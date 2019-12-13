Fishing reflections

Announcement

À l’agriculteur son champ, à l’éleveur son pâturage, l’espace du pêcheur reste quant à lui souvent peu ou mal connu. Comment donner à voir sa matérialité face à la diversité des milieux (lac, rivière, fleuve, lagune, estran, littoral, haute mer) et des interfaces aquatiques et terrestres (ports, côtes, berges, plages, digues) pratiqués ? Comment cohabitent les territoires de pêche et les usages concurrents (loisirs, transports, production énergétique, agriculture et élevage, irrigation) ? Quels sont les impacts des zones de protection environnementale et autres dispositifs réglementaires de plus en plus nombreux, qu’ils soient coutumiers (zone de mise en défens, lieux cultuels ou religieux) ou institutionnels (zone économique exclusive, Aires Marines Protégées, etc.) sur les espaces de pêche ? Ces dispositifs menacent-ils l’intégrité des espaces de pêche ?

Après deux expositions photographiques – la première sur le cycle hydrosocial de l’eau en 2014, la seconde sur les techniques de pompage et les pratiques sociales liées à l’eau en 2017 - l’association Rés-EAUx lance une nouvelle édition consacrée à la diversité des pratiques de pêche. La pêche désigne l’ensemble des activités de capture, piégeage et ramassage de ressources halieutiques, tels que poissons, crustacés, coquillages et végétaux, effectuées par un individu ou un groupe social dans un environnement aquatique (eaux marines, saumâtres et douces) ou terrestre (rivage, plage, estran, etc.). La particularité de la pêche est liée à la fluidité des milieux aquatiques qui façonne la mobilité des ressources et des hommes (cycles biologiques et hydrologiques, migrations des ressources halieutiques, mobilités des sociétés de pêcheurs, etc.). Tantôt perçus comme des prédateurs tantôt comme des protecteurs des milieux et des ressources, les pêcheurs et leurs pratiques sont vecteurs de représentations sociales contradictoires et qui évoluent dans le temps. Nous proposons d’interroger ces représentations à travers leurs mises en images.

After two photographic exhibitions - the first on the hydrosocial water cycle in 2014, the second on pumping techniques and social practices related to water in 2017 - Rés-EAUx is launching a new edition dedicated to the diversity of fishing practices. Fishing refers to all the activities of catching, trapping and collecting fishery resources, such as fish, crustaceans, shellfish and plants, carried out by an individual or a social group in an aquatic (marine, brackish and fresh waters) or terrestrial (shoreline, beach, foreshore, etc.) environment. The particularity of fishing is linked to the fluidity of aquatic environments, which shapes the mobility of resources and people (biological and hydrological cycles, migration of fisheries resources, mobility of fishing societies, etc.). Sometimes perceived as predators and sometimes as protectors of environments and resources, fishermen and their practices are vectors of contradictory social representations that evolve over time. We propose to question these representations through their images.

This call for contributions is addressed to researchers and students working in the social sciences on themes related to fishing practices in the world, regardless of discipline. It also targets associations and managers invited to share their field experiences in both the North and the South.

Contributions may focus on one of the following three areas:

Axis 1. Fishing areas

To the farmer his field, to the breeder his pasture, the fisherman's space often remains little or poorly known. How can we show its materiality in the face of the diversity of the environments (lake, river, river, lagoon, estuary, coastline, high seas) and the aquatic and land interfaces (ports, coasts, banks, beaches, dikes) practiced ? How do fishing grounds and competing uses (leisure, transport, energy production, agriculture and livestock, irrigation) coexist ? What are the impacts of the increasing number of environmental protection zones and other regulatory measures, whether customary (defensive zones, religious or religious places) or institutional (exclusive economic zone, Marine Protected Areas, etc.) on fishing areas ? Do these devices threaten the integrity of fishing areas ?

Axis 2. Fishing gestures and techniques

Fishing practices are characterized by singular technical gestures (handling fishing gear, hauling nets and traps, cutting and emptying fish, making flies, preparing the fishing station, etc.). Fishing gestures evolve along with techniques. What are the impacts of these developments on practices ? Which technical heritages are they revealing ? The gestures also reveal social hierarchies and power relations (gender, family, status, class, nationality, etc.). How can we show the social relationships that are established through these gestures ?

Axis 3. Portraits of fishermen

Fishermen and fishing professions induce many and sometimes antagonistic representations (overfishing vs. regulation, polluter vs. vigil). How are they evolving and by whom are they being conveyed? How can we deconstruct the stereotypes forged on fishing professions (predation of resources, corporatism, illegality, etc.) ? Portraits can thus be proposed, revealing the attitudes, bodies and working conditions of fishing societies.

Submission procedures

To participate, interested persons are invited to send a maximum of five (05) photos of good technical quality, in colour or black and white, which are neither scanned nor photomontées (jpeg, png, tif format), in landscape or portrait format, of 1600 x 1200 pixels minimum (200 to 300 dpi minimum resolution). Each photo must be accompanied by a short text (1500 to 1800 characters) presenting the context, the technical object exposed and explaining the technical, social, or environmental issues related to the use of this technique. The text file must also indicate the author's full name, status and institutional affiliation. The jury will be selected on the basis of both the quality of the photo and the relevance of the text.

The authors will be informed of the jury's decision from February 2020.

Criteria for selection of photos by the jury

Relevance of the photograph and presentation text to the announced theme. Scientific photography (produced during research work/research fields or as part of development projects).

Originality of the subject's treatment. Quality of graphic expression and realism (no photomontage or scanning).

Composition (provisional) of the jury

Carole BARTHELEMY (Université Aix-Marseille) ;

Sylvaine CONOR (Université Paris Nanterre );

Marie-Christine CORMIER-SALEM, (IRD) ;

Cyril GRESILLON (CRNS) ;

Alain LE SANN (Collectif Pêche et Développement ;)

Anaïs MARSHALL (Université Paris 13).

Exhibition regulations

Each participant sends the digital photos of which he/she guarantees to be the author and to own all the rights on them. Participation in this exhibition is free of charge. The production of the prints selected for the exhibition is entirely at the expense of the organizers. No expenses of any kind will be reimbursed to participants.

This call for contributions is available online on the Network's blog:https://reseaux.parisnanterre.fr

The Water Network

The Network for Studies and Exchanges in the Social Sciences of Water, set up as an association in January 2015, is a forum for discussion in the social sciences on water-related themes. It brings together master's students, doctoral students and researchers working on water-related issues in different regions of the world. The objective is to bring together scientific perspectives from a multidisciplinary perspective in order to stimulate debates on water issues in contemporary societies. Res-EAUx organizes seminars, workshops, scientific aperitifs and other debates based on ongoing research and field experiences.

