Politics of Emancipation | Remain in Sicily

Scholarship, prize and job offerPolitical studies
Published on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 by Céline Guilleux
This open call for writers from all fields is dedicated to further their research through an “International Studies for Sicily” (SIS) residency or a thematic residency on the theme of “Politics of Emancipation” (Italy). SIS offers consultation with local and international experts in order to facilitate research, organisation of public presentations with public and private institutions with the goal of creating dialogue between the writers, the international academic, cultural and artistic community of Palermo and the publication of the residency results in the Quaderni di SIS / SIS Field Notes.
Announcement
SIS Scholarship: Politics of Emancipation
We are pleased to announce the second SIS Scholarship: Politics of Emancipation
Who it is for:
The SIS Politics of Emancipation Scholarship is for writers and researchers that apply for the Thematic Residency of the first residency period of SIS, April – July 2020 at Villa Adriana in Danigarci.
Candidates that submit a Thematic Residency research or writing proposal which entails research in Sicily and that adheres to the theme, “Politics of Emancipation” are automatically in the running for this scholarship. The first thematic residency of The International Studies for Sicily (SIS) invites residents to question and explore the political critique of power, forms of protest, revolution, transnational and local collective movements of revolt, tactics of emancipation, infra-politics of the individuals as well as the riots and uprisings of the subalterns specifically from the perspective of Southern Italy, the Mediterranean and the global South.
The residents are invited to elaborate specifically, but not exclusively, on the following issues:
- Techniques, practices, knowledge and politics of influence and counter-influence: a transnational and intersectoral approach
- Economic and agricultural policies of the South and the “Right to Remain” of the youth
- Political ecology and the Green New Deal
- Feminism and ecology in the context of contemporary global / local struggles
- Chthulucene and other assemblages of nature and culture, ecology and technology
- Politics of imagination: imaginal politics, escapism (in cinema, in literature...), political science fiction, heterotopies, anthropology of anomaly, speculative fiction and other kinds of alternative narratives of the present
Application
All candidates for the SIS Politics of Emancipation Scholarship must apply for a Thematic Residency at Villa Adriana in Danigarci as specified in the Call for Applications, noting their motivation for being awarded a SIS Politics of Emancipation Scholarship.
The deadline for candidates competing for the SIS Politics of Emancipation Scholarship must submit their applications
by 22 February 2020 at midnight Central European Time.
Results of the competition
SIS will inform the winning candidate via email by February 25, 2020.The SIS Politics of Emancipation Scholarship covers the costs of a one-month residency at Villa Adriana (€ 1000). The scholarship does not include travel costs and living expenses.
SIS Remain in Sicily / Resto in Sicilia Scholarship.
Who it is for
The SIS Remain in Sicily / Resto in Sicilia Scholarship is for authors whose research or writing is focused on the issue of the massive emigration of young people from the South, based on the people’s "Right to Stay / Diritto a Restare” movement and on the economic growth of Sicily.
Application
The deadline for candidates competing for the SIS Remain in Sicily / Resto in Sicilia Scholarship must submit their applications
by 22 February 2020 at midnight Central European Time
All candidates for the SIS Remain in Sicily / Resto in Sicilia Scholarship must apply for an Independent or Thematic Residency as specified in the Call for Applications, noting their motivation for being awarded a SIS Remain in Sicily / Resto in Sicilia Scholarship.
Selection
SIS will inform the winning candidate via email by February 25, 2020.
The SIS Remain in Sicily / Resto in Sicilia Scholarship covers the costs of a one-month residency at Villa Adriana (€ 1000). The scholarship does not include travel costs and living expenses.
Scientific Committee
- M. Eric Biagi, Directeur de l’Institut Français de Palerme ;
- Mme Heidi Sciacchitano, Directeur du Goethe Institut de Palerme ;
- Mme Francesca Martinez Tagliavia, professeure de Théorie et analyse du cinéma et de l'audiovisuel à l'Accademia di Belle Arti di Palermo (Ecole des Beaux-Arts de Palerme), chercheure associée au Centre de Recherches Historiques de l'EHESS et Directrice de SIS / Studi Internazionali per la Sicilia ;
- Mme Lisa Wade, Coordinatrice générale de SIS / Studi Internazionali per la Sicilia.
