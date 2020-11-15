HomeCultural History of Modernity
Published on Monday, September 21, 2020 by Céline Guilleux
Summary
The International Journal for History, Culture and Modernity (HCM), published by Brill, is announcing a call for special issues related to the cultural history of modernity in any region of the world. As guest editor(s) of the special issue you will work together with one or more of the journal’s editorial team members to produce a special issue of high-calibre scholarship that falls within the journal’s ambit.
Announcement
Presentation
HCM offers a global perspective on modern culture and its history since 1750. The journal invites submissions on the theory as well as the historical practice and experience of modernity. How can history help to understand what it means to live in a modern world? From this vantage point HCM aims to take part in the international exchange on the cultural significance of modernity
The journal particularly welcomes special issues that take their lead from topical issues such as the rise of populism, the return of religion and humanity’s relation to the natural environment. Manuscripts may deal with any subject at the crossroads of culture and history in any part of the world, ranging from daily life and media to transnational identity.
Submission guidelines
Proposals should include the following:
- A description of the topic of the Special Issue and its significance (approximately 500 words).
- A list of 4 to 5 contributions: please include title, author names and article abstract.
- A brief CV of the guest editor(s).
- A schedule of production (date of first submission; peer review; revisions; final version).
Please send your proposals to Devin Vartija, hcm@uu.nl.
The deadline for submission is 15 November 2020.
Editorial board
of the International Journal for History, Culture and Modernity
Managing Editor
- Devin Vartija, Utrecht University, Utrecht, The Netherlands
Editorial Board
- Iris Clever, UCLA, Los Angeles, CA, USA
- Joris van Eijnatten, Utrecht University, Utrecht, The Netherlands
- Ed Jonker, Utrecht University, Utrecht, The Netherlands
- Bodhisattva Kar, University of Cape Town, Rondebosch, South Africa
- Jeroen Koch, Utrecht University, Utrecht, The Netherlands
- Patrick Pasture, University of Leuven, Leuven, Belgium
- Corey Ross, University of Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
- Annette Vowinckel, Humboldt University, Berlin, Germany
Subjects
- Modern (Main subject)
- Zones and regions > Africa
- Zones and regions > America
- Zones and regions > Asia
- Zones and regions > Europe
- Zones and regions > Oceania
Date(s)
- Sunday, November 15, 2020
Keywords
- Modernity, Cultural History
Contact(s)
- Devin Vartija
courriel : hcm [at] uu [dot] nl
Reference Urls
Information source
- Devin Vartija
courriel : hcm [at] uu [dot] nl
To cite this announcement
« Cultural History of Modernity », Call for papers, Calenda, Published on Monday, September 21, 2020, https://calenda.org/802206