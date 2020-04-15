An ethnology of dialogue and sharing : Camille Lacoste-Dujardin

Announcement

De Dialogue de femmes en ethnologie (2002) à La vaillance des femmes (2008), en passant par Des mères contre les femmes (1985), Camille Lacoste-Dujardin a développé une ethnologie de la complexité des relations hommes/femmes, sensible à leur variabilité selon le contexte socioculturel et à leurs dynamiques dans le temps et l’espace. Des mères contre les femmes développe une thèse originale sur la question des mécanismes de transmission et de perpétuation de la subordination des femmes, en montrant que la soumission des femmes à l’ordre patrilignager et patriarcal se fait par le biais d’agents féminins, les « mères de garçons » qui en constituent les chevilles ouvrières. En tant que « déléguées de l’autorité masculine » dans l’espace domestique, ces mères de fils adultes et mariés (timɣarin) se font les « complices du pouvoir masculin », principale source de leur propre autorité et pouvoir sur les femmes plus jeunes (Lacoste-Dujardin, 1985 : 130-132). En réaction à la thèse du consentement général des femmes à la domination masculine, à l’appréhension de la société kabyle comme conservatoire – et instrument d’une socioanalyse – de « l’inconscient androcentrique méditerranéen », fondements des analyses de Pierre Bourdieu dans La domination masculine (1998), Camille Lacoste-Dujardin revient dans La vaillance des femmes (2008) sur cette question de la complexité des relations hommes/femmes et s’évertue à démontrer que les femmes kabyles, d’hier comme d’aujourd’hui, sont de vaillantes contestatrices de l’ordre patrilignager et patriarcal, contre lequel elles déploient de multiples formes de résistances et de contre-pouvoirs féminins.

Ce numéro thématique des Cahiers de Littérature Orale vise à rendre hommage à Camille Lacoste-Dujardin (1921-2016), éminente figure de l’ethnologie française, qui a dédié les cinquante-huit années de sa carrière scientifique à l’étude des complexités de la société kabyle et, au-delà, à celles de toute société humaine. En effet, même si elles ont été « en apparence restreinte[s] à un peuple montagnard, à sa langue, à sa culture », ses recherches ethnologiques n’ont jamais été limitées « ni dans l’espace, ni dans le temps, non plus que strictement à quelque seul ‘objet’ d’observation et [ont] toujours impliqué des références à de plus vastes ensembles (Lacoste-Dujardin, 2010 : 76). Chercheuse infatigable, sa bibliographie compte 14 ouvrages personnels et près de 200 articles scientifiques, dont les thématiques majeures sont les contes, l’ethnopolitique, les relations hommes/femmes, ainsi que la question de l’intégration des jeunes femmes issues de parents maghrébins en France (voir la bibliographie sélective). Elève d’André Leroi-Gourhan et de Lionel Galand, ses maîtres respectifs en ethnologie et en langue berbère (kabyle), elle débute sa carrière d’ethnologue durant une période historique agitée, marquée par les guerres d’indépendance et la décolonisation des pays du Maghreb et d’Afrique de l’Ouest (1950-1960). Fidèle aux enseignements de son directeur de thèse, André Leroi-Gourhan, sans être insensible aux vertus heuristiques et méthodologiques de l’analyse structurale, Camille Lacoste-Dujardin a participé au développement d’une ethnologie postcoloniale, dialogique et dynamique, qui rompt avec les paradigmes d’une ethnologie anhistorique, passéiste et essentialiste, voire une ethnologie de collusion avec le régime colonial (Lacoste-Dujardin, 1997 : 55-58, 261-272).

Coordination

Souad Azizi (LADES, Hassan II University of Casablanca)

Cécile Leguy (LACITO, Sorbonne Nouvelle-Paris 3)

Argument

The aim of this thematic issue is to pay tribute to Camille Lacoste-Dujardin (1921-2016), an eminent figure of French ethnology who dedicated her fifty-eight years scientific career to the study of the complexities of the Kabyle society and, beyond, to those of any human society. Indeed, even though her ethnological researches seem to have been “restricted to a people of mountain dwellers, its language and culture”, actually “they have never been limited neither in space, nor in time”, and “not even strictly confined to some single object of observation”; they have rather always involved “references to larger [sociocultural] wholes” (Lacoste-Dujardin, 2010:76). The bibliography of this tireless researcher comprises 14 individual books and some 200 scientific articles, of which the main themes are tales, ethnopolitics, male/female relationships, as well as the integration of young women born of North African parents in France (look at the selected bibliography). As a student of André Leroi-Gourhan and Lionel Galand, her respective ethnology and Berber language professors, she begins her career as an ethnologist during a troubled historical period marked by the independence wars and the decolonization of North and Western African countries (1950-1960). Faithfull to the teachings of her thesis director, André Leroi-Gourhan, without being insensitive to the heuristic and methodological virtues of the structural analysis, Camille Lacoste-Dujardin participated in the development of a postcolonial, dialogic and dynamic ethnology, which breaks with the paradigms of an ahistorical, backward-looking and essentialist, or even an ethnology in collusion with the colonial regime (Lacoste-Dujardin, 1997: 55-58, 261-272).

