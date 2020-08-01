Italy and Yugoslavia in the Interwar Period

Announcement

The signing of the Treaty of Rapallo, the centenary of which falls this year, made it possible to find a solution to the Italian-Yugoslav dispute over the north-eastern Adriatic border, that would last – with the integration, in 1924, of the Treaty of Rome for Rijeka/Fiume – substantially until the Italian invasion of the neighbouring kingdom alongside Germany and the other Axis allies. Relations between Italy and Yugoslavia, particularly since the end of the 1920s with the beginning of the more decidedly revisionist phase of fascist foreign policy regarding the structures of the Danubian-Balkan area, were never easy. However, the signing of the Treaty of Rapallo represented an undoubtedly important moment, which greatly contributed to restore a climate of collaboration between the two countries, heavily jeopardized by border nationalism – which had led to the burning of the Narodni Dom in Trieste, occurred only a few months earlier – and by the D’Annunzio’s “impresa di Fiume”, interrupted precisely by the Treaty of Rapallo.

The journal «Qualestoria» intends to dedicate a monographic issue, to be published in July 2021, to the Italian-Yugoslav relations in the interwar period, from 1920 to 1940. The aim of the volume will especially be to analyse the course of Italian foreign policy towards Yugoslavia and its impact on the political and social fabric of the upper Adriatic region also as regards the coexistence between the various communities in the area.

To this end, proposals for contributions are requested which, taking into account the results of the most up-to-date historiography, deal in an original way with two major topics: the first relating to the political and diplomatic ties between Italy and Yugoslavia between the two World Wars and the second concerning the issue of “minorities” in the territories of the north-eastern Adriatic.

