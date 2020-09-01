Economy and culture in Amazigh milieus

Announcement
Argumentaire
Les Amazighes ont marqué l’histoire économique de l’Afrique du Nord. Pour ne prendre que quelques exemples, nous pouvons citer la maison commerciale d’Iligh qui a dominé une partie de l’axe occidental du commerce transsaharien alors que les commerçants de Ghadamès jouaient un rôle important au niveau de la route orientale. Le choc colonial a introduit de profonds changements au niveau des structures socio-économiques de la région. Il a, entre autres, accéléré le déclin du commerce transsaharien, de l’artisanat et des autres activités économiques vivrières tout en favorisant l’essor d’un embryon d’économie capitalistique situé dans le littoral et dépendant des marchés européens. Ceci a fortement affaibli certains groupes nomades et a poussé les sédentaires à émigrer vers les villes du Nord tout en transformant plusieurs de leurs activités économiques.
La réflexion autour des modes de vie des Amazighes a donné lieu à un ensemble de travaux portant sur l’économie de ces communautés. La plupart ont signalé l’importance stratégique du contrôle et de la régulation de ressources, notamment l’eau et la terre. Celles-ci sont décisives à la fois pour l’installation et la vie en collectivité des groupements humains ou encore pour l’ascension d’un prétendant au pouvoir politico-économique. La transformation, tout au long du XXème siècle, du régime de la propriété des ressources et sa réglementation par l’Etat-Nation, sans oublier les expériences de socialisation et/ou de privatisation des terres selon les pays d’Afrique du Nord, a bouleversé les pratiques des communautés amazighes en matière de gestion des ressources.
L’objectif de ce dossier est d’approfondir la réflexion sur ces activités économiques dans les différents milieux amazighes afin de couvrir certains domaines qui n’ont pas été suffisamment explorés. Il s’agit donc de s’intéresser à la fois aux activités monétaires tels que le crédit ou encore l’évolution des prix ou des revenus, de production industrielle ou artisanale. L’étude peut également aborder les échanges commerciaux, y compris les importations et les exportations, ou encore la gestion des ressources et les modalités de consommation. L’analyse peut aussi porter sur les stratégies des acteurs économiques tels que les Etats, les maisons commerciales, les comptoirs européens, les intermédiaires ou les commerçants, qui ne sont d’ailleurs pas tous amazighophones.
Trois axes sont envisagés pour permettre aux contributeurs de s’inscrire dans ce dossier thématique :
Axe 1 : Les dynamiques économiques et leurs enjeux dans les sociétés amazighes du XIXème siècle
Il est difficile d’aborder les activités économiques dans la période qui a précédé l’occupation coloniale de l’Afrique du Nord sans parler du commerce transsaharien et de ses débouchés maritimes. Celui-ci a été largement documenté aussi bien quantitativement que qualitativement grâce aux sources européennes par des auteurs comme Edward William Bovill ou Jean-Louis Miège. Pour ce qui concerne plus spécifiquement l’axe occidental de ce commerce, les travaux de Lmokhtar Soussi ou de Paul Pascon ont mobilisé des sources locales, ce qui a permis de rendre compte des enjeux d’ascension, de chute et de réémergence du pouvoir politico-économique d’une maison commerciale amazighe au Sud du Maroc.
Dans cet axe, il s’agira d’approfondir la réflexion sur le système institutionnel qui a rendu possible la longévité de ce circuit commercial. Il est également intéressant d’aborder les relations entretenues par les différentes communautés amazighes (Rifains, Soussis, Ait Ghris, Figuiguis, Mozabites, Ghadamsis, Touaregs, Kabyles, etc.) avec les pouvoirs politiques, les mouvements confrériques (Sanoussiyya, Tijaniyya, entre autres) qui ont joué un rôle dans le commerce transsaharien ou encore avec les commerçants de confession juive et les intermédiaires appartenant à des groupements subsahariens qui ne sont pas nécessairement amazighophones.
