Summary

German-Polish history is an innovative and stimulating field in the history of Central and Eastern Europe and beyond. We propose to reflect the historiographical and memorial challenges that governed the formation of this field as well as the concepts and methods on which it has since been built. They are now the basis for the dynamics of the field, due in particular to its ability to associate different scales of analysis from the local to the global level. Special attention will be paid to the contribution of Polish-German history and other »bi-national« historiographies like Franco-German history to the project of writing European history especially when it comes to the specific approaches forged or adopted by historians in these fields (transfer, shared history, histoire croisée, connected history, entangled history, Zwischenraum).