Writing, drawing and translating artificial intelligence in science fiction

Écrire, dessiner et traduire l’intelligence artificielle dans la science-fiction

*  *  *

Published on Monday, January 13, 2020 by Céline Guilleux

Presentation

From a transcultural perspective, this international workshop will look into some representations of Artificial Intelligence in Japanese & Chinese science fiction to shed light on the on the creative ways with which non-Anglophone science fiction envisions the social / cultural / economical / political impacts of AI development. It will examine Japanese & Chinese SF works – (translated) literature & manga – as well as some technological and political discourses on AI, to delineate possible alternative ways to approach the posthuman imagination.

It will feature invited talks by Japanese SF author FUJII Taiyō, Chinese SF author XIA Jia, and Japanese mangaka MORIIZUMI Takehito; as well as presentations by scholars who will discuss the relationships between AI and SF from their respective fields of research.

The workshop is divided into three days:

1) January, 16th: Seminar on the translation of Japanese & Chinese Science Fiction in French (literature & manga).

MILC Amphiteatre, 17:00-18:30 (in French)

2) January, 17th: Academic workshop on AI & SF, featuring presentations by Japanese & Chinese authors and scholars.

MILC Amphiteatre, 9:00-18:30 (in English)

3) January, 18th: Two roundtables gathering Japanese, Chinese and French SF writers + book signing session & library event with Atelier Akatombo.

Bibliothèque Municipale de Lyon Part Dieu, 14:00-18:30 (in French)

Program

Thursday, January 16th

MILC Amphitheatre - 17:00-18:30

Seminar : Translating Japanese & Chinese Science Fiction into French

Gwennaël GAFFRIC, Denis TAILLANDIER et Julien BOUVARD

Discussant: Corrado NERI

Friday, January 17th 

MILC Amphitheatre - 9:00 - 18:30 International Workshop on AI & SF

  • 09:00-09:30 Workshop introduction Gwennaël GAFFRIC, Denis TAILLANDIER, Julien BOUVARD
  • 09:30-10:30 Invited talk: FUJII Taiyô 藤井太洋 

Discussant: Denis TAILLANDIER

10:30-10:45 Break

  • 10:45-11:30 OSAWA Hirotaka 大澤博隆 “Envisioning Acceptable Human Agent Interaction based on Science Fiction” 
  • 11:30-12:15 Alain-Marc RIEU “AI between science and fiction: an epistemological perspective”

Discussant: Denis TAILLANDIER

12:15-14:00 Break

14:00-15:00 Invited talk: XIA Jia 夏笳

Discussant: Corrado NERI

15:00-15:15 Break

  • 15:15-16:00 Thierry HOQUET “Title to be announced” 
  • 16:00-16:45 Bounthavy SUVILAY “Japanese Science Fiction ‘Strangeness Effect’ for French Audiences”

Discussant: Julien BOUVARD

17:00-18:00 Invited talk: MORIIZUMI Takehito 森泉岳土

Discussant: Julien BOUVARD

18:00-18:30 Concluding remarks

Saturday, January 18th 

Auditorium Bibliothèque Municipale Part-Dieu - 14:00-18:30

Envisionning Artificial Intelligence in Science Fiction: A cross-perspective into French & Asian SF

14:00-15:30 Round Table Artifical Intelligence: Disenchanting or Reenchanting the World?

  • with XIA Jia, LI-CAM, and Gwennaël GAFFRIC
  • Discussant: Sylvie LAINE

16:00-17:30 Round Table Beyond Technophilia and Technophobia: Inventing New Relationships Between Humans and AIs

  • with Taiyô FUJII, Olivier PAQUET, and Denis TAILLANDIER
  • Discussant: Julien BOUVARD

14:00-18:30 Library Event with Atelier Akatombo (Signing Sessions 17:30-18:30)

Places

  • Bibliothèque de la Part-Dieu, 30 Boulevard Marius Vivier Merle
    Lyon 03, France (69003)
  • Maison Internationale des Langues et des Cultures (MILC), 35 rue Raulin
    Lyon 07, France (69007)

Date(s)

  • Thursday, January 16, 2020
  • Friday, January 17, 2020
  • Saturday, January 18, 2020