Il serait également pertinent d’accorder une importance à d’autres activités économiques telles que l’artisanat, la pêche, l’agriculture, l’élevage ou d’autres secteurs qui ont été peu étudiés.
Axe 2 : Le fait colonial et les bouleversements socio-économiques
La pénétration coloniale en Afrique du Nord a amorcé un processus qui dessaisit, sur le long terme, les institutions communautaires économiques amazighes de plusieurs de leurs attributions. Elle a d’abord provoqué la remise en cause des règles collectives créant un climat d’insécurité à la fois pour le commerce transsaharien et pour les échanges dans le circuit soukier et des grandes foires. L’administration coloniale a ensuite déployé une ingénierie logistique et territoriale qui lui a permis de réorganiser les échanges en mobilisant des réseaux portuaires, ferroviaires et routiers à même de lui assurer l’écoulement des marchandises européennes et d’inscrire les régions intérieures d’Afrique du Nord dans des rapports de dépendance et de soumission politico-économique à l’égard des colonies urbaines qu’elle développait dans le littoral. Paradoxalement, la croissance de certaines grandes villes a permis l’essor de communautés amazighophones urbaines, tels que les Soussis à Casablanca ou les djerbiens à Tunis, qui jouent, encore aujourd’hui, un rôle économique de premier plan.
L’intervention d’une administration centrale et bureaucratique a accentué, après les indépendances, le processus de dépouillement des communautés amazighes de leur autonomie politico-économique. Celles-ci ont subi, selon les pays et les circonstances, à la fois les politiques de socialisation imposées d’en haut ainsi que des politiques de privatisation et de sous-traitance. En même temps, ces politiques publiques ont offert de nouvelles opportunités et des ressources pour certains Amazighes pour sortir, à titre individuel, leur épingle du jeu. Certaines réussites individuelles vont même jusqu’à induire des transformations au niveau des valeurs des communautés amazighes.
Axe 3 : Acteurs économiques et culture amazighe
Plusieurs travaux ont insisté sur l’ascétisme de certaines communautés amazighes qui leur a permis de mettre en place des commerces florissants poussant même certains chercheurs, comme Erich Adolph Alport (1954, 1964) et John Waterbury (1972), à discuter de leur similitude avec les sectes protestantes qui, selon Max Weber, ont joué un rôle dans le développement de l’esprit du capitalisme moderne. Plus récemment, Léo-Paul Dana et Robert B. Anderson (2007) ont proposé une hypothèse sur l’entreprenariat des communautés locales et « indigènes » qui dépendrait de la perception culturelle des opportunités du groupe auquel appartient l’entrepreneur.
Il serait également intéressant de développer une réflexion sur le rôle joué par les acteurs économiques amazighes pour défendre leur identité culturelle et leur communauté d’appartenance. Ceci passerait non seulement par la création et l’animation d’un tissu associatif dynamique qui favoriserait le développement socio-économique des régions d’origine, mais également par le soutien de mouvements culturels qui revendiquent directement l’identité amazighe ou l’appui des initiatives politiques qui s’opposent à des courants perçus comme méprisant les territoires et l’identité amazighe.
Enfin, il s’agit d’examiner l’impact de ces transformations économiques sur les créations culturelles et artistiques amazighes (par exemple : le marché de la musique, la production littéraire amazighe, etc.) tout en s’interrogeant sur l’incidence de ces bouleversements socio-économiques sur l’usage de la langue amazighe, sa diffusion et sa transmission ?
Il est souhaitable que les approches soient pluridisciplinaires, ce qui permettra de croiser les regards de travaux des différentes branches des sciences humaines et sociales afin de contribuer à une meilleure connaissance des activités économiques en milieux amazighes.
