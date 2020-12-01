HomeThe State and national defence in a disorderly world: a comparison between France and Canada
The State and national defence in a disorderly world: a comparison between France and Canada
L’État et la défense nationale dans un monde désordonné : Le Canada et la France en perspective
Canadian Studies 91, December 2021
Études Canadiennnes 91 (décembre 2021)
Published on Friday, August 28, 2020 by Anastasia Giardinelli
The journal Études Canadiennes/Canadian Studies is pleased to announce a special issue on “The State and national defence in a disorderly world: a comparison between France and Canada”.
Guest Editor
- Dr. Jean-Christophe Boucher (University of Calgary)
- in association with Editor-in-Chief Dr. Laurence Cros (Université de Paris).
Argument
Western states now face a new security environment, characterized by change and uncertainty. First, from a systemic point of view, we are witnessing an upsurge of great power competition, with a withdrawal of the United States from the international stage and a willingness by China, and, to a lesser degree, Russia, to establish themselves as rivals. In addition, new actors, such as terrorist groups or regional powers, confront US power and threaten international security in specific regions. Secondly, the defense organizations that characterized international cooperation in security matters in the last decades, such as NATO or European defence, are going through crises in terms of identity and legitimacy. Lastly, the security environment has become more complex, due to the emergence of new threats, such as cyber security, hybrid war, information warfare, climate change, migrations, the automation and development of artificial intelligence, or pandemics. As a whole, these new threats create a disorderly security environment, making the management of defence by Western countries such as Canada and France more complex.
In this special issue, bringing together scholars from both sides of the Atlantic, we will examine the way Canada, but also France (in comparative perspective) develop their defence and security policies in order to take into account the new factors and threats of a changing security environment. This issue will focus on four major themes:
1) the new challenges of international security: cyber security, information warfare, hybrid war, automation and artificial intelligence, migrations, climate change, pandemics;
2) how (or whether) national identity structures and influences Canadian defence policy and how security issues are addressed in the national narrative;
3) the management of national defence: military acquisitions, defence budgets, recruitments, inclusion and diversity within the armed forces;
4) military interventions and foreign operations.
Proposals Guidelines
Proposals are to be sent as a single document (Word format), to guest editor Dr. Jean-Christophe Boucher (jc.boucher@ucalgary.ca), with copy to the journal’s editor-in-chief, Dr. Laurence Cros (laurence.cros@u-paris.fr) and should contain:
- a working title and an abstract (250 to 300 words)
- a brief biography (no more than 100 words)
The deadline for submission of proposals is December 1st, 2020.
Notification of decisions will follow shortly afterwards. Full articles (about 8,000 words)
will need to be submitted by July 1st, 2021
After a double peer-review process, selected articles will be published in printed form in issue 91 (December 2021) of Études Canadiennes/Canadian Studies, followed by an electronic publication (open access) one year later on http://journals.openedition.org/eccs/
In addition, if possible, the contributors will be invited to present their work in Paris in Fall 2021.
