Conference France-Greece 18th c. - 21st century

De Chateaubriand à Costa Gavras en passant par E. Delacroix, A. Coray, E. Renan, Tériade, J. Lacarrière, J. Zay, Y. Xenaki, C. Castoriadis, M. Merkouri, ou A. Malraux, de Delphes au Louvre en passant par le Mont Athos, Délos, ou encore Andritsaina, Navarin et Thessalonique, la relation entre la France et la Grèce des deux derniers siècles demeure singulière. Ce colloque ambitionne d’étudier ces interactions franco-grecques en s’écartant autant que possible des sentiers battus, laissant ainsi de côté la question des transferts à sens unique et la logique de « l’influence », thèmes qui ont déjà été traités lors de deux colloques organisés à Athènes en 2011 et à Paris en 2016 par la Fondation pour la Démocratie du Parlement hellénique et les Archives nationales françaises respectivement. En choisissant d’aborder l’analyse des relations franco-grecques par des objets, des personnages ou des lieux, on privilégiera une démarche « indiciaire », selon le terme heureux de l’historien C. Ginzburg, sans pour autant se limiter à une approche idiographique. Cela implique d’adopter une perspective microhistorique afin d’examiner la manière dont une unité (un objet, un lieu, ou un acteur) permet de cristalliser une thématique plus large et d’éclairer une époque, une pratique ou une mentalité partagée, voire un mouvement, une médiation ou un transfert. On optimisera ainsi l’approche par le cas concret dans une perspective d’histoire transnationale croisée des pratiques culturelles (B. Savoy, M. Werner) et des mouvements intellectuels (C. Charle, B. Wilfert-Portal). En mettant enfin l’accent sur l’insolite, c’est-à-dire sur « ce qui surprend parce qu’il sort de l’usage », ce colloque participera à la fois à un renouvellement des objets d’études, des thématiques et des « lieux de mémoire » (P. Nora) de l’histoire des relations franco-grecques mais aussi plus généralement de l’histoire de la France en Grèce ou de la Grèce en France. Pour paraphraser Marc Bloch, avec ce qui peut relever de l’anecdote, on pourra faire de l’histoire, et exposer sous un jour nouveau une relation de plus de deux siècles.

Argument

From Chateaubriand to Costa Gavras through E. Delacroix, A. Corais, E. Renan, Tériade, J. Lacarrière, J. Zay, Y. Xenaki, C. Castoriadis, M. Merkouri or A. Malraux, from Delphi to the Louvre via Mount Athos, Delos, or even Andritsaina, Navarinο and Thessaloniki, the relation between France and Greece during the last two centuries remains unique. This conference aims to study these franco-hellenic interactions by deviating as much as possible from the well-trodden path, thus leaving aside the question of one-way transfers and the logic of "influence". Besides, those themes have already been treated in two different conferences organized in Athens in 2011 and in Paris in 2016 by the Foundation for Democracy of the Hellenic Parliament and the French National Archives respectively. By choosing to approach the analysis of Franco-hellenic relations through objects, agents or places, we choose to favour an indiciary approach, as suggested by historian C. Ginzburg, without being limited into an idiographic approach. This implies adopting a microhistorical perspective in order to examine the way in which a unit (an object, a place, or an agent) makes it possible to crystallize a broader thematic and shed light on an era, a practice or a shared mentality, or even a movement, a mediation or a transfer. We will thus optimize the approach by using the concrete case in the perspective of transnational history of cultural practices (B. Savoy, M. Werner) and intellectual movements (C. Charle, B. Wilfert-Portal). Finally, by emphasizing the unusual, that is to say "what surprises by not being accordant with usage", this conference will contribute to a renewal, not only of the objects of study, the themes and the “places of memory” (P. Nora) of the history of Franco-hellenic relations but also and more generally of the history of France in Greece or of Greece in France. To paraphrase Marc Bloch, with what may be an anecdote, we can make history, and expose in a new light a relation of more than two centuries.

Proposal terms

The expected contributions may derive from all disciplines of the humanities and social sciences. They can adopt a comparative approach involving different cases or treat a specific subject illustrating the theme of the conference.

Terms of participation

Scientific Committee of the conference