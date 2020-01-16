HomeWriting, drawing and translating artificial intelligence in science fiction
Study daysModern
Writing, drawing and translating artificial intelligence in science fiction
Écrire, dessiner et traduire l’intelligence artificielle dans la science-fiction
Published on Monday, January 13, 2020 by Céline Guilleux
Summary
From a transcultural perspective, this international workshop will look into some representations of Artificial Intelligence in Japanese and Chinese science fiction (SF) to shed light on the on the creative ways with which non-Anglophone science fiction envisions the social / cultural / economical / political impacts of AI development. It will examine Japanese and Chinese SF works – (translated) literature and manga – as well as some technological and political discourses on AI, to delineate possible alternative ways to approach the posthuman imagination.
Announcement
Presentation
From a transcultural perspective, this international workshop will look into some representations of Artificial Intelligence in Japanese & Chinese science fiction to shed light on the on the creative ways with which non-Anglophone science fiction envisions the social / cultural / economical / political impacts of AI development. It will examine Japanese & Chinese SF works – (translated) literature & manga – as well as some technological and political discourses on AI, to delineate possible alternative ways to approach the posthuman imagination.
It will feature invited talks by Japanese SF author FUJII Taiyō, Chinese SF author XIA Jia, and Japanese mangaka MORIIZUMI Takehito; as well as presentations by scholars who will discuss the relationships between AI and SF from their respective fields of research.
The workshop is divided into three days:
1) January, 16th: Seminar on the translation of Japanese & Chinese Science Fiction in French (literature & manga).
MILC Amphiteatre, 17:00-18:30 (in French)
2) January, 17th: Academic workshop on AI & SF, featuring presentations by Japanese & Chinese authors and scholars.
MILC Amphiteatre, 9:00-18:30 (in English)
3) January, 18th: Two roundtables gathering Japanese, Chinese and French SF writers + book signing session & library event with Atelier Akatombo.
Bibliothèque Municipale de Lyon Part Dieu, 14:00-18:30 (in French)
Program
Thursday, January 16th
MILC Amphitheatre - 17:00-18:30
Seminar : Translating Japanese & Chinese Science Fiction into French
Gwennaël GAFFRIC, Denis TAILLANDIER et Julien BOUVARD
Discussant: Corrado NERI
Friday, January 17th
MILC Amphitheatre - 9:00 - 18:30 International Workshop on AI & SF
- 09:00-09:30 Workshop introduction Gwennaël GAFFRIC, Denis TAILLANDIER, Julien BOUVARD
- 09:30-10:30 Invited talk: FUJII Taiyô 藤井太洋
Discussant: Denis TAILLANDIER
10:30-10:45 Break
- 10:45-11:30 OSAWA Hirotaka 大澤博隆 “Envisioning Acceptable Human Agent Interaction based on Science Fiction”
- 11:30-12:15 Alain-Marc RIEU “AI between science and fiction: an epistemological perspective”
Discussant: Denis TAILLANDIER
12:15-14:00 Break
14:00-15:00 Invited talk: XIA Jia 夏笳
Discussant: Corrado NERI
15:00-15:15 Break
- 15:15-16:00 Thierry HOQUET “Title to be announced”
- 16:00-16:45 Bounthavy SUVILAY “Japanese Science Fiction ‘Strangeness Effect’ for French Audiences”
Discussant: Julien BOUVARD
17:00-18:00 Invited talk: MORIIZUMI Takehito 森泉岳土
Discussant: Julien BOUVARD
18:00-18:30 Concluding remarks
Saturday, January 18th
Auditorium Bibliothèque Municipale Part-Dieu - 14:00-18:30
Envisionning Artificial Intelligence in Science Fiction: A cross-perspective into French & Asian SF
14:00-15:30 Round Table Artifical Intelligence: Disenchanting or Reenchanting the World?
- with XIA Jia, LI-CAM, and Gwennaël GAFFRIC
- Discussant: Sylvie LAINE
16:00-17:30 Round Table Beyond Technophilia and Technophobia: Inventing New Relationships Between Humans and AIs
- with Taiyô FUJII, Olivier PAQUET, and Denis TAILLANDIER
- Discussant: Julien BOUVARD
14:00-18:30 Library Event with Atelier Akatombo (Signing Sessions 17:30-18:30)
Subjects
- Modern (Main subject)
- Zones and regions > Asia > Far East > Japan
- Mind and language > Language > Literature
- Periods > Modern > Twentieth century
- Zones and regions > Asia > Far East > China
- Periods > Modern > Twenty-first century
- Mind and language > Representation > Visual studies
- Zones and regions > Europe > France
Places
- Bibliothèque de la Part-Dieu, 30 Boulevard Marius Vivier Merle
Lyon 03, France (69003)
- Maison Internationale des Langues et des Cultures (MILC), 35 rue Raulin
Lyon 07, France (69007)
Date(s)
- Thursday, January 16, 2020
- Friday, January 17, 2020
- Saturday, January 18, 2020
Attached files
Keywords
- science-fiction, intelligence artificielle, littérature, représentation, manga, bande dessinée, traduction
Contact(s)
- gwennaël gaffric
courriel : gwennael [dot] gaffric1 [at] univ-lyon3 [dot] fr
- denis taillandier
courriel : denis-t [at] fc [dot] ritsumei [dot] ac [dot] jp
- julien bouvard
courriel : julien [dot] bouvard [at] univ-lyon3 [dot] fr
Reference Urls
Information source
- denis taillandier
courriel : denis-t [at] fc [dot] ritsumei [dot] ac [dot] jp
To cite this announcement
« Writing, drawing and translating artificial intelligence in science fiction », Study days, Calenda, Published on Monday, January 13, 2020, https://calenda.org/729734