Commenting her itinerary, Pierre Robert Baduel (2017) – as well as Camille Lacoste-Dujardin herself (1982: 7; 2010: 83) – present the interest in Kabyle tales as resulting from a combination of circumstances (the discovery of a corpus collected by Auguste Mouliéras in the 1880’s) and the geopolitical context (the war of Algeria) preventing her from access to the Kabyle field. Nevertheless, this oral and mainly feminine literature represents a major and constant subject in Lacoste-Dujardin’s work, from the Traduction des Légendes et contes merveilleux de la Grande Kabylie d’Auguste Mouliéras (1965) to Contes de femmes et d’ogresses en Kabylie (2009), through Le conte kabyle, étude ethnologique (1982). A prime contribution has been the break away from the classical orientalist approach and the elaboration of an original ethnological approach of tales as “witnesses of the interior” (Lacoste-Dujardin, 1982: 111). “A kind of self-ethnography” (Ibid.), the analysis of which enables the discovery of the culture of a social group, its value system, the coexistence of competing conceptual systems, as well as the inner social tensions which are displayed mainly by two categories of tales: the ancient tales (“peasant tales”) which enhance a mythicized traditional social order and the more recent ones (“political tales”) which present heroes contesting the established order (Lacoste-Dujardin, 1982 : 485-486). She has thus “revolutionized” the study of the Kabyle tales through an innovative approach considering them as “ethnographic documents” (Lacoste-Dujardin, 1982: 45) revealing of male/female relationships and feminine counter-powers, of which they are a privileged space of expression and a field of observation as important as direct ethnographic investigation.

From Dialogue de femmes en ethnologie (2002) to La vaillance des femmes (2008), through Des mères contre les femmes (1985), Camille Lacoste-Dujardin has elaborated an ethnology of the complexity of male/female relationships, sensitive to their variability according to the sociocultural context and to their dynamics in time and space. Des mères contre les femmes develops an original thesis on the issue of the mechanisms of transmission and perpetuation of women subordination, while showing that the subjection of women to the patrilineal and patriarchal order is done by means of feminine agents, the “mothers of boys” who are its kingpins. As “delegates of masculine authority” in the domestic space, these mothers of adult and married sons (timɣarin) make themselves the “accomplices of masculine power”, which is the principal source of their own authority and power on the younger women (Lacoste-Dujardin, 1985 : 130-132). In reaction against the thesis of the general consent of women to male domination and to the apprehension of Kabyle society as the conservatory – and instrument of a socio-analysis – of “the Mediterranean androcentric subconscious”, the foundations of Pierre Bourdieu’s analysis in La domination masculine (1998), Camille Lacoste-Dujardin took up again the issue of the complexity of male/female relationships in La vaillance des femmes (2008) in order to show that ancient as well as contemporary Kabyle women are valiant contesters of the patrilineal and patriarchal order, against which they deploy multiple forms of resistance and feminine counter-powers.

From the first edition of Dialogues de femmes en ethnologie (1977), Camille Lacoste-Dujardin has contributed to the development of a dialogic and committed ethnology, which gets rid of the colonial figure of the native/informant and relies on a discursive relationship stamped with empathy and mutual respect, in which her interlocutors are partners/actors along the process of understanding the complexities of social phenomena (Lacoste-Dujardin, 2002 : 106-108). Of the act of restitution, comprehended as transmission to the peers, and even to a larger public, Camille Lacoste-Dujardin has made a real commitment to make restitution to the observed themselves of the ethnological knowledge from which they can draw means of action (Lacoste-Dujardin, 2002 : 111-114). From the self-endorsed duty to make the Kabyle society known, and its complexities comprehended, derive books that can be considered as shared ethnology. Dictionnaire de la culture berbère en Kabylie (2005) and Le voyage d’Idir et Djya. Initiation à la culture kabyle (2003) fall in that category, the explicit aim of the last book being to initiate young Franco-Kabyles to the culture of their grand-parents.

Thematic axes

Camille Lacoste-Dujardin’s contributions to the study of speech arts.

The tales as "ethnographic documents": questions of methodology.

The interviewer/interviewee relationship and the duty of restitution in ethnology.

Women’s speech performances, masculine domination and feminine counter-powers.

Calendar and procedure

Proposals of contribution (title and an abstract of no more than 1 000 characters) must be addressed to souad_azizi@hotmail.com and cecile.leguy@sorbonne-nouvelle.fr no later than April 15th 2020.

Selected articles must be submitted by October 1st 2020.

Articles will be written in French or English; the title, abstract and keywords must be provided in both languages.

The note to authors is available on the journal’s website (https://clo.revues.org/).

Selected bibliography

