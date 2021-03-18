Announcement

The Faculty of Letters and Human Sciences of Agadir and the Specialized Master in "Discours et Métiers de la Communication" organize an International Conference entitled "The Discourse of Rumor, in the Digital Age" in June the 8th, the 9th and 10th of the calendar year of 2021. This event will be hosted by the Faculty of Letters and Human Sciences in Agadir, Morocco.

Coordinated

Dr. Ismail MADANI ALAOUI

Argument

During the last few decades, rumor has been a privileged subject of study in the social sciences, humanities, social psychology and sociology, including communication psychology and argumentation theories. Researchers have recently been interested in the role of rumor in the worldly societies, particularly in relation to the issue of news circulation and information dissemination. However, the most frequent studies have come from the social sciences which are quite passionate about the phenomenon as a real action, truthful in its constitution, anchored in a socio-historical context.

From this stem a first specificity of rumor, namely of a situational nature, however, which identifies crisis situations as the real melting pot, because of its excellence in its emergence and propagation. In short, rumor is a phenomenon that manifests itself in its destructive aspect. Even its dated appearance in the very first years of the twentieth century does not seem to be enough to make an "epistemological break", as Bachelard said, "The rumor continues to be a phenomenon more believed than known in discourses".

To this discursive form of rumor, its dissemination added as another dimension, because the term in question had an oral connotation, setting aside the iconic and scriptural mediation. However, we are accepting, for some time now, that the discourse of rumor could adapt to other linguistic media categories such as writings, images, caricature, especially with the advent of the Internet. Better yet, we did not give, or otherwise, we dodged studies on rumors during major informational events, COVID-19 is an example.

Hence, this international colloquium will attempt to uncover many details about this theme by trying to tackle it from various disciplines, such as discourse analysis, semantics, semiotics, pragmatics, didactics, sociolinguistics, literature, media and sociology.

In order to attain this objective, rumor must be distinguished from other constructs in terms of both form and content. Indeed, features, which are specific to it, appreciable and recognizable. It must be one of the unusual, the bizarre and the quirky. It must also touch others’ affection. Its power is triggered immediately when it settles down through society and begins its euphoric or dysphoric ascent. Hence, it begins to argue about social values, the human relationships that underlie them, thus, establishing a fiduciary contract between the sender and the recipient (according to semioticians), a communication contract between the communicating subject and the interpreting subject (according to the theory of discourse), a societal contract (according to sociologists) and a locutionary contract (according to pragmatists).

Rumor assumes not only the communication of an unusual piece of news, but also a specific narrative, discursive, enunciative, pragmatic, semiotic, etc., framework, which the enunciator will usually recognize. Without this specific, coherent and relatable form, the acts or the situations evoked will disappear in the interrupted flow of other actions, visions and contexts that mark the daily life of the human race through different discourses.

Laconically speaking, bringing speech into the scene, rumor aims more at the action on the enunciator than at the rhetorical means put in place for the success of the discourse act. From this perspective, what does a rumor mean? What signs can help us tell it? How is it formed? How is it evolving? What is its position in the typology of forms of discourse then? Does it have a great collective power of evocation, an intrusive and demolishing causticity? Are we still in the era of rumor that is similar to the works devoted to news items? What is the impact of rumor on social media?

Axes of the colloquium

This call for contributions invites researchers to invest in one of the following fourteen areas:

Rumor or cacophony, a model of oral narration. Rumor, the embodiment of an advertising ethos in the service of propaganda. The caricatural forms of contemporary cultural discourse of rumor. Rumor in literary work. Rumor and stereotype in daily press. The vox populi, an anonymous "we". Rumor and truth in the press, a complex representation. Modes of reception and perlocutionary effects of rumor in the news. Rumor and rumoral images on the Internet. Rumor between discursivity, society and pragmatism. Rumor and story in an English classroom.

The proposed axes are not exhaustive and any communication proposal relating to the theme will be welcomed.

Submission guidelines

The proposals are individual or collective. Researchers, doctoral students, post-doctoral students, language teachers, associative actors, institutional actors and professionals in new technologies may propose communications. Each proposal must include:

A title. The name of the speaker (s) and their affiliation. Five keywords. The thematic focus in which the proposal fits. An abstract of between 500 and 800 words maximum, in French. A bibliography with a maximum of five references. An email address.

Proposals in French should be sent to email 1, while the English version should be sent to email 2.

It will be evaluated on a double blind basis. It will include:

Research question, theoretical framework, methodology, main results and main bibliographical references.

