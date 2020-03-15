Frontier(s) and Frontier-zone(s) in the English-speaking world

Announcement

On pourrait se contenter de percevoir toute(s) (les) frontière(s) comme l’expression du discontinu, de l’existence d’un « dedans » et d’un « dehors », bref, comme la simple mise à distance de l’« autre », que l’on entende par ce dernier terme un territoire géographique défini, ou un espace politique spécifique, ou bien une culture différente, ou bien encore tout cela à la fois. Où l’on retrouve le sens étymologique du mot « frontière » lui-même, à savoir : ce qui permet de « faire front ». Les exemples abondent, des frontières dites « naturelles » de tel ou tel pays, à la question du « Brexit », en passant par le mur qu’entend construire le président D. Trump entre les Etats-Unis et le Mexique. Surgissent ici néanmoins certaines questions : * s’agit-il dès lors de lignes statiques, sans épaisseur, alors même qu’en règle générale, tout un chacun sait – par expérience – qu’on peut les franchir en passant par des espèces de sas (ex. les aéroports, appelés parfois d’ailleurs pour cette raison des « zones franches ») ? Outre le fait que la frontière soit même devenue pour certaines personnes un entre-deux, et en définitive rien moins qu’un lieu de vie (cas de la « jungle de Calais »). * comment se fait-il surtout que le terme soit utilisé dans un très grand nombre de contextes et de discours dans lesquels l’idée même de territoire est à comprendre aussi, et souvent en priorité, au sens figuré ? On parle, en effet, pour ne citer que quelques cas, de « frontières internes », « linguistiques », « religieuses », de « frontière(s) entre riches et pauvres » et « entre partis politiques ». Mieux, s’il existe une multitude de « frontières » (liées donc à des réalités aussi diverses que la citoyenneté, le territoire, la religion, la langue et autres), ne devient-il pas inconcevable qu’elles puissent jamais se recouvrir parfaitement ? Si tel est le cas, quelle(s) leçon(s) en tirer ? Car des frontières qui ne se recoupent pas ne « produisent »-elles pas ipso facto de l’hybride, ce qui nous éloigne de l’idée de « faire front », qui suppose fatalement la confrontation? On saura gré aux intervenant(e)s lors du colloque de décliner toutes ces thématiques dans tous les domaines des études portant sur le monde anglophone, de la littérature et des arts (ex. liens ou oppositions entre genres littéraires, ou l’art comme vecteur d’exclusion ou d’intégration) à la linguistique (ex. les formes de dialectes – professionnels, générationnels, etc. – ou les accents nationaux et régionaux), en passant par la civilisation (ex. le mythe de la frontière aux Etats-Unis ou les fameuses « peace-lines » que l’on trouve en maints quartiers d’Irlande du Nord, de Belfast à Derry/Londonderry).

Presentation

The International conference "Frontier(s) and Frontier-zone(s) in the English-speaking world" will take place in Nice (France), Université Côte d'Azur and is organized by the research center LIRCES, Laboratoire Interdisciplinaire Récits Cultures et Sociétés.

Rational

It may be argued that any frontier is the expression of what is discontinuous, of the existence of an ‘inside’ and of an ‘outside’, in short, that a frontier is an attempt to keep the ‘other’ at bay, whatever the meaning of the term – a given geographical territory, or a specific political entity, or a different culture, or else all of these put together. These considerations are in tune with the etymological origin of the word ‘frontier’ itself, i.e. anything that helps a group of people ‘develop a united front’. Examples abound, from the so-called ‘natural’ frontier of this or that country to Brexit, to the wall that President Trump has set out to build between his own country and Mexico. At this stage, however, a number of questions arise: * if we are therefore dealing with static, depthless lines, why can they be crossed, as each and everybody knows from experience, through connecting zones of a sort (e.g. airports, which are sometimes referred to, for that very reason in fact, as ‘free zones’)? Besides, for some, the frontier has actually become an in-between universe, i.e. nothing less than a dwelling place (cf. the ‘Calais Jungle’). * above all, why is it that the word is used in a high number of contexts and narratives in which the very notion of territory also needs to be understood (primarily) in a figurative sense? One, indeed, talks about – to give just a few examples – ‘religious’, ‘linguistic’, ‘internal’ frontiers, ‘frontiers between rich and poor’ and ‘between political parties’. Better still, if there exists a whole array of frontiers in connection – as just seen – with realities so diverse as citizenship, territory, religion, language, and so on, how could they possibly always overlap? And what lessons may we draw from this? Put differently, if frontiers do not match, don’t they then inevitably foster hybridity, a description that hardly goes with the notion of ‘developing a united front’, which necessarily presupposes confrontation?

It would be greatly appreciated if conference contributors could address all those issues from the various perspectives related to the fields of study dealing with the English-speaking world, from literature to the arts (e.g. the similarities and differences between literary genres, or art as a means of exclusion or integration), to linguistics (e.g. the dialects of English – professional, generational, etc., or national and regional accents), to civilisation studies (e.g. the frontier myth in the USA or the well-known peace walls that characterise many urban districts in Northern Ireland from Belfast to Derry/Londonderry).

Submission Guidelines

Abstracts not exceeding 400 words should be sent no later than March 15, 2020

to Ruxandra Pavelchievici <ruxandra.pavelchievici@univ-cotedazur.fr>

and Didier Revest <didier.revest@univ-cotedazur.fr >

Notification of acceptance or rejection will be sent by April 1st, 2020.

Publication of proceedings

A selection of papers will be published in 2021 as conference proceedings in a special issue of Cycnos.

Registration

Registration no later than November 25 November by e-mail to Ruxandra Pavelchievici <ruxandra.pavelchievici@univ-cotedazur.fr> and Didier Revest <didier.revest@univ-cotedazur.fr> Free upon presentation of UCA faculty/ student ID and for non-funded PhD candidates. Non-UCA faculty and funded PhD candidates: 5€

Organising committee

Ruxandra Pavelchievici (Université Côte d’Azur)

Didier Revest (Université Côte d’Azur)

Scientific committee

Vanessa Guignery (École normale supérieure de Lyon)

Christian Gutleben (Université Côte d’Azur)

Isabelle Licari-Guillaume (Université Côte d’Azur)

Ruxandra Pavelchievici (Université Côte d’Azur)

Didier Revest (Université Côte d’Azur)

Nicolas Trapateau (Université Côte d’Azur)

Christine Zumello (Université Sorbonne-Nouvelle)

Bibliographical references

