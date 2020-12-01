Announcement

Les États occidentaux font face à un nouvel environnement de sécurité, marqué par la transformation et l’incertitude. Premièrement, au niveau systémique, nous assistons à une augmentation de la compétition des grandes puissances caractérisée par un retrait des États-Unis sur l’échiquier international et une volonté de la Chine et, dans une moindre mesure, la Russie, de se positionner comme rivaux. En outre, de nouveaux acteurs, tels que les groupes terroristes ou certaines puissances régionales, contrarient la puissance américaine et fragilisent la sécurité internationale au niveau régional. Deuxièmement, les organisations de la défense qui ont caractérisé la coopération internationale en matière de sécurité internationale des dernières décennies, telles que l’OTAN ou l’Europe de la défense, sont en crise d’identité et de légitimité. Finalement, l’univers de la sécurité s’est complexifié davantage avec l’émergence de nouveaux enjeux tels que la cyber sécurité, la guerre hybride et informationnelle, les changements climatiques, les flux migratoires, l’automatisation et le développement de l’intelligence artificielle, ainsi que les pandémies. Dans l’ensemble, ces diverses transformations créent un environnement sécuritaire désordonné qui complique davantage l’administration de la défense pour les pays occidentaux tels que le Canada et la France.

Guest Editor

Dr. Jean-Christophe Boucher (University of Calgary)

in association with Editor-in-Chief Dr. Laurence Cros (Université de Paris).

Argument

The journal Études Canadiennes/Canadian Studies is pleased to announce a special issue on “The State and national defence in a disorderly world: a comparison between France and Canada” directed by Guest Editor Dr. Jean-Christophe Boucher (University of Calgary), in association with Editor-in-Chief Dr. Laurence Cros (Université de Paris).

Western states now face a new security environment, characterized by change and uncertainty. First, from a systemic point of view, we are witnessing an upsurge of great power competition, with a withdrawal of the United States from the international stage and a willingness by China, and, to a lesser degree, Russia, to establish themselves as rivals. In addition, new actors, such as terrorist groups or regional powers, confront US power and threaten international security in specific regions. Secondly, the defense organizations that characterized international cooperation in security matters in the last decades, such as NATO or European defence, are going through crises in terms of identity and legitimacy. Lastly, the security environment has become more complex, due to the emergence of new threats, such as cyber security, hybrid war, information warfare, climate change, migrations, the automation and development of artificial intelligence, or pandemics. As a whole, these new threats create a disorderly security environment, making the management of defence by Western countries such as Canada and France more complex.

In this special issue, bringing together scholars from both sides of the Atlantic, we will examine the way Canada, but also France (in comparative perspective) develop their defence and security policies in order to take into account the new factors and threats of a changing security environment. This issue will focus on four major themes:

1) the new challenges of international security: cyber security, information warfare, hybrid war, automation and artificial intelligence, migrations, climate change, pandemics;

2) how (or whether) national identity structures and influences Canadian defence policy and how security issues are addressed in the national narrative;

3) the management of national defence: military acquisitions, defence budgets, recruitments, inclusion and diversity within the armed forces;

4) military interventions and foreign operations.

Proposals Guidelines

Proposals are to be sent as a single document (Word format), to guest editor Dr. Jean-Christophe Boucher (jc.boucher@ucalgary.ca), with copy to the journal’s editor-in-chief, Dr. Laurence Cros (laurence.cros@u-paris.fr) and should contain:

- a working title and an abstract (250 to 300 words)

- a brief biography (no more than 100 words)

The deadline for submission of proposals is December 1st, 2020.

Notification of decisions will follow shortly afterwards. Full articles (about 8,000 words)

will need to be submitted by July 1st, 2021

After a double peer-review process, selected articles will be published in printed form in issue 91 (December 2021) of Études Canadiennes/Canadian Studies, followed by an electronic publication (open access) one year later on http://journals.openedition.org/eccs/

In addition, if possible, the contributors will be invited to present their work in Paris in Fall 2021.