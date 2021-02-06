Summary

The historiography of imperial Spain and of the Iberian-initiated first globalization has recently been renewed by the study of exchanges between Asia and America and of the Spanish Pacific. The purpose of this one-day seminar is to further this historiographical renewal and to shed some new light on the Iberian East Indies, at a time when Spain and Portugal were the two main European powers in the region. The focus will be put on exchanges, dynamics of cooperation and rivalry between empires and also between various key actors: missionaries, merchants, soldiers and officials. The aim is thus to improve our understanding of the multiple connections between the Asian territories of both empires.