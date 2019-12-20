History is a common good

Announcement

4th National Conference of the Italian Association of Public History, Museum M9 for the history of Italy in the 20th century in Mestre and Inauguration at the Department of Humanist Studies, University of Venice, (29 May 2020 – 2 June 2020)

Presentation

The Italian Association of Public History (AIPH) announces the 4th National Public History Conference at the Museum M9 for the history of Italy in the 20th century in Mestre, from the 29th of May 2020 to the 2nd June 2020. The conference will be inaugurated at the Department of Humanist Studies, University of Venice Ca’ Foscari, on Friday 29th of May 2020.

The 4th AIPH conference -during which the Plenary Assembly of the Association will also be held on Monday 1st of June 2020- will continue the work begun in Ravenna in June 2017, in Pisa in June 2018 and in Santa Maria Capua Vetere in June 2019, in order to discuss Italian and international experiences and practices and the many challenges of Public History.

In line with the Italian Public History Manifesto, approved after our association’s meeting in Pisa in June 2018, AIPH intends to contribute to the affirmation of a greater awareness of the value of historical knowledge, an essential resource for understanding the present, planning of the future and exercising full citizenship.

The 4th AIPH National Conference of Venice-Mestre will create new opportunities for discussion and reflection between those who work with the past. The conference will examine ways in which history is present in society today, from universities to public places, in schools and learning institutions, in high and in popular culture and, finally, in the daily life of our communities. The invitation to participate aims at those who work in the public history sphere and with various professions aiming at the production of historical and educational content.

Proposals are invited for many fields:

Exhibitions and museums of history and, more precisely,

Memorials in exhibition environments and memorial museums,

Public memories and national identity practices in museum exhibits,

Design of exhibitions with a historical theme

Museum storytelling

Use of photography in history museums

Public history for the enhancement of the material and immaterial historical heritage Oral history in public history projects Gender History and Public History Public History in schools and universities Digital Humanities, Digital History, Digital public history Games and Video Games of History Civil rituals, celebrations, commemorations, sites of memory Italy and the mafias: history, memories and communities in the context of organized crime June 2: History and Memories of the Republic

How to apply

Two types of original proposals (not already accepted for previous AIPH meetings) can be submitted:

Individual papers, which will be integrated into panels by the Scientific Committee for AIPH2020. Each proposal must contain a summary in Italian and English (ca. 2000 characters each) and a short C.V. with address and email of the proponent. Panels with 3 or 4 participants with a coordinator among them (or in addition). Each proposal must contain an abstract (ca. 1500-2000 characters) in Italian and English, which describes the general theme of the panel and an abstract for each single paper in the panel in both languages (about 1500-2000 characters). A short C.V. of each panel participant and the address and email of the coordinator and of all panellists, must also be included. Same institution’s panels are not recommended. Comparison of experiences and diversified geographical and professional origins will constitute positive elements for the evaluation.

Proposals must be received by the 20th of December 2019

at the address https://easychair.org/conferences/?conf=aiph2020

For further information you should write to the secretariat of the Association: segreteria@aiph.it

The expected duration for each panel is 90 minutes. At least 20 minutes are dedicated to discussion with the public.

The first draft of the programme will be public by March 2, 2020.

On 10 January 2020, the following will also be published:

a call for Poster in which students, cultural and social associations, companies, individual professionals and other public and private entities and bodies working in the different areas of Public History, can make their initiatives and products known and promoted.

a call for Awards, which aims to select the best Public History projects carried out in the period from January 2019 to March 2020.

a call for Pitch of projects still to be carried out with an exposure of a maximum duration of 8 minutes (with any type of media)

Instructions for how to present these types of conference contributions will be announced on 10 January 2020. The deadline common to these three different calls will be on the 16th of March 2020.

Registration Fees

for those who are not AIPH members in 2020

The conference is free for AIPH members in good standing for 2020 and for students of the Ca’ Foscari University of Venice, upon registration and simultaneous verification of the regular membership of the AIPH in 2020 or at the Ca’ Foscari University of Venice.

At the time of registration, the registration fee for all participants and for the public who are NOT members of AIPH in 2020 will be the following:

Ordinary registration: obligatory by 1st May 2020 for all participants selected in the panels and in the poster, prizes and presentations sections, which are not members in AIPH rule: € 70 and after May 1st, € 80

Enrolment for students and temporary workers under the age of 35: compulsory by 1st May for all participants selected in the panels and in the poster, prizes and presentations sections, € 30 and after May 1st, € 40

Finally, without attending the conference, it will be possible to register and pay for some training workshops with a limited number of participants, the cost of which will be communicated together with the complete calendar, starting April 2020.

