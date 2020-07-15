Announcement

Argument

Any work with medieval manuscripts implies studying hundreds of variants. The 20th century witnessed a dramatic change in the approaches towards this variation, from the search for the Graal of the reconstructed original to the humble appreciation of any individual manuscript as it is. The latter approach has been developing since the famous manifest, first proposed in the essay by Bernard Cerquiglini and then picked up by Steven Nichols — to understand the medieval book culture, one needs to recognise variation as an integral part of medieval literacy that cannot be put aside but has to be studied on its own.

The variation manifest going hand in hand with the appreciation of orality in medieval intellectual culture has given rise to new approaches towards variation in the individual regional manuscript traditions. Thus, it seems of great interest to see whether variation itself can vary in any way from tradition to tradition, from context to context. This issue aims to collect examples of the approaches towards variation in different regions of medieval literacy, not only stimulated by the variation manifest but also ones that had a separate history of dealing with medieval variation. The collection will render to comparative perspective both on the variation and on the ways the scholars coming from different backgrounds developed by long traditions of their predecessors as well as the particularities of their subjects approach this subject.Any work

Possible topics might include — but are not limited to:

Manuscript variation in different language cultures of the Middle Ages;

Variation and working strategies of medieval scribe;

Oral and written in the medieval book culture;

Place of the retelling in the medieval book culture;

Variation in specific contexts;

Variation and methodology of its research in medieval studies.

We also welcome reviews of recently published books on the topic.

Submission Guidelines

We invite articles submissions that respond to the above issues and questions. Maximum length of the article: 40 000 characters (footnotes and bibliography included).

Timetable

Submission 15 th July 2020

Publishing December 2020

Guidelines for Submitting and Formatting of Manuscripts

Coordination

Editorial Board

Editor-in-Chief

Publisher

Academic Editors

Editorial Council

About the Journal

Vox medii aevi is an academic journal devoted to the Middle Ages and medieval studies. We intend to create an integrated informational space for discussions among the scholars who are interested in diverse aspects of medieval history.

Vox medii aevi is a fully independent project, hence, it has no institutional limits. The Editorial Board and editorial stuff consist of people affiliated with diverse academic organizations. The journal contains research articles and reviews in Russian and English languages, translations of primary sources as well as articles in other languages, and reports of the most significant events in the world of medieval studies. Each issue is devoted to a particular aspect of the Middle Ages and we offer the scholars to participate in a discussion of a certain problem.

The high academic level of the publications is maintained through double-blind peer reviews of all papers by the members of Editorial Board as well as other acknowledged researches and specialists. Our policy involves the publication of up-to-date, original, and high-quality works regardless of the status of their authors.

The journal’s policy is based upon the principles of accessibility and transparency of information, accordingly, all articles are accepted and published free of charge. All published material are redistributed in accordance with the license Creative Commons | Attribution-NoDerivatives (this allows for redistribution, commercial and non-commercial, as long as it is passed along unchanged and in its entirety, with attribution). Copyright remains in full with the authors.

The papers published in the journal are indexed in Russian Science Citation Index and put online in the digital library Cyberleninka which exports them to the international academic data bases Google Scholar, WorldCat, ROAR, BASE, OpenAIRE, EBSCO A-to-Z etc.