femme, vous voudrez bien…' : Gender Games in Colette's Writings."
  • Corentin Zurlo-Truche (Université de Lille) "Colette et le théâtre : une question de genre."

11:30-11:45 Discussion

12:00-1:30 Lunch Break

1:30-2:10

  • Guy Ducrey (Université de Strasbourg) "When Men Swoon."

2:10-2:30 Discussion

2:30-3:00 Coffee Break

3:00-4:00

Entre-deux: Gender in Interwar France (Chair: Ileana Orlich, Arizona State Univ.)

  • Juliette Rogers (Macalester College) "Mitsou at 100: War, Genre, and Gender in Colette’s Mitsou."
  • Kathleen Antonioli (Kansas State University) "The Work of Literature: Colette, Gender, Professionalism in 1920s France."

4:00-4:15 Discussion

Friday, November 8

(Memorial Union, 206 Copper)

9:30-10:00 Coffee

10:00-11:00

Colette's Gendered Species (Chair: Markus Cruse, Arizona State University)

  • Dantzel Cenatiempo (University of Washington) "Gender, Animality and Embodiment in Colette."
  • Shannon Ditto (Arizona State University) "Colette and the Doppelgänger: Dysphoria of an Image."

11:00-11:15 Discussion

2:00-4:00 Roundtable on Colette followed by a café gourmand hosted by the Alliance Française of Greater Phoenix at: 14415 North 73rd Street, Suite 107A, Scottsdale.

Places

  • School of International Letters and Culture, Arizona State University
    Tempe, America (85285)

Date(s)

  • Thursday, November 07, 2019
  • Friday, November 08, 2019

Keywords

  • Colette, genre, sexualité, femmes, identité, féminisme, gay

Contact(s)

  • Frédéric CANOVAS
    courriel : fcanovas [at] asu [dot] edu

Information source

  • Frédéric CANOVAS
    courriel : fcanovas [at] asu [dot] edu

To cite this announcement

« Gendered Species: Colette, Gender and Sexual Identities », Conference, symposium, Calenda, Published on Monday, October 14, 2019, https://calenda.org/682953

Archive this announcement

  • Google Agenda
  • iCal
OpenEdition


  • Informations
  • Academic announcements