Conference France-Greece 18th c. - 21st century
Colloque France-Grèce (XVIIIe-XXIe siècle). Regards insolites : objets, lieux, personnages
Unusual looks: objects, places, agents
Regards insolites : objets, lieux, personnages
Published on Tuesday, August 04, 2020 by Céline Guilleux
On the Bicentennial of the Greek Revolution and the inauguration of the Paris-Athens 1780-1919 exhibition, the Louvre Museum and the French School at Athens are organizing an international conference, which will be held at the Louvre Museum and the Institute of France, from 22 to 23 April 2021 under the auspices of the Académie des Inscriptions et des Belles Lettres. This conference also benefits from the support of the Initiative 1821-2021. The languages of the conference will be French and English.
Argument
From Chateaubriand to Costa Gavras through E. Delacroix, A. Corais, E. Renan, Tériade, J. Lacarrière, J. Zay, Y. Xenaki, C. Castoriadis, M. Merkouri or A. Malraux, from Delphi to the Louvre via Mount Athos, Delos, or even Andritsaina, Navarinο and Thessaloniki, the relation between France and Greece during the last two centuries remains unique. This conference aims to study these franco-hellenic interactions by deviating as much as possible from the well-trodden path, thus leaving aside the question of one-way transfers and the logic of "influence". Besides, those themes have already been treated in two different conferences organized in Athens in 2011 and in Paris in 2016 by the Foundation for Democracy of the Hellenic Parliament and the French National Archives respectively. By choosing to approach the analysis of Franco-hellenic relations through objects, agents or places, we choose to favour an indiciary approach, as suggested by historian C. Ginzburg, without being limited into an idiographic approach. This implies adopting a microhistorical perspective in order to examine the way in which a unit (an object, a place, or an agent) makes it possible to crystallize a broader thematic and shed light on an era, a practice or a shared mentality, or even a movement, a mediation or a transfer. We will thus optimize the approach by using the concrete case in the perspective of transnational history of cultural practices (B. Savoy, M. Werner) and intellectual movements (C. Charle, B. Wilfert-Portal). Finally, by emphasizing the unusual, that is to say "what surprises by not being accordant with usage", this conference will contribute to a renewal, not only of the objects of study, the themes and the “places of memory” (P. Nora) of the history of Franco-hellenic relations but also and more generally of the history of France in Greece or of Greece in France. To paraphrase Marc Bloch, with what may be an anecdote, we can make history, and expose in a new light a relation of more than two centuries.
Proposal terms
The summaries of the contributions should be sent before August 15, 2020
to the organizing committee at: colloque1821@efa.gr
The expected contributions may derive from all disciplines of the humanities and social sciences. They can adopt a comparative approach involving different cases or treat a specific subject illustrating the theme of the conference.
The summaries of the contributions must have the form of an attached file format .rtf, .doc, .docx of 500 words maximum, including the used language and sources, as well as a "bio-bibliography" of ten lines, where the university or affiliate research organization and the applicant's email address will appear. The title of the file should be the name of the author or authors of the proposal.
The scientific committee will respond to the proposals before September 15, 2020.
The authors of the selected contributions must have submitted their text by December 31, 2020. A volume deriving from this conference is planned to be published.
Terms of participation
The organizers will try to cover the transportation costs of the speakers.
Scientific Committee of the conference
- Véronique Chankowski (École française d’Athènes, Director)
- Jean-Luc Martinez (Musée du Louvre, President -Director)
- Cécile Morrisson (Académie des Inscriptions et des Belles Lettres, Member)
- Tassos Anastassiadis (EFA- McGill University)
- Christophe Corbier (CNRS-IReMus)
- Angelos Dalachanis (EFA)
- Alexandre Farnoux (Sorbonne-Université)
- Dominique de Font-Reaulx (Louvre Museum)
- Christina Koulouri (Panteion University, Athens)
- Mélisande Leventopoulos (Université Paris-VIII)
- Evgénios Matthiopoulos (University of Crete)
- Gilles Pécout (ENS Ulm-Académie de Paris, Rector)
- Georges Tolias (EPHE- National Hellenic Research Foundation)
To cite this announcement
