Announcement

La revue a le plaisir d’annoncer un numéro spécial sur le thème de « Justin Trudeau : bilan et examen de quatre années au pouvoir » sous la direction de Frédéric Boily (Université de l’Alberta), rédacteur invité et associé à la rédactrice en chef de la revue, Laurence Cros (Université de Paris). Les libéraux promettaient à leur arrivée au pouvoir, en 2015, des orientations radicalement différentes des conservateurs, notamment en matière de politiques sociales et de politique étrangère, sans oublier l’importante promesse de réconciliation avec les peuples autochtones. Maintenant qu’ils ont été réélus à la tête d’un gouvernement minoritaire, en octobre 2019, il est temps de porter un regard approfondi sur les réalisations du gouvernement libéral de Justin Trudeau lors de ce premier mandat. La revue souhaite ainsi accueillir des articles qui examineront les différentes facettes de ces quatre années où le gouvernement libéral a été confronté à l’exercice du pouvoir. Que ce soit dans les domaines mentionnés plus haut et d’autres, les libéraux sont-ils parvenus à transformer l’évolution de la politique canadienne dans le sens qu’ils l’espéraient ? La question se pose également pour les politiques en matière de genre, de langues officielles ainsi qu’en ce qui concerne la conception du fédéralisme et les relations avec les provinces, sans oublier les politiques environnementales et les projets énergétiques. Des analyses de la dernière campagne électorale seront aussi considérées, de même que les approches qui tenteront d’examiner le gouvernement Trudeau à la lumière de la comparaison. Enfin, la liste des sujets n’est pas exhaustive et, par conséquent, d’autres thèmes peuvent aussi être traités comme l’évolution récente de la vie culturelle (littérature, théâtre, cinéma, etc.) pendant cette période.

Call for papers – “Justin Trudeau: Review and Assessment of Four Years in Office”

Études Canadiennes / Canadian Studies 89, December 2020

Argument

The Journal is pleased to announce a special issue, “Justin Trudeau: Review and Assessment of Four Years in Office,” directed by Guest Editor Frédéric Boily (University of Alberta) in association with Editor-in-Chief Laurence Cros (Université de Paris). Upon obtaining power in 2015, the Liberals promised a radical departure from Conservative orientations, especially with regard to social and foreign policy, as well as a firm commitment toward reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples. Following the party’s reelection (albeit as a minority government) in October 2019, the time has come for a comprehensive review of the Liberals’ first mandate under Trudeau. Études Canadiennes/Canadian Studies therefore solicits papers examining various aspects of these first four years in power, relating to the aforementioned policy areas, or others. Did the Liberals succeed in significantly re-orienting Canadian policy toward their preferred objectives? The question also applies to several other policy areas, such as gender, official languages, federal-provincial relations, the environment, and energy development. Analyses of the latest electoral campaign will also be considered, as well as comparative approaches to understanding the Trudeau government. The foregoing list is not meant to be exhaustive; other issues may be of interest such as the orientation of cultural life (literature, theatre, cinema, etc.) during this period.

Submission guidelines

The single document (Word format), sent to fboily@ualberta.ca with copy to laurence.cros@univ-paris-diderot.fr should contain:

a working title and an abstract ( 250 to 300 words )

) a brief biography (no more than 100 words)

The deadline for submission is March 1, 2020.

Notification of decisions will follow shortly afterwards. Full articles (about 8000 words) will need to be submitted by July 1, 2020.

After a double peer-review process, selected articles will be published in printed form in issue 89 (December 2020) of Etudes Canadiennes/Canadian Studies followed by an electronic publication one year later on http://journals.openedition.org/eccs/

Scientific editors