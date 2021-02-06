HomeThe Iberian East Indies
Study daysHistory
Subjects
The Iberian East Indies
Las Indias orientales ibéricas
Frontiers, Actors, Dynamics
Fronteras, actores, dinamicas
Published on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 by Céline Guilleux
Summary
The historiography of imperial Spain and of the Iberian-initiated first globalization has recently been renewed by the study of exchanges between Asia and America and of the Spanish Pacific. The purpose of this one-day seminar is to further this historiographical renewal and to shed some new light on the Iberian East Indies, at a time when Spain and Portugal were the two main European powers in the region. The focus will be put on exchanges, dynamics of cooperation and rivalry between empires and also between various key actors: missionaries, merchants, soldiers and officials. The aim is thus to improve our understanding of the multiple connections between the Asian territories of both empires.
Announcement
Organizers
- Eliette Soulier (Université Paris 3 Sorbonne Nouvelle / CRES-LECEMO)
- Hélène Vu Thanh (Université de Bretagne-Sud-IUF / TEMOS UMR 9016 CNRS)
Contact: helene.vu-thanh@univ-ubs.fr
Programme
Workshop on Microsoft Teams
Session 1: Defining the Iberian East Indies
- 9h30-10h00: Hélène Vu Thanh and Eliette Soulier: Introduction
- 10h00-10h40: Dejanirah Couto (EPHE): Mental and physical frontiers: considerations on extraterritoriality in Portuguese Asia
- 10h40-10h50: break
- 10h50-11h30: Clotilde Jacquelard (Sorbonne université/CHAC): Lin Feng, pirate chinois, ennemi de l'Espagne et rebelle à la Grande Chine
- 11h30-12h10: Kevin Carreira Soares (Universidade de Lisboa/ICS): Moving frontiers: The Iberian Union, Rome and the notions of border in Southeast Asia
- 12h10-12h30: general discussion
12h30-14h00: Lunch
Session 2: Encounters and Connections in the Iberian East Indies
- 14h00-14h40: Paola Calanca (EFEO): Rencontres en mer de Chine (milieu 16e- milieu 17e siècles)
- 14h40-15h20: Joan-Pau Rubiés (Universitat Pompeu Fabra): Ethnography and Cultural Hybridity in Colonial Manila: The Boxer Codex
15h20-15h30: break
- 15h30-16h10: Jonathan López-Vera (Universitat Pompeu Fabra): Toyotomi Hideyoshi and Philip II
- 16h10-16h50: Marina Torres Trimállez (Universidad de Cantabria): Nuevas voces, viejas controversias: encuentros olvidados en la misión cristiana china a finales del siglo XVII
- 16h50-17h15: conclusions and final discussion
Subjects
- History (Main subject)
- Periods > Early modern
- Zones and regions > Asia
- Zones and regions > Europe > Iberian Peninsula
Places
- Paris, France (75)
Date(s)
- Saturday, February 06, 2021
Attached files
Keywords
- Indes orientales, Asie, Espagne, Portugal, empire, histoire moderne, histoire globale, histoire connectée
Contact(s)
- Helene Vu Thanh
courriel : helene [dot] vu-thanh [at] univ-ubs [dot] fr
Information source
- Helene Vu Thanh
courriel : helene [dot] vu-thanh [at] univ-ubs [dot] fr
To cite this announcement
« The Iberian East Indies », Study days, Calenda, Published on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, https://calenda.org/837046