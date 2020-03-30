Southern Nights - interdisciplinarity and Night Studies

Announcement

The night, a long-forgotten dimension of the city, is now at the heart of urban issues in research, city-making and in the development, management, tourism development and governance of cities. Socio-economic studies, strategic approaches and public policies directed at the night are gradually emerging in many countries and on different continents. In research, a new interdisciplinary field is gradually being structured around "night studies" or "night research".

Until the last few years, work on the night has focused more on cities in the North, and only a few metropolises in South America, Australia or Asia, particularly China. However, there is still little work on the “Global South”, particularly the southern Mediterranean, Maghreb, Mashreq, Black Africa a and other parts of the world. How are nights experienced in these regions? How are nights inhabited in these regions? How are they organized? When research does exist, what are the dominant approaches? What is the place of culture and religion? What is the relationship of night to gender and diverse sexualities? What is the place of women? What is the role of generation in shaping the night? What traditions exist concerning the night? What developments may be observed in which the night is involved? Which organizations are involved? Which services? What rhythms? Which means of transport and mobility? Which populations? Which activities? Which conflicts? Which innovations? What future(s) for the night may be anticipated for countries of the Global South? What social changes are unfolding and asserting themselves through the night? Could the night play a role in the process of ecological transition? And, finally, what are the specific features of urban nights in the South, and how might these contribute to the reflections underway in other regions of the world?

To try and answer these questions, several non-exclusive points of entry" will be privileged: territories and temporalities of the night (events, traditions, rites...); economies of the night (informal, marketing...); people of the night; the tensions, conflicts, innovations, solutions, and adaptation of people, organizations and territories to the night, as well as methodologies for approaching the night In addition to those dealing with these suggested themes, all proposals on "Nights of the South” (Nights in the Global South) will be carefully examined, regardless of their disciplinary and geographical origins.

Objectives

The aim of this colloquium is to bring together researchers from different disciplines (geography, planning, art, history, sociology, urban studies, etc.), and artists, and speakers from different countries to discuss approaches for using, creating, inhabiting, living and protecting the nights of the Global South. These reflections and exchanges will enrich the emerging field of Nights Studies.

Program

The two-day conference (which will take place just before the longest night of the year) will be an opportunity to mobilize specialists through presentations, but also immersive night eventsand workshops. It will take advantage of the festivities organized as part of the "Mawazine, rythms of the world" festival, from 19 to 27 June 2020. This event brings together more than a million people and transforms the nights of the Moroccan capital. The program will be organized around four main areas:

Axis 1: Public spaces and territories

This axis will draw on different disciplines in addressing the practices and representations of the city at night in relation to public spaces - their designs, layouts, lighting, users' experiences relation to urbanity. The new night-time political mobilization that is unfolding, in city squares from Chile to India and Lebanon, are one interesting possible focus. In this axis, the night-time city might also be approached in terms of the historical depth of its events, traditions, rites and rituals. Different forms of artistic expression highlighting the plural dimensions of the night will be welcome. Questions of gender will be a central focus. While the city is often privileged in research on the night, work on rural areas will be welcome.

Axis 2: Economies of the night

Beyond its links to conviviality and celebration, the night can also be approached as a resource, a moment of production, a sector that creates wealth and jobs, but also as a space-time of tension and resistance, a hostile and sparsely populated environment under pressure. In metropolises facing the continuous time of the economy and networks, much of social and economic life now exists in a state of constant wakefulness. The night has become a profitable economic sector. Within this sector, however, economic actors often remain unrecognized: transport providers, shopkeepers, caterers, cleaning and security agents, policemen, doctors and nurses. At the same time, night space produces a new way of living in the city. It involves other populations, traces new places of centrality, and sketches other borders and boundaries. How do users of the night, "night owls", appropriate the the city? Here, the night can be approached as a territory to be explored in terms of its inhabitants, and the ways in which their practices, genders, and status produce strategies for adaptation to specific constraints. We are looking for proposals intended to broaden and refine our knowledge about economic practices and activities in the city at night, the spaces in which they occur, the people of the night and their histories, and the tensions and conflicts which mark the night.

Axis 3: Innovation, governance and urban planning

International experience has shown that the decline (or rise) of nightlife can be detrimental to cities and their inhabitants. In this context, governments are now trying to upgrade and revitalize the night. The approaches adopted by cities cannot be understood outside of a process of globalization. The experiences of "night mayors " (Paris, Amsterdam...) can no longer pass unnoticed. The urban night has become part of the political agenda of authorities in charge of innovation, town planning and urban development. Long considered marginal and 'left to its own devices”, this space-time has recently become a key element in the transformation of cities. We are interested here in the strategies adopted by actors and urban policies (such as "Mumbai 24X7" in India) to response to the emerging issues facing cities in the Global South. What approaches have been implemented in order to, on the one hand, highlight the attractiveness of local nightlife and, on the other, to limit its undesirable effects? What new forms of activism are being deployed around lighting, noise, transport and women's safety?

Axis 4: Methodological approaches to the night in the social sciences

Does studying the night involve a specific methodology or methodologies? The choice between a qualitative or quantitative approach to the night is often a function of research objectives. While politicians have tended to find quantitative results convincing (they are easily compared), the qualitative methods developed by some researchers have made it possible to reveal the little-known and profound dimensions of urban nights and the specific characteristics of metropolitan areas. We are interested here in contributions that take up the question of qualitative and quantitative methods in night studies, develop different approaches to the night, and explore possible combinations and articulations between these methodologies.

