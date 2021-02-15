Announcement

Argument

Librarians in North America have long-standing relationships with Western European libraries and materials vendors to support research in the humanities and to maintain non-English collections. In today’s research and budgetary environments there are increasing pressures on the traditional humanities, while developments in technology and large-scale initiatives offer new opportunities for collaboration among libraries, publishers, and content suppliers.

The New Shape of Sharing: Networks, Expertise, Information continues conversations begun at the New Direction Symposium held in Frankfurt in 2017. This multi-day working forum, sponsored by the Collaborative Initiative for French Language Collections (CIFNAL) and the German-North American Resources Partnership (GNARP)—both working projects of the Center for Research Libraries (Chicago, USA)—was originally scheduled to be hosted by Casalini Libri on May 11-14, 2020 in Fiesole, Italy. The in-person event was postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

We hope this online series on key issues facing Western European collections and public services will encourage debate and surface new ideas. The sessions will focus on three areas: new models for collaborative collection development and services; the growing range of content and format types and their significance for libraries and researchers; and the evolving role of libraries and librarians in the research process.

The multiple effects of the pandemic on libraries and academic institutions clearly demonstrate that the topics chosen for the forum—cooperation and sharing of collections, services, and technology among libraries, scholars, and members of the book and publishing communities—are particularly pertinent in today’s library environment. The planning committee believes that these discussions are too important to wait until we are able to meet in person, so we have transitioned the forum to a series of online presentations. We hope you can join us!

Program

The New Shape of Sharing Online Series will take place on the following Mondays beginning in January2021.

Pacific (PST) 9-10:30AM; Mountain (MST) 10-11:30 AM;Central (CST) 11am-12:30 pm; Eastern (EST) 12-1:30PM; Central Europe (GMT + 1) 6-7:30 PM

Monday, January. 11

Keynote : Klaus Ceynowa, "Research Libraries in Digital Times - Last Stand or First Choice? The Perspective of the Bavarian State Library."

REGISTRATION REQUIRED

Monday, February 1: National and Historical Libraries

Chair, Michael Printy, Yale University

Working with Romance Collections in a National Library: Exploring New Strategies ( Valentina Mirabella, Sophie Defrance , British Library)

, British Library) The Digital Cicognara Library: An International Open Access Collaboration of the Early Literature of the Arts (Holly Hatheway, Princeton University)

REGISTRATION REQUIRED

February 15: Bibliodiversity in Southern Europe

Chair, Claude Potts, University of California, Berkeley

A Panel on Independent and Small Press Publishing (Anne Rochefoucauld, Amalivre; Pepé Olona, Arrebato Libros; Marco Zapparoli, Marcos y Marcos & ADEI - Association of Italian IndependentPublishers)

REGISTRATION REQUIRED

Monday, February 22

Discussion with Carlotta Paltrinieri on the Medici Interactive Archive, Dgitalhumanists, and Librarians

Chair, Sarah Sussman, Stanford University

REGISTRATION REQUIRED

March 1: Consortial Collection Development 1

Chair, Sebastian Hierl, American Academy ofRome

ReCAP Discovery to Delivery (Denise Hibay, New York Public Library & Elizabeth Kirk, HarvardUniversity)

REGISTRATION REQUIRED

Monday, March 15: Consortial Collection Development 2

Chair, Katie Gibson, Miami University ofOhio

Sustainable Vendor-Inclusive Cooperative Collection Development ( Barbara Alvarez , University ofMichigan & Barbara Casalini, Casalini Libri)

, University ofMichigan & Casalini Libri) International Print Collections in a Consortial Environment: A Case study of Western EuropeanResource Sharing (Manuel Ostos, Penn State University & Lisa Gardinier, University of Iowa)

REGISTRATION REQUIRED

Monday, March 22: Assessment and Collection Development

Chair, Kathleen Smith, StanfordUniversity Libraries

Assessment for Resource Sharing Use of Bibliometrics for Collection Development in Italian Academic Libraries ( Rossana Morriello , Sapienza University of Rome)

, Sapienza University of Rome) Collection development and Acquisitions Strategies for Libraries and Publishers ( John Lenahan , Ithaka S+R/JSTOR)

, Ithaka S+R/JSTOR) Library Support for an OA Journal (Timothy Shipe, University of Iowa)

REGISTRATION REQUIRED

Monday, April 12: Posters

Chair, André Wenzel

REGISTRATION REQUIRED

Monday, April 19:Wrap-up/Next Steps

REGISTRATION REQUIRED