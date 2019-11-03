Cultures populaires et politique

Announcement

Les propositions peuvent aborder différents champs d’études et les conjuguer (sociologie, anthropologie, études politiques, civilisation, histoire, littérature, économie, média, journalistique, linguistique, etc.), différents pays, et traiter de tous les domaines des cultures populaires (arts visuels (séries télé et internet, cinéma, bande dessinée, vidéos et chaines YouTube, etc.), différents « genres » de fiction (science-fiction, fantasy, horreur, policier, roman de gare, etc.), sports, musique, objets de collection, pratiques culturelles et médiatiques, jeux (jeu de rôle, jeu vidéo, jeu de société, etc.), jouets, littératures, etc.

Si depuis longtemps, la politique et les hommes et les femmes politiques sont représenté.es dans la culture populaire, que ce soit à travers des caricatures, des fictions qui abordent, entre autres, des questionnements sur les modes de gouvernance, le rôle du politique et ses liens avec d’autres pouvoirs (économiques, militaires, médiatiques, etc.), qui reviennent sur des événements, ou qui cherchent à influencer l’opinion publique, il apparaît que la culture populaire est aussi devenue un outil qui, depuis le développement de l’internet, des chaînes de télévision du câble et des réseaux sociaux multipliant sa visibilité et son effet viral, est utilisé par les hommes et les femmes politiques eux.elles-mêmes, mais aussi par les populations et les influenceurs comme un vecteur essentiel d’expression et de pouvoir. Twitter est ainsi devenu le canal de communication favori du président d’une des premières puissances mondiales. En utilisant un des réseaux sociaux les plus populaires, Donald Trump prolonge ainsi une accointance antérieure avec la culture populaire. De « concepteur » à travers ses reality shows, il s’est mué en « utilisateur » mais aussi en « personnage » et caricature de la culture de masse. Les fameuses « fake news » sont devenues en peu de temps un moyen très efficace de manipulation des foules tant il est difficile d’effacer ces rumeurs des temps modernes comme on a pu l’observer lors des campagnes présidentielles récentes. De médiatique, la culture populaire est devenue médium en politique. Jadis méprisée parce que liée aux masses, elle est, surtout depuis le développement d’internet, un passage obligé pour gagner la confiance du public ou ses voix, un référentiel commun entre le plébéien et son électorat où les séries deviennent les nouvelles illustrations d’enjeux et de dénonciations politiques à l’instar de Tchernobyl, House of Cards, Baron noir, Borgen…

La Rochelle University (France) from 11th to 13th December 2019

Presentation

The ambition of this conference is to explore the close links, hidden or implicit, that exist between popular culture and politics. Indeed, politics may attempt to subvert popular culture, or may be an object of ridicule or praise in Popular Culture, and it would therefore be of great interest to investigate this research field, which is relatively unexplored in France and which mixes two sometimes contradictory and conflicting spheres.

Throughout History politics and politicians have been represented in popular culture, whether it be in caricatures, works of fiction dealing with issues like systems of governance, the role of the politician and their links to other types of power (economic, military, media, etc.), that reassess past events, or seek to influence public opinion. However, it would appear that popular culture today has also become a tool which, with the development of the internet, cable television channels and social networks that magnify its visibility and its viral effect, is used by politicians themselves, and also by ordinary citizens and influencers, as an essential vector of expression and power. Thus, Twitter has become the favourite communication channel for the President of one of the Super Powers. By using one of the most popular social networks, Donald Trump is merely continuing his long-standing acquaintance with popular culture. From a ‘designer’ through his reality shows, he has been transformed into a ‘user’ and also a ‘character’ and a caricature of mass culture. The infamous ‘fake news’ have quickly become a highly efficient means to manipulate the masses, such is the difficulty of erasing these modern-day rumours that were in evidence throughout the recent electoral campaign. Born and spread through the mass media, popular culture has now become a political medium. Once despised as something of interest only to the masses, with the development of the internet it has been transformed into a prerequisite to gain the confidence of the public and our votes, a shared frame of reference between the demagogues and their electorate, where TV series are the new illustrations of current issues and political denunciations, such as Tchernobyl, House of Cards, Baron noir, Borgen etc.

The porosity between politics and popular culture is clearly illustrated by the impregnation of the real world by symbols of dissent derived from ‘pop culture’. The mask worn by the anarchist in V for Vendetta (Alan Moore and David Lloyd, 1982-1990) is an effigy of Guy Fawkes, a historical opponent of the English political regime who was involved in the Gunpowder Plot of 1605 in London. Popularised by James McTeigue’s 2006 film, it was then recycled in a modern political context, paradoxically in the political and social contestation led by the Anonymous and Occupy Wall Street Movements (2011-). Another example is the Italian partisans’ song “Bella Ciao”, which been given a new lease of life by the series La Casa de papel in which the characters are considered to be part of the resistance to the system.

Moreover, the links between popular culture and politics are not limited to representations in fiction, the modes of expression of mass culture are multiple. Sport in general and football (soccer) in particular are an example of how popular culture can be an extension of political and economic issues. For example, the SuperBowl in the United States reveals multiple facets of a cultural practice that combines economic, political, communicational, cultural and sporting issues.

These examples illustrate the porosity between politics and popular culture, and the conference will explore how politics today is influenced in its representations, its communication, its decision-making, its economy, its mode of operation, by popular culture. We may also explore in depth the historical background to the links between popular culture and politics. Papers could examine different countries and different fields of study, and combine them (sociology, anthropology, political studies, cultural studies, history, literature, economy, media, journalism, linguistics, etc.), and explore all the fields of study in popular culture (the visual arts, TV series and the internet, cinema, comics, videos and YouTube channels, etc.), different ‘genres’ of fiction (science-fiction, fantasy, horror, detective stories, pulp fiction, etc.), sports, music, collector’s items, cultural and media practices, games (role plays, video games, board games, etc.), toys, literature, etc.

Submission Guidelines

Abstracts (approx. 400 words) and a short biography should be sent to Danièle André daniele.andre@univ-lr.fr, Annabel Audureau annabel.audureau@univ-lr.fr and Frank Healy frank.healy@univ-lr.fr.

The deadline for submissions is 3rd November 2019.

We are also delighted to announce that part of the conference will be devoted to the creation of the Popular Culture Association of France. (http://pcaof.com/en/)

Scientific Committee

Reims University:

Sylvie Mikowski

Yann Philippe

Hervé Lagoguey

Nantes University:

Sergio Coto-Rivel

Limoges University:

Estelle Epinoux,

La Rochelle University:

Danièle André

Annabelle Audureau

Frank Healy

Organisers

CRHIA (Centre de Recherches en Histoire Internationale et Atlantique) La Rochelle University

Danièle André

Annabelle Audureau

Frank Healy

Keynote Speaker

We are pleased to announce that Diane Negra, Head of the Film Studies Department, University College Dublin, has accepted to be one of our Keynote Speakers.

