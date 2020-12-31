Announcement

Coordination scientifique

Anne Mathieu (Université Montpellier 3)

Présentation

La revue Études Médiévales Anglaises (EMA) vous invite à soumettre un article pour son numéro 97 sur le thème « Pestilence et résilience », un sujet d’actualité sur lequel nous sommes tous amenés à réfléchir dans notre vie quotidienne. Les articles, en anglais ou en français, sont à envoyer à Anne Mathieu avant le 31 décembre 2020 (informations ci-dessous). Nous recommandons aux auteurs intéressés de faire parvenir un titre et une brève description du contenu de leur article dès que possible.

Le sujet pourra être traité sous des angles variés : en littérature, civilisation, anthropologie, linguistique...

Quelques pistes de travail :

santé et maladie

la peste et les épidémies

la médecine, remèdes et thérapies

le malade face à la maladie

le vocabulaire de la maladie et de la médecine

les manuscrits médicaux

Modalités de proposition

Les articles, en anglais ou en français, seront à envoyer

avant le 31 décembre 2020

à Anne Mathieu anne.mathieu@univ-montp3.fr.

Ils donneront lieu à une évaluation en double aveugle. La feuille de style est disponible sur le site de l'AMAES : https://amaes.jimdo.com/publications-de-l-amaes/notre-journal-ema/soumettre-un-article/

Bibliographie indicative

Bazin-Tacchella, Sylvie, Quéruel, Danielle et Samama, Évelyne, eds. Air, miasmes et contagion : les épidémies dans l'Antiquité et au Moyen Âge. Langres : D. Guéniot (Hommes et Textes en Champagne), 2001.

Beidler, Peter G. “The Plague and Chaucer's Pardoner”, Chaucer Review 16.3 (1982): 257-269.

Benedictow, Ole J. The Black Death 1346-1353. The Complete History. Woodbridge: The Boydell Press, 2004.

Benedictow, Ole J. The Black Death and Later Plague Epidemics in the Nordic Countries: Perspectives and Controversies. Warsaw, Berlin: De Gruyter Open, 2016.Byrne, Joseph P. Encyclopedia of the Black Death. Santa Barbara, California, Denver, Colorado, Oxford, England: ABC-Clio, 2012.

Coley, David K. “Pearl and the Narrative of Pestilence.” Studies in the Age of Chaucer 35.1 (2013): 209-262.

De Lannoy, François. Pestes et épidémies au Moyen Âge, VIe-XVe siècles. Rennes : Éditions Ouest France, 2016.

Delumeau, Jean et Lequin, Yves. Les malheurs des temps. Histoire des fléaux et des calamités en France. Paris : Larousse, 1991.

Glick, Thomas F., Livesey, Steven J., and Wallis, Faith. Medieval Science, Technology and Medicine: An Encyclopedia, New York, Abingdon: Routledge, 2005.

Grigsby, Bryon Lee. Pestilence in Medieval and Early Modern English Literature. New York: Routledge, 2004.

Herlihy, David B. The Black Death and the Transformation of the West. Cambridge, Mass.: Harvard University Press, 1997.

Horden, Peregrine. “Disease, Dragons and Saints: The Management of Epidemics in the Dark Ages.” In Ranger, Terence O. and Slack, Paul, eds. Epidemics and Ideas: Essays on the Historical Perception of Pestilence. Cambridge: CUP, 1992: 45-76.

Kohn, George C. (ed.) Encyclopedia of Plague and Pestilence: From Ancient Times to the Present, 3d ed., New York: Facts on File, 2008.

Lawrence, Tom. “Infectious Fear: The Rhetoric of Pestilence in Middle English Didactic Texts on Death.” English Studies 98.8 (2017): 866-880.

Orlemanski, Julie. Symptomatic Subjects: Bodies, Medicine, and Causation in the Literature of Late Medieval England. Philadelphia: University of Pennsylvania Press, 2019.

Ritchey, Sara and Strocchia, Sharon, eds. Gender, Health, and Healing, 1250-1550. Amsterdam: Amsterdam University Press, 2020.

Théodoridès, Jean. Des miasmes aux virus : Histoire des maladies infectieuses. Paris : Louis Pariente, 1991

Williman, Daniel, ed. The Black Death: The Impact of the Fourteenth-Century Plague. Binghamton, NY: Center for Medieval and Renaissance Studies, 1982.