Payment can be made indicating the type of registration by bank transfer to:

AIPH – Associazione Italiana di Public HistoryBanca Intesa Sanpaolo ‑ Via Bufalini, 4/6, 50122 – Firenze (FI)IBAN:IT63V0306902887100000005899BIC-SWIFT: BCITICMM

Scholarships

Among those selected by the programme committee, the AIPH will offer scholarships, which will partially cover travel and accommodation expenses. The scholarships will be reserved exclusively for AIPH members. When applying for a scholarship, candidates must declare their academic/work status and current domicile. The application must also contain a short paragraph of motivations.

Comitato Scientifico per il programma di AIPH2020

Serge Noiret coordinatore (Public History, Istituto Universitario Europeo, Presidente dell’AIPH, Consiglio direttivo della SISF, Società Italiana per lo Studio della Fotografia)

Nadia Barrella, (Archeologia, Conservazione Beni Culturali, Museologia Dipartimento di Lettere e Beni Culturali (DiLBEC), Università della Campania Vanvitelli)

Agostino Bistarelli AIPH (Didattica della Storia, Giunta Centrale per gli Studi Storici, Consiglio Direttivo dell’AIPH)

Alessandro Casellato (Storia contemporanea, Dipartimento di Studi Umanistici, Università di Venezia, Ca’ Foscari, Presidente AISO, Associazione Italiana di Storia Orale)

Madel Crasta, (Master Economia della cultura, Roma Tor Vergata e Master Culture del Patrimonio, Roma3)

Giovanella Cresci, (Storia Antica, Direttrice Dipartimento di Studi Umanistici, Università di Venezia Ca’ Foscari)

Lucia Criscuolo, (Storia Antica, Presidentessa della CUSGR, Consulta per la Storia Greca e Romana, Dipartimento di Storia Cultura Civiltà, Università di Bologna)

Stefano Dall’Aglio, (Storia Moderna, Public History, Centro di Digital & Public Humanities, Dipartimento di Studi Umanistici, Università di Venezia Ca’ Foscari)

Michelangela Di Giacomo (Curatrice, M9)

Simona Feci, (Storia contemporanea, Presidentessa della SIS, Società Italiana delle Storiche, Dipartimento di Giurisprudenza, Università di Palermo)

Marco Fincardi (Storia contemporanea, Dipartimento di Studi Umanistici, Università di Venezia Ca’ Foscari)

Filippo Focardi, (Storia contemporanea, Direttore scientifico Istituto Nazionale Ferruccio Parri, Dipartimento di scienze politiche, giuridiche e studi internazionali, Università di Padova)

Stefano Gasparri (Storia Medievale, Dipartimento di Studi Umanistici, Università di Venezia Ca’ Foscari, Presidente della SISMED, Società italiana degli storici medievisti)

Guido Guerzoni (Museum management, Dipartimento di Scienze sociali e politiche, Università Bocconi)

Maria Giuliana Iurlano (Storia delle relazioni internazionali CESRAM, Lecce, Festival Internazionale della PH del Salento)

Livio Karrer (Curatore, M9)

Cecilia Novelli, (Storia contemporanea, Dipartimento di Scienze Politiche e Sociali, Università di Cagliari)

Chiara Ottaviano AIPH (Storia contemporanea, Public History, Comunicazione, Cliomedia Officina, Consiglio Direttivo dell’AIPH)

Marco Paperini (Archeologia medievale, Free lance Public Historian, Centro Studi Città e Territorio, Massa Marittima)

Rolf Petri (Storia contemporanea, Dipartimento di Studi Linguistici e Culturali Comparati, Università di Venezia Ca’ Foscari)

Lorenzo Pezzica, (Archivista, Presidente ANAI Lombardia, Associazione nazionale archivistica italiana)

Marcello Ravveduto AIPH (Storia Contemporanea, Storia Digitale, Università di Salerno, Consiglio Direttivo dell’AIPH)

Carlotta Sorba (Storia contemporanea, Dipartimento di scienze storiche, geografiche e dell’antichità – DiSSGeA, Direttore del Centro interuniversitario di Storia culturale CSC, Università di Padova)

Walter Tucci AIPH (Cliomedia Public History, Webmaster AIPH)

Comitato locale M9 per AIPH2020

Referenti:

Livio Karrer – curatore | l.karrer@m9museum.it

Michelangela Di Giacomo – curatore | m.digiacomo@m9museum.it

Giuseppe Saccà – curatore | g.sacca@m9museum.it

Comunicazione:

Silvia Pellizzeri – Istituzionale e Pr | s.pellizzeri@m9museum.it

Marta Pettinau (social) | m.pettinau@m9museum.it

Rapporti con staff Ca Foscari e personale museo

Elena Dekic – registrar | e.dekic@m9museum.it

Referente alberghi e logistica ospitalità