Modalités de contribution
Date limite de réception des articles : le 01/09/2020
Notification d’acceptation aux auteurs : le 15/10/2020
Guide de rédaction de la revue : https://www.ircam.ma/sites/default/files/Guide_redaction_2019.pdf
Article à envoyer sur la boite email : asinag@ircam.ma
Coordination
- OUBENAL Mohamed, chercheur en sociologie à l'IRCAM (Rabat, Maroc)
- WANAIM Mbark, chercheur en histoire à l'IRCAM (Rabat, Maroc)
أرضية الملتقلى
لقد بصم الأمازيغ التاريخ الاقتصادي لشمال أفريقيا بشكل بيّن. وخير مثال على ذلك دار إيليغ، التي هيمنت على جزء من المحور الغربي للتجارة العابرة للصحراء، وتجار غدامس (ليبيا) الذين بسطوا سيطرتهم على المحور الشرقي.
أحدثت "الصدمة" الاستعمارية تغييرات جذرية على مستوى البنيات الاجتماعية والاقتصادية للمنطقة، فساهمت في تسريع انهيار التجارة العابرة للصحراء، والصناعة التقليدية وأنشطة اقتصادية "معاشية" أخرى. وسهلت في نفس الوقت نشأة اقتصاد رأسمالي بالمناطق الساحلية مرتبط بالأسواق الأوروبية. وقد أضعفت هذه السيرورة مجتمعات الرّحل، ودفعت بالمزارعين للهجرة إلى مدن الشمال، مع تغيير كبير في أنشطتهم الاقتصادية.
تناولت جملةٌ من الأعمال أنماط عيش الأمازيغ واقتصادهم. وأشار معظم الباحثين إلى الأهمية الاستراتيجية لتدبير الموارد الطبيعية، خاصة المياه والأراضي. فهي المحددة للاستقرار والعيش في مجموعات بشرية، وكذا في صعود منافس على السلطة السياسية والاقتصادية.
إن التحول الذي طرأ، طيلة القرن العشرين، على نظام ملكية الموارد وتنظيم الدولة لها، دون إغفال التجارب التشاركية و/أو خوصصة الأراضي بدول شمال أفريقيا، قد قلب الممارسات الجماعية للأمازيغ في تدبير الموارد الطبيعية.
يروم هذا الملف من مجلة أسيناگ تعميق التفكير حول هذه الأنشطة الاقتصادية في مختلف الأوساط الأمازيغية، في سبيل الكشف عن بعض المجالات التي لم تنل حظها من البحث. ويتعلق الأمر بالاهتمام بالأنشطة النقدية، من قبيل الدَّيْن، وتطور الأسعار والمداخيل، والإنتاج الصناعي والحِرفي. كما يمكن للأبحاث (التي ستدرج في الملف) تناول المبادلات التجارية، التي شملت الواردات والصادرات، وكذا تدبير الموارد وأنماط الاستهلاك. وأيضاً دراسة استراتيجيات الفاعلين الاقتصاديين، بما في ذلك الدول والدُّور التجارية والوسطاء والتجار الذين ليسوا من الضروري ناطقين بالأمازيغية.
للمساهمة في معالجة القضايا المرتبطة بهذا الملف، نقترح ثلاثة محاور كبرى:
الديناميات الاقتصادية وتحدياتها داخل المجتمعات الأمازيغية خلال القرن 19
يصعب تناول الأنشطة الاقتصادية في فترة ما قبل استعمار شمال أفريقيا دون التطرق للتجارة العابرة للصحراء ومنافذها البحرية. وهو موضوع حظي بما يكفي من الأبحاث والدراسات، إنْ على مستوى الكمّ أو الكيف، وذلك بفضل مصادر أوروبية وأعمال باحثين مثل: إدوارد ويليام بوفيل (Edward William Bovill)، أو جان لوي مييج (Jean-Louis Miège).
