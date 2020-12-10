Announcement

Nel corso del primo incontro (giovedì 10 dicembre 2020, ore 14:00 CET) saranno presentate alcune grandi banche dati di testi letterari, come la Letteratura Italiana Zanichelli (LIZ) e, in ambito classico, il database di poesia latina Musisque Deoque (MQDQ) . A partire dalla concezione della tecnologia come un mezzo euristico in grado di rilevare alcuni aspetti e fenomeni della testualità che l’occhio e la memoria non riuscirebbero a cogliere (occorrenze lessicali e metrico-verbali in primis), si identificherà il fine dell’informatica applicata ai testi letterari nella restituzione iuxta propria principia di informazioni che, per la loro complessità, vanno oltre le capacità di acquisizione individuali. Da ultimo, si sottolineerà il carattere provvisorio dei dati reperiti, che necessitano dell’interpretazione dello studioso e del loro inserimento in un quadro argomentativo che renda conto delle ragioni storiche e linguistiche.

L'incontro è parte del ciclo di eventi "New horizons. How to renew the humanities" (HFC-HOR 2020) organizzato dal network Humanities for Change , promosso dal Venice Centre for Digital and Public Humanities (VeDPH) e finanziato con i fondi per le attività studentesche dell’ Università Ca’ Foscari .

Presentation

The meeting is part of the cycle of events “New horizons. How to renew the humanities” (HFC-HOR 2020) organised by the Humanities for Change network, promoted by the Venice Centre for Digital and Public Humanities (VeDPH) and financed with funds for student activities of Ca’ Foscari University of Venice. The event will be held in Italian.

Articulation and content

The transition from paper text to electronic text is bringing about a revolution no less epochal than the one that sanctioned, at the dawn of the 16th century, the transition from the manuscript to the printed book civilization. Digital textuality, in fact, is turning some of the paradigms of the printing age, starting from the diffusion of liquid canons and volatile texts against the fixity and stability of the inked page. But it is also slowly redefining the methodologies of humanistic research in the field of literary criticism and ecdotic practice, introducing new electronic tools to support scholars.

The aim of the seminar is to provide some methodological advice on the use of information technology for the exegesis and philology of texts. How should the relationship between philology and information technology be developed? How to make digital tools a "means" and not the ultimate "goal" of humanistic research?

During the first meeting (Thursday, December 10, 2020, 2.00 PM CET) some large databases of literary texts will be presented, such as the Letteratura Italiana Zanichelli (LIZ) and, in the classical field, the Latin poetry database Musisque Deoque (MQDQ). Starting from the conception of technology as a heuristic means capable of detecting certain aspects and phenomena of textuality that the eye and memory would not be able to grasp (lexical and metric-verbal occurrences first of all), the aim of information technology applied to literary texts will be identified in the restitution of information that, due to its complexity, goes beyond individual acquisition capabilities. Finally, we will stress the provisional nature of the data found, which require the scholar's interpretation and their inclusion in an argumentative framework that accounts for historical and linguistic reasons.

The second meeting (Friday, 11 December 2020, 10.00 AM CET) will review some of the potential of literary text databases in relation to literary attributions, highlighting how the querying of databases makes it possible to conduct stylistic expertise and other advanced research (also at the phonic level) to try to clarify some of the authorial's doubts or, more generally, to ascertain the degree of adherence of a text to a given genre. The methodological principles of attributive philology will be accompanied by the timely presentation of some case studies, which will be selected especially among those discussed in P. Stoppelli, L’equivoco del nome. Rime incerte fra Dante Alighieri e Dante da Maiano, Roma, Salerno Editrice, 2020.

During the meeting will be presented the new book by P. Stoppelli, L'equivoco del nome. Rime incerte fra Dante Alighieri e Dante da Maiano, Roma, Salerno Editrice, 2020.

The meeting will be moderated by Marco Sartor (University of Parma) and Irene Mamprin.

