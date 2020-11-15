Cultural History of Modernity

Announcement

Presentation

HCM offers a global perspective on modern culture and its history since 1750. The journal invites submissions on the theory as well as the historical practice and experience of modernity. How can history help to understand what it means to live in a modern world? From this vantage point HCM aims to take part in the international exchange on the cultural significance of modernity

The journal particularly welcomes special issues that take their lead from topical issues such as the rise of populism, the return of religion and humanity’s relation to the natural environment. Manuscripts may deal with any subject at the crossroads of culture and history in any part of the world, ranging from daily life and media to transnational identity.

Submission guidelines

Proposals should include the following:

A description of the topic of the Special Issue and its significance (approximately 500 words). A list of 4 to 5 contributions: please include title, author names and article abstract. A brief CV of the guest editor(s). A schedule of production (date of first submission; peer review; revisions; final version).

Please send your proposals to Devin Vartija, hcm@uu.nl.

The deadline for submission is 15 November 2020.

Editorial board

of the International Journal for History, Culture and Modernity

Managing Editor

Devin Vartija, Utrecht University, Utrecht, The Netherlands

Editorial Board