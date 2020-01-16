Announcement

Dans une perspective transculturelle, ce workshop international s’intéresse aux représentations de l’intelligence artificielle dans la science-fiction chinoise & japonaise. Il entend apporter un éclairage nouveau à la question de l’IA en explorant la façon dont la SF non anglophone en imagine les possibles impacts socio-culturels, économiques et politiques. Il examinera ainsi des oeuvres de SF chinoise et japonaise – littérature & manga (en traduction) – mais aussi les discours techniques et politiques sur l’IA, afin d’envisager de nouvelles formes de l’imaginaire posthumain.

Presentation

From a transcultural perspective, this international workshop will look into some representations of Artificial Intelligence in Japanese & Chinese science fiction to shed light on the on the creative ways with which non-Anglophone science fiction envisions the social / cultural / economical / political impacts of AI development. It will examine Japanese & Chinese SF works – (translated) literature & manga – as well as some technological and political discourses on AI, to delineate possible alternative ways to approach the posthuman imagination.

It will feature invited talks by Japanese SF author FUJII Taiyō, Chinese SF author XIA Jia, and Japanese mangaka MORIIZUMI Takehito; as well as presentations by scholars who will discuss the relationships between AI and SF from their respective fields of research.

The workshop is divided into three days:

1) January, 16th: Seminar on the translation of Japanese & Chinese Science Fiction in French (literature & manga).

MILC Amphiteatre, 17:00-18:30 (in French)

2) January, 17th: Academic workshop on AI & SF, featuring presentations by Japanese & Chinese authors and scholars.

MILC Amphiteatre, 9:00-18:30 (in English)

3) January, 18th: Two roundtables gathering Japanese, Chinese and French SF writers + book signing session & library event with Atelier Akatombo.

Bibliothèque Municipale de Lyon Part Dieu, 14:00-18:30 (in French)

Program

Thursday, January 16th

MILC Amphitheatre - 17:00-18:30

Seminar : Translating Japanese & Chinese Science Fiction into French

Gwennaël GAFFRIC, Denis TAILLANDIER et Julien BOUVARD

Discussant: Corrado NERI

Friday, January 17th

MILC Amphitheatre - 9:00 - 18:30 International Workshop on AI & SF

09:00-09:30 Workshop introduction Gwennaël GAFFRIC, Denis TAILLANDIER, Julien BOUVARD

09:30-10:30 Invited talk: FUJII Taiyô 藤井太洋

Discussant: Denis TAILLANDIER

10:30-10:45 Break

10:45-11:30 OSAWA Hirotaka 大澤博隆 “Envisioning Acceptable Human Agent Interaction based on Science Fiction”

大澤博隆 “Envisioning Acceptable Human Agent Interaction based on Science Fiction” 11:30-12:15 Alain-Marc RIEU “AI between science and fiction: an epistemological perspective”

Discussant: Denis TAILLANDIER

12:15-14:00 Break

14:00-15:00 Invited talk: XIA Jia 夏笳

Discussant: Corrado NERI

15:00-15:15 Break

15:15-16:00 Thierry HOQUET “Title to be announced”

“Title to be announced” 16:00-16:45 Bounthavy SUVILAY “Japanese Science Fiction ‘Strangeness Effect’ for French Audiences”

Discussant: Julien BOUVARD

17:00-18:00 Invited talk: MORIIZUMI Takehito 森泉岳土

Discussant: Julien BOUVARD

18:00-18:30 Concluding remarks

Saturday, January 18th

Auditorium Bibliothèque Municipale Part-Dieu - 14:00-18:30

Envisionning Artificial Intelligence in Science Fiction: A cross-perspective into French & Asian SF

14:00-15:30 Round Table Artifical Intelligence: Disenchanting or Reenchanting the World?

with XIA Jia, LI-CAM , and Gwennaël GAFFRIC

, and Discussant: Sylvie LAINE

16:00-17:30 Round Table Beyond Technophilia and Technophobia: Inventing New Relationships Between Humans and AIs

with Taiyô FUJII, Olivier PAQUET , and Denis TAILLANDIER

, and Discussant: Julien BOUVARD

14:00-18:30 Library Event with Atelier Akatombo (Signing Sessions 17:30-18:30)