Organizing committee

Sanae Aljem, Institut National d'aménagement et d'urbanisme du Maroc, Rabat (Morocco)

Farzane Ajar, Université Grenoble Alpes

Wafae Belarbi, Ecole Nationale d'Architecture, Rabat

Luc Gwiazdzinski, IGA, Laboratoire Pacte (UMR 5194 CNRS), Université Grenoble Alpes (France)

Aziz Iraki, Institut National d'aménagement et d'urbanisme du Maroc, Rabat (Morocco)

Abdellah Moussalih, Institut National d'aménagement et d'urbanisme du Maroc, Rabat (Morocco)

Will Straw, McGill, Department of Art History and Communications

Studies Scientific committee

Adamou Abdoulaye, Université de Zinder, Zinder (Niger)

Mustafa Akalay Nasser, UPF (Maroc)

Fatima Alikhan, Hyderabad (Inde)

Sanae Aljem, Institut National d’aménagement et d’urbanisme du Maroc, Rabat (Maroc)

Christelle Alvergne, UNCDF (Sénégal)

Marie Avril Berthet, University of Leeds (Grande Bretagne)

Atephed Amid, Londres (Grande-Bretagne)

Nacima Baron, Université Marne la Vallée (France)

Aurore Monod Becquelin, Laboratoire d’ethnologie et de sociologie comparative, CNRS, Paris (France)

Wafae Belarbi, Ecole Nationale d’Architecture, Rabat (Maroc)

Anne-Gael Bilhaut, Universidad Internacional del Ecuador (Equateur)

Fares Boubakour, Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales, Alger (Algérie)

Ibrahim Bouzou Moussa, Université Abdou Moumouni de Niamey (Niger)

Mohamed Chadli, INSAP, Rabat (Maroc)

Dominique Crozat, Université de Montpellier (France)

Swati Chatterjee, Alf, Calcutta (Inde)

Patrick Chamoiseau, écrivain (France)

Matteo Colleoni, Universita degli studi di Milano Bicocca (Italie)

Cécilia Comelli, CNRS, Bordeaux (France)

Mounir Douib, Université de Carthage (Tunisie)

Thomas Fouquet, CNRS (IMAF/MOVIDA) (Sénégal)

Marcos Gois, Universidade federal do Rio de Janeiro (Brésil)

Luc Gwiazdzinski, IUGA, Laboratoire Pacte, Université Grenoble Alpes (France)

Aziz Iraki, Institut National d’aménagement et d’urbanisme du Maroc, Rabat (Maroc)

Véronique Nahoum Grappe, EHESS (France)

Wenbo Hu, Shanghaï (Chine)

Corneliu Iatu, Université Ioan Cuza, Iasi (Roumanie)

Mohammed Idrissi Janati, Université Mohamed V, Rabat (Maroc)

Tabomka Laye, Université Sonfonia, Conakry (Guinée)

Elida Lima, Pontifícia Universidade Católica de São Paulo (Brésil)

Marco Magioli, IULM, Milan (Italie)

Laurent Matthey, Université de Genève (Suisse)

Mohamed Melyani, Université de Picardie (France)

Abdellah Moussalih, Institut National d’aménagement et d’urbanisme du Maroc, Rabat (Maroc)

Ashween Parulkar, Center for Policy Research (Inde)

Marion Roberts, School of Architecture & Cities, Newcastle (Grande Bretagne)

Papa Sakho, Université Cheikh Anta Diop (Sénégal)

Joelle Sazk, Université de Provence (France)

Robert Shaw, Newcascle University (Grande-Bretagne)

Will Straw, McGill, Department of Art History and Communications Studies (Canada)

Andreina Seijas, Harvard University (Etats-Unis)

Mohamed Tamim, Institut National d’aménagement et d’urbanisme du Maroc, Rabat (Maroc)

Angelo Turco, IULM Milan (Italie)

Alejandro Mercado-Celis, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (Mexique)

Abdoulaye Wotem Sompare, Université Kofi Annan, Conakri (Guinée)

Chris Younes, ENSA Clermont Ferrand (France)

Marie-Hélène Zerah, IRD, Delhi (Inde)

Calendar

Proposal submission deadline: by 30 March 2020

Reply to authors: 15 April 2020

Confirmation and release of the official program: 30 April 2020

Authors are to send their final papers: by 20 May 2020

Date of the colloquium: Friday 19 and Saturday 20 June 2020

Guidelines for submitting proposals

Proposals for papers should be sent by e-mail in one of the three colloquium languages (French, Arabic and English) in Word format to the following address: <nuitsdessuds@gmail.com> . They should include the following elements:

the authors' and co-authors' names with affiliation information (first name, surname, status, institution) as well as a short biographical note for each;

authors’ and co-authors’ contact information;

a title;

a list of five key words;

an abstract of approximately 4,000 characters including spaces. This abstract will summarize the key questions and research approach (the conceptual and methodological framework) as well as any results findings or reflections upon

the thematic focus should be clearly identified;

a summary bibliography of 8 references

Each proposal will be evaluated by members of the colloquium scientific committee. It is possible that the best scientific articles will be published in a special issue of an international journal. The three colloquium languages will be French, Arabic and English (nuitsdessuds)

