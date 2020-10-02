Culture of Power, Power of Culture

Announcement

Aujourd’hui, en France, les recherches autour de la mer Baltique sont contrastées, entre une connaissance profonde de certains sujets et d’autres qui demeurent obscurs. Toutefois, cette zone reste le point d’origine et le terrain d’essai de nombreuses théories dans toutes les disciplines. De prime abord, sa position géographique et son histoire peuvent paraître confinées, rendant difficile son étude à ceux qui n’y sont pas familiarisés. Considérée bien souvent comme une région périphérique où le centre serait l’Occident (surtout la France, l’Allemagne, l’Angleterre), elle fut envisagée comme réceptive et non productrice d’idées culturelles et politiques. Pour Thomas DaCosta Kauffmann, cette région souffre encore de notions, comme les transferts culturels, qui considèrent « la Baltique simplement comme un destinataire d'un tel transfert, et non pas comme une source ». (KAUFFMANN T. D, « Baltic Reflections », p.19)

Par la pratique de l’histoire culturelle et politique, Tim Blanning dans son ouvrage éponyme, The Culture of Power and the Power of Culture (2002), ambitionne une étude complète de ce thème dans le cas de l’Europe du XVIIIe siècle. Salué pour son approche comparative et sa grande maîtrise de l’espace germanophone, cet ouvrage se limite toutefois à la trinité Allemagne, France et Angleterre, laissant de côté l’Europe orientale et nordique. La région de la Baltique ne trouve refuge que dans l’utilisation de personnalités bien connues telles que Frédéric II de Prusse et Catherine II de Russie.

Through the practice of cultural and political history, Tim Blanning in his eponymous book, The Culture of Power and the Power of Culture (2002), aims at a comprehensive study of this theme in the case of eighteenth-century Europe. Hailed for its comparative approach and its great mastery of the German-speaking world, this work is, however, limited to the trinity of Germany, France and England, leaving Eastern and Northern Europe aside. The Baltic region finds refuge only in the use of well-known personalities such as Frederick II of Prussia and Catherine II of Russia.

Today, in France, research around the Baltic Sea is contrasted between a deep knowledge of some subjects and others that remain obscure. However, this area remains the point of origin and the testing ground for many theories in all disciplines. At first glance, its geographical position and history may seem confined, making it difficult for those unfamiliar with it to study it. Often considered as a peripheral region where the centre would be the West (especially France, Germany, England), it was seen as receptive and not as a producer of cultural and political ideas. For Thomas DaCosta Kauffmann, this region still suffers from notions, such as cultural transfers, which consider "the Baltic merely as a recipient of such transfer, not its sources ". (KAUFFMANN T. D, "Baltic Reflections", p.19).

This second edition of the study day focuses on the relative issues of power culture and the power of culture, placing them around the Baltic as a place of creation and encounter. The two strong notions of power and culture are transdisciplinary notions, addressed and treated at the same time in history, art history, geography, linguistics and literature.

Over the centuries, this cultural crossroads of Europe has been swept away by political, intellectual and artistic power games which have guided the behaviour of people in society and defined a shared sense of identity. Depending on the times, personalities (monarchs, thinkers, artists, diplomats, etc.) and institutions (ministries, academies, universities, museums, etc.) have sought to redefine their attachment to the rest of the world or to refocus on their own identity.

The theme could be approached along the following lines :

The relationships between different actors : between those who govern and those who are governed, artists and patrons, teachers and students, etc.; thinkers and theorists of the power of culture ;

Art, propaganda and politics: royal, political and national propaganda; literature (theatre, novels, poetry, etc.); art (painting, sculpture, etc.); artistic and literary trends ;

Representations of power: royal power, intellectual power, power of the elites, etc. ;

Obtaining, legitimizing and imposing: a king to subjects, elites to the people, a master to his apprentices ;

Political and cultural borrowings: elsewhere as a source of inspiration ;

Places of cultural power: founding gestures (creation of universities, academies, schools, museums, galleries, etc.), theatres, operas, courtyards, gardens, public squares, museums.

Submission Guidelines

Each proposal must contain a short bio-bibliographical note (name, surname, e-mail address and academic affiliation) and a short abstract of the paper accompanied by a provisional title (max. 1,500 characters including spaces). We accept interventions in French and English.

No later than Friday October 2 2020

at these two email : lisal.castro@gmail.com and hugo.tardy@univ-tlse2.fr .

Date and place

Date : 2021 March 4th

Place : Hôtel d'Assézat, Toulouse.

Organizing committee

Lisa Castro, doctorante en histoire contemporaine à l’Université Toulouse Jean Jaurès

Hugo Tardy, doctorant en histoire de l’art moderne à l’Université Toulouse Jean Jaurès

Scientific Committee

Marie-Thérèse Duffau, chargée de recherche CNRS, Laboratoire FRAMESPA (UMR 5136) - Université Toulouse - Jean Jaurès.

Pascal Julien, Professeur d’histoire de l’art à l’Université Toulouse - Jean Jaurès.

Jean-Marc Olivier, Professeur d’histoire à l’Université Toulouse - Jean Jaurès.

Anne Perrin-Khelissa, Maître de conférences à l’Université Toulouse - Jean Jaurès.

Contacts

lisal.castro@gmail.com

hugo.tardy@univ-tlse2.fr