وفيما يتعلق بالمحور الغربي لهذه التجارة، استثمر محمد المختار السوسي، وبول باسكون (Paul Pascon) المصادر المحلية مبرزيْن تنامي وتهاوي القوة السياسية والاقتصادية لدارٍ تجارية أمازيغية في الجنوب المغربي (دار إيليغ).
يتطلب تناول هذا المحور تعميق التفكير حول النسق المؤسساتي الذي مكّن من استدامة هذا المدار التجاري. ومهمٌّ أيضاً تناول علاقات المجموعات الأمازيغية (الريفيّون، والسوسيّون، وأيت غريس، والفيگيگيّون، والمزابيّون، والغدامسيّون، والتوارگ، والقبايْليّون...) مع السلطات السياسية، والطرق الصوفية (السنوسية، والتيجانية، وغيرها) التي لعبت دوراً في التجارة العابرة للصحراء، ومع التجار اليهود، وكذا مع وسطاء من وراء الصحراء ليسوا بالضرورة ناطقين بالأمازيغية.
يمكن كذلك إيلاء الأهمية لأنشطة اقتصادية أخرى من قبيل: الصناعة التقليدية، والصيد البحري، والفلاحة، وتربية الماشية، وقطاعات أخرى لم تنل حظها من الدراسة.
الاحتلال والاضطرابات الاجتماعية والاقتصادية
لقد دشّن التوغل الاستعماري في شمال إفريقيا عملية أدت، على المدى الطويل، إلى إفراغ المؤسسات الاقتصادية الأمازيغية من العديد من خصائصها، حيث أثار تساؤلات حول "القواعد الجماعية"، وهو ما أدى إلى مناخ غير آمنٍ للتجارة العابرة للصحراء، وكذا للمبادلات داخل الأسواق وفي المعارض الكبرى.
ثم عمدت الإدارة الاستعمارية إلى نشر هندسة لوجيستيكية ومجالية مكنتها من إعادة تنظيم المبادلات التجارية، وذلك بتعبئة شبكات الموانئ، والسكك الحديدية، والطرق بشكل يضمن تدفق البضائع الأوروبية، وإخضاع المناطق الداخلية في شمال أفريقيا لعلاقات التبعية السياسية والاقتصادية تجاه المراكز الحضرية التي طورتها في المناطق الساحلية. ومن المفارقات أن نمو بعض المدن الكبيرة قد سمح بظهور مجموعات حضرية ناطقة بالأمازيغية، مثل السوسيّين في الدار البيضاء، أو الجربيّين في تونس، الذين لا يزالون يؤدّون دوراً اقتصادياً رائداً.
لقد كان لتدخل الإدارة المركزية البيروقراطية، بعد الاستقلالات، أثر بالغ في تجريد التجمعات الأمازيغية من استقلالها السياسي والاقتصادي. وخضعت هذه الأخيرة، حسب كل بلد وظروفه، لسياسات تشاركية مفروضة من الأعلى، وسياسات الخوصصة والاستعانة بشركات المناولة. وهو ما وفّر موارد جديدة لبعض الأمازيغ لكي يحققوا نجاحات شخصية، أدى بعضها إلى تحولات في قيم التجمعات الأمازيغية.
الفاعلون الاقتصاديون والثقافة الأمازيغية
أكدت العديد من الأعمال على "زهد" بعض التجمعات الأمازيغية، وهو ما مكنها من إنشاء تجارات مُزهرة دفعت ببعض الباحثين مثل إريك أدولف ألبورت (Erich Adolph Alport) (1954، 1964) وجون واتربوري (John Waterbury) (1972) إلى مقارنتها بالطوائف البروتستانتية التي، تبعاً لما ذكره ماكس فيبر (Max Weber)، كان لها دور في تطوير الرأسمالية الحديثة. ومؤخراً، اقترح ليو-بول دانا (Léo-Paul Dana)، وروبرت أندرسون (Robert B. Anderson) (2007) فرضية ارتباط روح المقاولة لدى بعض التجمعات المحلية و"الأهلية" بمدركات النجاح لدى المجموعة الثقافية التي ينتمي إليها المقاول.
