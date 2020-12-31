HomePestilence et résilience
Call for papersMiddle Ages
Pestilence et résilience
Revue Études Médiévales Anglaises (EMA) numéro 97
Published on Monday, April 27, 2020 by Anastasia Giardinelli
Summary
The French Journal of Medieval English Studies Études Médiévales Anglaises (EMA) invites you to submit an article for its 97th issue on the theme "Pestilence and Resilience", a current topic that we are all led to reflect on in our daily lives. We recommend that interested authors send a title and a brief description of the content of their article as soon as possibl
Announcement
Presentation
The French Journal of Medieval English Studies Études Médiévales Anglaises (EMA) invites you to submit an article for its 97th issue on the theme "Pestilence and Resilience", a current topic that we are all led to reflect on in our daily lives. Articles, in English or French, should be sent to Anne Mathieu before 31 December 2020 (information below). We recommend that interested authors send a title and a brief description of the content of their article as soon as possible.
The subject may be treated from various angles: in literature, civilization, anthropology, linguistics...
A few lines of work:
- health and illness
- plague and epidemics
- medicine, remedies and therapies
- the patient in the face of illness
- the vocabulary of disease and medicine
- medical manuscripts
Submission Guidelines
Articles, in English or French, should be sent
before December 31, 2020
to Anne Mathieu anne.mathieu@univ-montp3.fr
They will be subject to a double-blind evaluation. The style sheet is available on the AMAES website: https://amaes.jimdo.com/publications-de-l-amaes/notre-journal-ema/soumettre-un-article/.
Selected bibliography
Bazin-Tacchella, Sylvie, Quéruel, Danielle et Samama, Évelyne, eds. Air, miasmes et contagion : les épidémies dans l'Antiquité et au Moyen Âge. Langres : D. Guéniot (Hommes et Textes en Champagne), 2001.
Beidler, Peter G. “The Plague and Chaucer's Pardoner”, Chaucer Review 16.3 (1982): 257-269.
Benedictow, Ole J. The Black Death 1346-1353. The Complete History. Woodbridge: The Boydell Press, 2004.
Benedictow, Ole J. The Black Death and Later Plague Epidemics in the Nordic Countries: Perspectives and Controversies. Warsaw, Berlin: De Gruyter Open, 2016.Byrne, Joseph P. Encyclopedia of the Black Death. Santa Barbara, California, Denver, Colorado, Oxford, England: ABC-Clio, 2012.
Coley, David K. “Pearl and the Narrative of Pestilence.” Studies in the Age of Chaucer 35.1 (2013): 209-262.
De Lannoy, François. Pestes et épidémies au Moyen Âge, VIe-XVe siècles. Rennes : Éditions Ouest France, 2016.
Delumeau, Jean et Lequin, Yves. Les malheurs des temps. Histoire des fléaux et des calamités en France. Paris : Larousse, 1991.
Glick, Thomas F., Livesey, Steven J., and Wallis, Faith. Medieval Science, Technology and Medicine: An Encyclopedia, New York, Abingdon: Routledge, 2005.
Grigsby, Bryon Lee. Pestilence in Medieval and Early Modern English Literature. New York: Routledge, 2004.
Herlihy, David B. The Black Death and the Transformation of the West. Cambridge, Mass.: Harvard University Press, 1997.
Horden, Peregrine. “Disease, Dragons and Saints: The Management of Epidemics in the Dark Ages.” In Ranger, Terence O. and Slack, Paul, eds. Epidemics and Ideas: Essays on the Historical Perception of Pestilence. Cambridge: CUP, 1992: 45-76.
Kohn, George C. (ed.) Encyclopedia of Plague and Pestilence: From Ancient Times to the Present, 3d ed., New York: Facts on File, 2008.
Lawrence, Tom. “Infectious Fear: The Rhetoric of Pestilence in Middle English Didactic Texts on Death.” English Studies 98.8 (2017): 866-880.
Orlemanski, Julie. Symptomatic Subjects: Bodies, Medicine, and Causation in the Literature of Late Medieval England. Philadelphia: University of Pennsylvania Press, 2019.
Ritchey, Sara and Strocchia, Sharon, eds. Gender, Health, and Healing, 1250-1550. Amsterdam: Amsterdam University Press, 2020.
Théodoridès, Jean. Des miasmes aux virus : Histoire des maladies infectieuses. Paris : Louis Pariente, 1991
Williman, Daniel, ed. The Black Death: The Impact of the Fourteenth-Century Plague. Binghamton, NY: Center for Medieval and Renaissance Studies, 1982.
Subjects
- Middle Ages (Main subject)
- Mind and language > Religion
- Society > Science studies
- Mind and language > Language
- Zones and regions > Europe
- Society > Geography
- Zones and regions > Europe > British and Irish Isles
- Society > History
Date(s)
- Thursday, December 31, 2020
Attached files
Keywords
- moyen-age, pandémies, résilience, médecine, épidémies, peste
Contact(s)
- Nolwena Monnier
courriel : nolwena [dot] monnier [at] iut-tlse3 [dot] fr
Reference Urls
Information source
- nolwena monnnier
courriel : nolwena [dot] monnier [at] iut-tlse3 [dot] fr
To cite this announcement
« Pestilence et résilience », Call for papers, Calenda, Published on Monday, April 27, 2020, https://calenda.org/774979