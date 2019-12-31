Announcement

Presentation

The Center for Advanced Study brings together scholars from a wide range of disciplines working on Romanization and Islamication in Late Antiquity with a focus but not exclusively on the Iberian Peninsula and North Africa during the first millennium CE. The overall aim of the Center is to explore new approaches to Romanization and Islamication in this period and to set the scholarly debate in the field on a new footing. The first year theme is ‘How to Govern? Administrative Divisions and Structure’.

Fellowships are available for scholars at all stages of their academic career who have completed their doctoral degree and established an independent research profile. Applicants should be engaged in a research project in any relevant discipline that is related to the Center’s interests in Romanization and Islamication in the period and area in question. The Center also welcomes applications from scholars working on comparative empire and transcultural studies in a broader historical (or contemporary) perspective whose research has a strong focus on theoretical and methodological issues.

Fellows are required to reside in Hamburg, where they pursue their own research project while also participating in the colloquia held at the Center. For the duration of their stay fellows receive a remuneration covering accommodation, travel, and/or living expenses in accordance with their needs and the pertinent regulations of Hamburg University and the DFG.

Application guidelines

Applications should include a CV, a research proposal for the project pursued at Hamburg, including the project’s relation to the topic (2000 words), and an indication of the months the applicant wants to spend at the Center and the kind of financial support they require. All materials should be sent in a single pdf document to katharina.mewes@uni-hamburg.de

by December 31, 2019.

Should you have any questions pertaining to the details of the fellowship program or the application, please contact the organizers: Sabine Panzram (sabine.panzram@uni-hamburg.de) and Stefan Heidemann (stefan.heidemann@uni-hamburg.de).

Evaluation

The application will be evaluated by the center's leading Professors Stefan Heidmann and Sabine Panzram, in cooperation with the center's advisory board.