History of Science, History of Text
Published on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 by Anastasia Giardinelli
The seminar examines the various types of documents produced in the context of scholarly practices in order to understand how the shaping of textual forms and inscriptions is part of the scientific activity. The seminar also aims to understand how these works make it possible to better interpret the sources on which historians of science draw to conduct their research.
Organizers: Karine Chemla (CNRS, SPHERE) & the HSHT Group.
The seminar examines the various types of documents produced in the context of scholarly practices in order to understand how the shaping of textual forms and inscriptions is part of the scientific activity. The seminar also aims to understand how these works make it possible to better interpret the sources on which historians of science draw to conduct their research. We will focus this year on the following topics:
- how are layouts instruments that scientists put into play in their work and do they need to be interpreted as such?
- How to read diagrams?
- how do the writings and inscriptions produced in one environment circulate and how are they taken up in other milieux?
- How can we document the genesis of texts, calculations, textual forms, and what does it tell us about the modes of writing practiced in various contexts?
- How do the sources document what they do not talk about?
- What does the organization of the writings of the actors tell us about their scholarly activities?
Laboratoire SPHERE, UMR 7219, Sciences, History, Philosophy (CNRS-Univ. of Paris Diderot - Univ. Paris 1 Pantheon-Sorbonne)
http://www.sphere.univ-paris-diderot.fr/spip.php?article801&lang=en
Programme 2019-2020
Thursdays, 9:30am – 5:30pm,
Room Mondrian, 646A, University Paris Diderot, Building Condorcet, 4, rue Elsa Morante, 75013 Paris
November 14, 2019
Shaping and reshaping scholarly texts, 1
- Nick Jacobson (SYRTE, Observatoire de Paris) : Ordering Language to Order the Heavens : A View of Alfonsine Astronomical Canons at the Level of the Manuscript
- Hsien-chun WANG (Ts’ing-hua University, Taiwan) : Preliminary thoughts on the pictorial errors of the Illustrated Treatise on the Marvellous Machines of the Far West(Yuanxi qiqi tushuo) (1672)
- Jacob Olley (Universität Münster) : Ottoman Texts on the Science of Music
December 12
Reading Textual Records
- Arilès Remaki (Université de Paris (Diderot), SPHERE) : La découverte du triangle harmonique chez Leibniz : un exemple d’application de la génétique en histoire des mathématiques
- Alban da Silva (IREM, Nouvelle-Calédonie) : Le texte ethnographique comme source de l’ethnomathématicien
- Qiong ZHANG (Associate Professor of Chinese History, Wake Forest University, USA, International Visiting Fellow at IKGF, FAU, Germany) : Archiving a Community of Science in Seventeenth-Century China : A Look at the Textual
January 16, 2020
Shaping and reshaping scholarly texts, 2
He BIAN (Princeton University) : Reading Medical Recipe Collections in Eighteenth-Century China: Textual Migrations and Contextual Mutations
Edgar Lejeune (Université de Paris (Diderot),SPHERE, et Paris Sorbonne Nouvelle, LATTICE) : Comment le comité de rédaction d’une publication peut-il provoquer l’apparition d’un genre de texte ? Le cas du bulletin de liaison Le Médiéviste et l’ordinateur
Marie Lacomme (Université de Paris (Diderot), SPHERE) : Déceler une position philosophique dans une publication scientifique : le cas de la frontière homme-animal en éthologie (1960-2000)
February 6
Diagrams 1
- Julie Lefebvre (UFR PHILLIA, Univ. Paris Ouest-Nanterre)
- Adeline Reynaud (Université de Paris (Diderot), SPHERE) : Techniques et procédures de tracé des diagrammes mathématiques à l’époque paléo-babylonienne
- Micheline Decorps (Université Blaise Pascal, & SPHERE) : Lire des points dans les manuscrits chinois grâce aux mathématiques [Seconde partie]
March 5
Working with and Interpreting Columns
- Christine Proust (SPHERE, CNRS et Université de Paris (Diderot)) : Sémantique des colonnes dans quelques textes mathématiques cunéiformes
- Agathe Keller (CNRS, SPHERE, et Université de Paris (Diderot)) : La colonne comme outil de calcul dans les commentaires mathématiques en Sanskrit : avec ou sans sens ?
- Emmylou Haffner (Université Paris-Sud) : Mise en page des brouillons mathématiques : colonnes, colonnes et colonnes
April 2nd
Texts in pieces
- Stéphane Schmitt (Archives Henri Poincaré) : Les encyclopédies spécialisées au 18e siècle. L’exemple de l’histoire naturelle et de la médecine
- Martha Cecilia Bustamante (SPHERE et Université de Paris (Diderot)) : Géométries non archimédiennes selon un procédé d’écriture du physicien Jacques Solomon
- Florence Bretelle-Establet (CNRS, SPHERE, et Université de Paris (Diderot)) : Notes marginales, commentaires et ajouts : les multiples interventions dans les textes de médecine en Chine à la fin de l’empire (17e-19e siècles)
May 7
Organizing texts
Andrea da Costa
- Alexis Trouillot (Université de Paris (Diderot) et SPHERE) : What does ‘hisab’ mean ? The perspective of the catalogues of West African Manuscripts
- Thomas Morel : Écrire, dessiner et prêcher des pratiques mathématiques dans les mines de l’époque moderne
June 18
Diagrams 2
- Alexei Volkov
- Samuel Gessner (SYRTE, Observatoire de Paris) : Between astronomical diagrams and instruments : patializing numerical data of astronomical tables
Discussion on next year program
