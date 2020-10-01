The state of early career research on Canada in Europe

HomeThe state of early career research on Canada in Europe
Bilan de la jeune recherche sur le Canada en Europe
Études Canadiennes / Canadian Studies 90, June 2021
Études Canadiennes / Canadian Studies, N°90, juin 2021
Published on Friday, July 17, 2020 by Anastasia Giardinelli
Summary
Announcement
Scientific coordinator
- Laurence Cros, Université de Paris
Presentation
The journal Études Canadiennes/Canadian Studies (bilingual, biannual issues) is pleased to announce a special issue to take stock of the present state of early career research on Canada in Europe. This issue will be dedicated to young scholars from the humanities (history, art history, sociology, native studies, geography, ethnology, literature, law, political science etc…) that are currently working on their doctoral degree or have recently completed it, whose research focuses on Canada or includes a major Canadian dimension. This special issue will be an opportunity to present the new themes, questions, methods and concepts that arise within the field of Canadian studies in Europe.
The single document (Word format), sent to the journal’s editor-in-chief, Dr. Laurence Cros (laurence.cros@u-paris.fr) should contain:
- a working title and an abstract (250 to 300 words)
- a brief biography (no more than 100 words)
Submission Guidelines
The deadline for submission is October 1, 2020.
Notification of decisions will follow shortly afterwards. Full articles (about 8,000 words) will need to be submitted by January 1, 2021. After a double peer-review process, selected articles will be published in printed form in issue 90 (June 2021) of Études Canadiennes/Canadian Studies, followed by an electronic publication (open access) one year later on http://journals.openedition.org/eccs/
Contact(s)
- Laurence Cros
courriel : laurence [dot] cros [at] u-paris [dot] fr
Reference Urls
Information source