وسيكون من المهم أيضاً التفكير حول الدور الذي يقوم به الفاعلون الاقتصاديون الأمازيغ للدفاع عن هويتهم الثقافية، والتجمع الذي ينتمون إليه. ولن يقتصر الأمر على إنشاء وتنشيط نسيج جمعوي ديناميكي من شأنه أن يعزز التنمية الاجتماعية والاقتصادية لبلداتهم الأصل، بل سيشمل دعم الحركات الثقافية التي تدافع عن الهوية الأمازيغية، ومساندة المبادرات السياسية التي تعارض التيارات التي تحتقر المجالات والهوية الأمازيغية.
وفي المجمل، يتعلق الأمر بدراسة آثار هذه التحولات السوسيو-اقتصادية على الإبداعات الثقافية والفنية الأمازيغية (مثلا: الموسيقى، والإنتاج الأدبي الأمازيغي، إلخ.) وعلى استعمال اللغة الأمازيغية وانتشارها وتناقلها.
يُنتظر أن تستقبل المجلة مقترحات من تخصصات متعددة، وبمقاربات مختلفة، ممّا سيسمح بتبادل الآراء والأفكار بين المهتمين بمجالات العلوم الإنسانية والاجتماعية، بهدف المساهمة في معرفة أفضل للأنشطة الاقتصادية في الأوساط الأمازيغية.
شروط المشاركة
ترسل المساهمات في أجل أقصاه 01-09-2020
يتوصل أصحاب المساهمات المقبولة بإشعار يوم: 15-10-2020
إرسال المقال عبر البريد الإلكتروني: asinag@ircam.ma
تحميل قواعد النشر : https://www.ircam.ma/sites/default/files/doc/revueasing/guideredaction_asinagar.pdf
Argument
The economic history of North Africa bears the imprint of the Amazigh people. For instance, Iligh’s trading house dominated part of the western axis of the trans-Saharan trade, while the merchants of Ghadames played an important role in the eastern road, to cite but a few examples. The colonial shock has changed the socio-economic structures of the region tremendously. It has, inter alia, speeded up the decline of trans-Saharan trade, handicrafts and other food-related economic activities, while at the same time promoting the development of an embryonic capitalist economy that was located on the coast and was dependent on European markets. This has greatly weakened some nomadic groups and pushed sedentary ones to emigrate to northern cities while at the same time altering many of their economic activities.
Consideration of the ways of life of the Amazigh people brought about a set of works on the economy of these communities. Most of these reported the strategic importance of controlling and regulating resources, mainly water and land, which are decisive for both the settlement and the life in collective human groups, as well as the upsurge of a claimant to politico-economic power. Throughout the twentieth century, the change of the resource ownership regime and its regulation by the Nation-State, not to mention the experiences of socialization and/or privatization of land in the countries of North Africa, upset the practices of Amazigh communities as far as resource management is concerned.
The objective of this collection is to deepen the reflection on the economic activities in different Amazigh milieus so as to cover certain areas that have not been explored sufficiently. It thus aims to consider monetary activities such as loans as well as the evolution of prices of industrial or handcraft products and the income they generate. The papers can also address trade, including imports and exports, as well as resource management and consumption patterns. The analysis can also focus on the strategies used by economic actors such as states, commercial houses, European counters, intermediaries or traders, who are not by the way all amazigh-speaking.
The prospective contributors to this collection can contribute to one of the following three themes:
Theme 1: Economic dynamics and their stakes in Amazigh societies during the 19th century
It is difficult to tackle economic activities in the period preceding the colonial occupation of North Africa without mentioning the trans-Saharan trade and its sea outlets. This has been widely documented both quantitatively and qualitatively thanks to the work of European authors such as Edward William Bovill or Jean-Louis Miège. As far as the western axis of this trade is concerned, the work of El Moukhtar Soussi and Paul Pascon mobilized local sources, which made it possible to report on the issues of ascension, decline and re-emergence of a political-economic power of an Amazigh commercial house in the South of Morocco.
