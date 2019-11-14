History of Science, History of Text

Announcement

Presentation

Organizers: Karine Chemla (CNRS, SPHERE) & the HSHT Group.

The seminar examines the various types of documents produced in the context of scholarly practices in order to understand how the shaping of textual forms and inscriptions is part of the scientific activity. The seminar also aims to understand how these works make it possible to better interpret the sources on which historians of science draw to conduct their research. We will focus this year on the following topics:

how are layouts instruments that scientists put into play in their work and do they need to be interpreted as such?

How to read diagrams?

how do the writings and inscriptions produced in one environment circulate and how are they taken up in other milieux?

How can we document the genesis of texts, calculations, textual forms, and what does it tell us about the modes of writing practiced in various contexts?

How do the sources document what they do not talk about?

What does the organization of the writings of the actors tell us about their scholarly activities?

Laboratoire SPHERE, UMR 7219, Sciences, History, Philosophy (CNRS-Univ. of Paris Diderot - Univ. Paris 1 Pantheon-Sorbonne)

http://www.sphere.univ-paris-diderot.fr/spip.php?article801&lang=en

Programme 2019-2020

Thursdays, 9:30am – 5:30pm,

Room Mondrian, 646A, University Paris Diderot, Building Condorcet, 4, rue Elsa Morante, 75013 Paris

November 14, 2019

Shaping and reshaping scholarly texts, 1

Nick Jacobson (SYRTE, Observatoire de Paris) : Ordering Language to Order the Heavens : A View of Alfonsine Astronomical Canons at the Level of the Manuscript

December 12

Reading Textual Records

Arilès Remaki (Université de Paris (Diderot), SPHERE) : La découverte du triangle harmonique chez Leibniz : un exemple d’application de la génétique en histoire des mathématiques

January 16, 2020

Shaping and reshaping scholarly texts, 2

He BIAN (Princeton University) : Reading Medical Recipe Collections in Eighteenth-Century China: Textual Migrations and Contextual Mutations

Edgar Lejeune (Université de Paris (Diderot),SPHERE, et Paris Sorbonne Nouvelle, LATTICE) : Comment le comité de rédaction d’une publication peut-il provoquer l’apparition d’un genre de texte ? Le cas du bulletin de liaison Le Médiéviste et l’ordinateur

Marie Lacomme (Université de Paris (Diderot), SPHERE) : Déceler une position philosophique dans une publication scientifique : le cas de la frontière homme-animal en éthologie (1960-2000)

February 6

Diagrams 1

Julie Lefebvre (UFR PHILLIA, Univ. Paris Ouest-Nanterre)

March 5

Working with and Interpreting Columns

Christine Proust (SPHERE, CNRS et Université de Paris (Diderot)) : Sémantique des colonnes dans quelques textes mathématiques cunéiformes

April 2nd

Texts in pieces

Stéphane Schmitt (Archives Henri Poincaré) : Les encyclopédies spécialisées au 18e siècle. L’exemple de l’histoire naturelle et de la médecine

May 7

Organizing texts

Andrea da Costa

Alexis Trouillot (Université de Paris (Diderot) et SPHERE) : What does ‘hisab’ mean ? The perspective of the catalogues of West African Manuscripts

June 18

Diagrams 2

Alexei Volkov

Samuel Gessner (SYRTE, Observatoire de Paris) : Between astronomical diagrams and instruments : patializing numerical data of astronomical tables

Discussion on next year program