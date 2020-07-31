Announcement

José Manuel Louzada Subtil (UAL-Universidade Autónoma de Lisboa)

The call is now open for the submission of papers for the number 14 of the academic journal CADERNOS DO ARQUIVO MUNICIPAL, with the theme “The Liberal Revolution and the Constitutional Monarchy (1820-1910)”, with the scientific coordination of José Manuel Louzada Subtil (UAL-Universidade Autónoma de Lisboa).

The Police State (Polizeistaat), after the 1755 earthquake, was fundamentally characterized by dismantling the political, legal and social order of the corporate monarchy, initiating a process of discretionary construction of the State. The moment of the 1820 revolution marked, in turn, the transition to a new constitutional order with limits to the authority of the State, the deepening of liberal dogmatic, the growth of the ministerial apparatus, the setting up of a public administration based on bureaucracy, the processing decision linked to orders, regulations and budgeting.

The evolution of the new regime, during the Constitutional Monarchy (1820-1910), had repercussions in the most varied aspects of political, social, economic, cultural, scientific and educational life. The strengthening of the structures of State power during the second half of the 19th century, accompanied by bureaucratic and administrative centralization, the growth of public spending and chronic budget deficits, would contribute to the end of the Constitutional Monarchy regime.

What had been intended with the revolution of 1820 did not happen, that is: the rule of constitutional order, the division of powers and the establishment of mechanisms of political control. After all, what happened with the revolution, the constitutional order, the Chartism, the division of powers and the mechanisms of political control had not been intended.

This issue of Cadernos do Arquivo Municipal and the next, want to create an open and multidisciplinary space that can creatively accommodate original and unique authors and texts on the most diverse themes related to the period between the eve of the revolution and the end of the monarchical regime.

Submission Guidelines

Deadline for submission: 31 July 2020

Papers will be submitted to a double-blind peer review, conducted by members of an external evaluation committee.

Reproduction of the records from the Lisbon Municipal Archive necessary for the preparation of papers will be provided free of charge.

For further information and guidance to documentary research, please contact am.cadernos@cm-lisboa.pt | +351 213807100/1

Instructions to authors