The format for submitting papers must adhere to the following guidelines:

2,500 characters, Time New Roman 12, 1.5 line spacing.

On the first page are the name and description of the author (s), the email address, the title of the paper and 5 to 6 key words.

Proposal evaluation criteria

The relationship with the theme of the colloquium.

Originality, clarity and consistency of the proposal.

Communication modalities

The expected duration of communications is 20 minutes (plus 10 minutes of discussion)

The colloquium is open to English, French and Arabic languages.

Important dates

Deadline for sending abstracts: 03/18/2021

Notification of acceptance to authors: starting from 04/07/2021

Deadline for sending articles: 18/05/2021

Publication of the call for papers: 20/06/2021

Colloquium held on June 08, 09 and 10, 2021.

The colloquium will take place on June 08 and 09, 2021 at the Faculty of Letters and Human Sciences, IBN ZOHR University, Agadir.

Organizational Committee

Ismail MADANI ALAOUI (FLSH, Ibn ZOHR University, Agadir).

Hassan BELGRA (Training Center for Inspectors, Rabat).

Mohamed MOUBTASSIME (Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdellah University, Fès)

Sadik MADANI ALAOUI (Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdellah University, Fès)

Latifa BELFAKIR (Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdellah University, Fès)

Kesbi ABDELAZIZ (FLSH, Hassan II University, Rabat).

Mohamed ELKANDOUSSI (FLSH, Ibn ZOHR University, Agadir).

Mounir ABDELHAK (FLSH, Ibn ZOHR University, Agadir).

Mokhtar BELARBI (My Ismail University, Meknes).

Omar EL BALAOUI (FLSH, Ibn Zohr University, Agadir).

Sad SLAMTI (FLSH, Ibn ZOHR University, Agadir).

Toufik EL AJRAOUI (Med V University, Rabat).

Abderahim EL KARFA (Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdellah University, Fès).

Tayeb GHOURDOU (Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdellah University, Fès).

Khalid HOUSSAINI (Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdellah University, Fès).

Doctoral students

Ayoub BOUAZIZI

Chaimae KHALLOUQ

Fadwa HACHIMI ALAOUI

Faouzia EL OUAFI

Layla BENDIYAB

Mina BIKICH

Mostafa ABOUTAYEB

Mustapha KRAT

Soussi Malika SOUSSI

Sarah CHAHBANE

Layla AKNOUCH

Riham BELKEBIR

Mohamed BELLET

Lakssoumi Khadija

Master students

Students of the Specialized Master Discourse and Communication Professions

1st class

2nd class

President of the Scientific Committee

Ismail MADANI ALAOUI (FLSH, UIZ, Agadir, Morocco) alaouiisma@yahoo.fr



Scientific Committee

Abderahim EL KARFA (Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdellah University, Fès).

Ahmed JADIR (Higher School of Technology, CADI AYYAD University, Marrakech).

Ayoub FAKIR (EPISEN, Engineering School, Paris-Est Créteil University).

Sadik MADANI ALAOUI (Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdellah University, Fès).

Brahim LAROUZ (FLSH, My Ismail University, Meknès).

Driss MESKINE (ENES, My Ismail University, Meknès).

EL Hocine DIANE (FLSH, Ibn ZOHR University, Agadir).

Farida BOUACHRAOUI (FLSH, Ibn ZOHR University, Agadir).

Hassan BELGRA (Training Center for Inspectors, Rabat).

Hassan BELLIHI (ENCG, Ibn ZOHR University, Agadir).

Khalid DEHMANI (ENES, My Ismail University, Meknès).

Kesbi ABDELAZIZ (FLSH, Hassan II University, Rabat).

Noureddine BARI (FLSH, My Ismail University, Meknès)

Latifa BELFAKIR (Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdellah University, Fès)

Mounir ABDELHAK (FLSH, Ibn ZOHR University, Agadir).

Mohamed MOUBTASSIME (Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdellah University, Fès)

Mohamed ELBOURKI (FSJES Ait MELLOUL, UIZ, Agadir).

Mohamed NABIH (FLSH, Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdellah University, Fès).

Moulay Mohamed TARNAOUI (Ibn ZOHR University, Agadir).

Mohamed ELKANDOUSSI (FLSH, Ibn ZOHR University, Agadir).

Mokhtar BELARBI (My Ismail University, Meknes).

Toufik EL AJRAOUI (Med V University, Rabat).

Sad SLAMTI (FLSH, Ibn ZOHR University, Agadir).

Technical realization

Specialized Master Discourse and Communication Professions