In this connection, we welcome a thoughtful consideration of the institutional system which ensured prolonged existence to this commercial circuit. It would also be interesting to discuss the relations maintained by the various Amazigh communities (of the Rif, Sous, Ait Ghris, Figuig, Mzab, Ghadames, Touareg, Kabylia, etc.) with the political powers, with the brotherhood movements (Sanoussiyya, Tijaniyya, among others) which played a role in the trans-Saharan trade, or yet with Jewish traders and intermediaries from sub-Saharan groups that are not necessarily Amazigh-speaking.
It would also be relevant to give importance to other economic activities such as crafts, fishing, agriculture, livestock or other sectors that have received enough attention.
Theme 2: The colonial fact and the socio-economic upheavals
The colonial invasion of North Africa has initiated a process that has, in the long run, deprived the Amazigh community economic institutions of many of their prerogatives. First, it called into question the collective rules, which created a climate of insecurity for both trans-Saharan trade and exchanges in the souk circuit and major fairs. The colonial administration then deployed logistics and territorial engineering which allowed it to reorganize trade by mobilizing port, rail and road networks to ensure the flow of European goods and to impose dependence as well as political and economic domination on inner regions of North Africa by the urban colonies which it developed on the coastline. Paradoxically, the growth of certain large cities has enabled the development of Amazigh-speaking urban communities, such as the Soussis in Casablanca or the Djerbians in Tunis, who play a leading economic role to the present.
After independence, the intervention of a central and bureaucratic administration heightened the process of depriving the Amazigh communities of their political and economic autonomy. These have undergone, depending on the country and the circumstances, both top-down socialization policies and privatization and subcontracting ones. Simultaneously, these public policies have offered new opportunities and resources for some Amazighs to do well on an individual level. Some individual successes even led to transformations in the values of Amazigh communities.
Theme 3: Economic actors and Amazigh culture
Several works have emphasized the austerity of certain Amazigh communities, which has enabled them to set up flourishing businesses. This led certain researchers, such as Erich Adolph Alport (1954, 1964) and John Waterbury (1972), to point out their similarity with the Protestant sects which, according to Max Weber, contributed to the development of the spirit of modern capitalism. More recently, Léo-Paul Dana and Robert B. Anderson (2007) have proposed a hypothesis on the entrepreneurship of local and “indigenous” communities that depends on the cultural perception of the opportunities of the group to which the entrepreneur belongs.
It would also be interesting to investigate the role played by Amazigh economic actors to defend their cultural identity and the community to which they belong. This would not only take the creation and animation of a dynamic associative fabric that would promote the socio-economic development of the regions of origin, but also support cultural movements that directly claim the Amazigh identity and political initiatives that oppose currents perceived as disdaining Amazigh territories and identity.
Finally, also relevant is the examination of the impact of these economic transformations on Amazigh cultural and artistic creations (for example the music market, Amazigh literary production, etc.) while questioning the impact of these socio-economic upheavals on the use of the Amazigh language, its diffusion and its transmission.
It is desirable that the approaches be multidisciplinary. This will make it possible to compare the perspectives of works from various branches of the human and social sciences in order to contribute to a better understanding of the economic activities in Amazigh milieus.
Submission guidelines
Deadline for receipt of contributions: 01/09/2020
Notification of acceptance to the authors: 15/10/2020.
Editorial guidelines (in french) : https://www.ircam.ma/sites/default/files/Guide_redaction_2019.pdf
Articles should be sent here : asinag@ircam.ma
Editors
- OUBENAL Mohamed, chercheur en sociologie à l'IRCAM (Rabat, Maroc)
- WANAIM Mbark, chercheur en histoire à l'IRCAM (Rabat, Maroc)