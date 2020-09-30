Announcement

The Kollegforschungsgruppe (KFG, “Humanities Centre for Advanced Studies”) „Religion and Urbanity. Reciprocal Formations” at the Max-Weber-Kolleg of the University of Erfurt invites applications for

Scholarships for Doctoral Researchers

starting from January 2021 at the earliest. Scholarships are granted for a period of 12 months to either

spend a year at the Centre in the framework of a Cotutelle agreement of your non-German university with the Max-Weber-Kolleg (that needs to be established on successful application) or

start a doctoral degree at the Max-Weber-Kolleg that should include a year spend abroad in a Co-tutelle agreement with a foreign university (based on existing contacts of the applicant or supported by the KFG).

The scholarships are awarded to doctoral researchers working in the Humanities, especially in the fields of History or of History of Religion (or in the fields of Sociology and Urban Studies with a focus on historical and religious developments) on a topic related to the KFG. The KFG is financed by the German Research Foundation (DFG-FOR 2779) and directed by Prof. Dr. Susanne Rau and Prof. Dr. Jörg Rüpke.

Further information about the Max-Weber-Kolleg and the KFG are available at:

https://www.uni-erfurt.de/max-weber-kolleg and www.uni-erfurt.de/go/urbrel

Conditions

Scholarship holders will be provided with office space including work facilities. Working languages are English and German (the proficiency in one of them attested on level C1 by the time of application).

The earliest possible date for the start of the scholarships is 1st January 2021. The scholarships are endowed with 1,400 EUR (and family allowances if applicable) per month.

The Max-Weber-Kolleg offers a structured study programme and is going to provide you with library access, access to licensed electronic media at the University Library and interlibrary loan. Photocopying and scanning will be offered free of charge. As a member of the KFG you can ask for financial support for research trips related to your project. In addition, we can also offer you the opportunity to participate in training courses for young scientists, which are open to members or associates of the university.

Eligibility

To be eligible for a doctoral scholarship, the candidate must propose a research project for a PhD thesis to be conducted within the framework of the KFG. In the case of (a) you must already be admitted to a doctoral programme at a university abroad that is willing to enter a Cotutelle agreement.

Doctoral researchers are required to participate actively in the interdisciplinary and intercultural life of the Centre and the Max-Weber-Kolleg and to contribute to the weekly colloquia of the KFG.

Application/Deadline

Please submit your application with

an outline of the dissertation project you would like to pursue addressing the KFG´s research focus (3,000-4,000 words) with a stringent discussion of your a) research questions, b) the state of research on the topic, c) the methodological approach and the leading hypotheses as well as d) a working schedule with a projected date of completion and publications of results.

a statement of how you imagine to profit from and contribute to the interdisciplinary environment of the KFG and the Max-Weber-Kolleg

a curriculum vitae

copies of your last university degrees

a letter of recommendation by a university lecturer

as a combined pdf-file (maximum of 5 MB, publications may be presented in separate files)

until 30 September 2020

to: mwk.bewerbungen[at]uni-erfurt.de.

Informal enquiries may be made to Dr. Elisa Iori (elisa.iori[at]uni-erfurt.de).

