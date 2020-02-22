Politics of Emancipation | Remain in Sicily

Announcement

SIS Scholarship: Politics of Emancipation

We are pleased to announce the second SIS Scholarship: Politics of Emancipation

Who it is for:

The SIS Politics of Emancipation Scholarship is for writers and researchers that apply for the Thematic Residency of the first residency period of SIS, April – July 2020 at Villa Adriana in Danigarci.

Candidates that submit a Thematic Residency research or writing proposal which entails research in Sicily and that adheres to the theme, “Politics of Emancipation” are automatically in the running for this scholarship. The first thematic residency of The International Studies for Sicily (SIS) invites residents to question and explore the political critique of power, forms of protest, revolution, transnational and local collective movements of revolt, tactics of emancipation, infra-politics of the individuals as well as the riots and uprisings of the subalterns specifically from the perspective of Southern Italy, the Mediterranean and the global South.

The residents are invited to elaborate specifically, but not exclusively, on the following issues:

Techniques, practices, knowledge and politics of influence and counter-influence: a transnational and intersectoral approach

Economic and agricultural policies of the South and the “Right to Remain” of the youth

Political ecology and the Green New Deal

Feminism and ecology in the context of contemporary global / local struggles

Chthulucene and other assemblages of nature and culture, ecology and technology

Politics of imagination: imaginal politics, escapism (in cinema, in literature...), political science fiction, heterotopies, anthropology of anomaly, speculative fiction and other kinds of alternative narratives of the present

Application

All candidates for the SIS Politics of Emancipation Scholarship must apply for a Thematic Residency at Villa Adriana in Danigarci as specified in the Call for Applications, noting their motivation for being awarded a SIS Politics of Emancipation Scholarship.

The deadline for candidates competing for the SIS Politics of Emancipation Scholarship must submit their applications

by 22 February 2020 at midnight Central European Time.

Results of the competition

SIS will inform the winning candidate via email by February 25, 2020.The SIS Politics of Emancipation Scholarship covers the costs of a one-month residency at Villa Adriana (€ 1000). The scholarship does not include travel costs and living expenses.

SIS Remain in Sicily / Resto in Sicilia Scholarship.

Who it is for

The SIS Remain in Sicily / Resto in Sicilia Scholarship is for authors whose research or writing is focused on the issue of the massive emigration of young people from the South, based on the people’s "Right to Stay / Diritto a Restare” movement and on the economic growth of Sicily.

Application

The deadline for candidates competing for the SIS Remain in Sicily / Resto in Sicilia Scholarship must submit their applications

by 22 February 2020 at midnight Central European Time

All candidates for the SIS Remain in Sicily / Resto in Sicilia Scholarship must apply for an Independent or Thematic Residency as specified in the Call for Applications, noting their motivation for being awarded a SIS Remain in Sicily / Resto in Sicilia Scholarship.

Selection

SIS will inform the winning candidate via email by February 25, 2020.

The SIS Remain in Sicily / Resto in Sicilia Scholarship covers the costs of a one-month residency at Villa Adriana (€ 1000). The scholarship does not include travel costs and living expenses.

Scientific Committee