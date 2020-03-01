HomeJustin Trudeau: Review and Assessment of Four Years in Office
Justin Trudeau: Review and Assessment of Four Years in Office
"Études Canadiennes / Canadian Studies" Journal n°89, December 2020
Revue « Études Canadiennes / Canadian Studies », n°89, décembre 2020
Published on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 by Elsa Zotian
Argument
The Journal is pleased to announce a special issue, “Justin Trudeau: Review and Assessment of Four Years in Office,” directed by Guest Editor Frédéric Boily (University of Alberta) in association with Editor-in-Chief Laurence Cros (Université de Paris). Upon obtaining power in 2015, the Liberals promised a radical departure from Conservative orientations, especially with regard to social and foreign policy, as well as a firm commitment toward reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples. Following the party’s reelection (albeit as a minority government) in October 2019, the time has come for a comprehensive review of the Liberals’ first mandate under Trudeau. Études Canadiennes/Canadian Studies therefore solicits papers examining various aspects of these first four years in power, relating to the aforementioned policy areas, or others. Did the Liberals succeed in significantly re-orienting Canadian policy toward their preferred objectives? The question also applies to several other policy areas, such as gender, official languages, federal-provincial relations, the environment, and energy development. Analyses of the latest electoral campaign will also be considered, as well as comparative approaches to understanding the Trudeau government. The foregoing list is not meant to be exhaustive; other issues may be of interest such as the orientation of cultural life (literature, theatre, cinema, etc.) during this period.
Submission guidelines
The single document (Word format), sent to fboily@ualberta.ca with copy to laurence.cros@univ-paris-diderot.fr should contain:
- a working title and an abstract (250 to 300 words)
- a brief biography (no more than 100 words)
The deadline for submission is March 1, 2020.
Notification of decisions will follow shortly afterwards. Full articles (about 8000 words) will need to be submitted by July 1, 2020.
After a double peer-review process, selected articles will be published in printed form in issue 89 (December 2020) of Etudes Canadiennes/Canadian Studies followed by an electronic publication one year later on http://journals.openedition.org/eccs/
Scientific editors
- Frédéric Boily (University of Alberta): Guest Editor
- Laurence Cros (Université de Paris) : Editor-in-Chief
