Announcement

Matériau organique et périssable, le bois au cours du temps est préservé dans certaines conditions (imbibés, gelés, carbonisés, minéralisés, desséchés) mais a subi des dégradations. Ce thème aborde les différentes méthodes et techniques d’étude actuelles du matériau bois en contexte archéologique (sites et hors sites d’habitat). Comment extraire et analyser les différentes informations culturelles et paléo-environnementales enregistrées dans les bois archéologiques ? Les développements méthodologiques des études traditionnelles (dendrochronologie, anthracologie, micro et macroscopiques, etc.), et les récentes avancées techniques et technologiques (analyses physico-chimiques et isotopiques, densitométriques, génétiques, etc.), plus particulièrement utilisés dans les sciences de l’environnement, peuvent aujourd’hui contribuer à une meilleure compréhension des bois archéologiques et sont encore peu exploités. Nous souhaitons ainsi, grâce à la mise en place d’un dialogue interdisciplinaire, explorer les possibilités d’étude du matériau bois grâce à ces méthodes innovantes et en discuter les limites, notamment quand le bois est archéologique.

Argument

The Journées Bois will take place at the Institut National d’Histoire de l’Art (INHA) in Paris on October 18 and 19, 2021. This meeting will provide an opportunity to open a discussion among the various specialists and crafts people working with wood. This meeting is organized around four main sessions. These Journées Bois seek to bring together researchers and students in natural sciences and humanities, but also architects and craftsmen specialized in woodworking. They welcome specialists of all time periods, as early as ancient prehistory, as well as all geographical areas.

Communications should be submitted either in one of these four sessions. The format and the support of the communications are free (slide show, video, demonstration, etc.), they should however be 20 minutes long. A shorter presentation format (5 minutes) illustrated by a poster is also possible at the end of each session. Papers will be in French or English[1]. We plan to organize a publication based on the meeting’s papers and posters.

Session #1: Methods and Techniques of wood analyses in archaeological contexts

As an organic and perishable material, wooden remains are preserved under certain conditions (waterlogged, frozened, burned, fossilized or dried) but suffered degradation. This topic will look at the various and recent methods and techniques used to study archaeological wood from in-sites and off-site context. How to extract and analyze the cultural and paleoenvironmental information recorded in archaeological wood? Methodological developments in conventional studies (dendrochronology, anthracology, micro and macroscopic, etc.), and recent technical and technological advances (physico-chemical and isotopic analyses, densitometry, genetics, etc.), especially in natural sciences, can contribute to improve our understanding of archaeological wood, but remains underexploited. We then wish, by means of an interdisciplinary dialogue, to: a) explore the possibilities of of studying the material wood with thanks to these innovative methods; and b) understand and discuss the actual limits encountered their limits, especially when wood is from in case of archaeological wood contexts.

Session #2: Wood resources, climate and societies - Environments reconstruction and interactions

Wooden archaeological remains are an archive of annual climatic and environmental variations. The objectives of this topic session are to address current paleoenvironmental researches based on these organics remains, which contribute to a better understanding of natural environments (climate, environments and resources) and of the human-environment interaction during the Pleistocene and the Holocene. It is important to value these environmental indicators, which allow us to obtaining multiscalar paleoclimatic and paleoenvironmental data (per for example, annual to centennial, local to regional), and to reconstruct climate changes and environmental history/evolution. We wish to discuss the human environment and its territory through archaeological wood remains and their multiscalar resolution which allow us to question socio-ecological relationships between societies and their environments (resilience, adaptation, exploitation and impact of changing ecosystems).

Session #3: Wood craftsmen

Holding traditional knowledge and working with their hand, who are the wood craftsmen? Using the experiences of various fields and crafts (ethnology, carpentry, woodwork, history, archaeology), we seek to understand who works wood in societies, with a specific interest in the place and status of craftsmen as well as the reasons that lead them to work wood. This session is an attempt to explore how craftsmen relate to wood as a material. We will discuss the importance of the experience, as well as how essential sensations (touch, smell, sight) may influence woodworking. These questions will be addressed through discussing how the principles of woodworking are taught and learned and how knowledge and know-how are transmitted.

Session #4: Wood in societies - Analyzing woodworking techniques

This last session will be about wooden artifacts and productions, architecture or shipbuilding with no geographical or chronological restrictions. The objective is to provide detailed descriptions of construction and manufacturing techniques from various contexts of wood use to address questions of cultural variations, as well as technical innovations as they can be identified in societies where they appear. A final objective of this session is to discuss the terminologies used in the different disciplines that deal with timber/lumber in an attempt to standardize these technical and architectural lexicons

Submission guidelines

Registration form and abstract (300 words) should be submitted at: journeesbois@gmail.com

before June 1, 2021.

Scientific Committee

Claire Alix (Univ. Paris 1, UMR 8096 ArchAm)

Iris Brémaud (CNRS, UMR 5508 LMGC)

Valérie Daux (Univ. VSQ, UMR 8212 LSCE)

Frédéric Epaud (CNRS, UMR 7324 CITERES)

Glenn P. Juday (Univ. d’Alaska, Fairbanks)

Mechtild Mertz (CNRS, UMR 8155 CRCAO)

Maria Ntinou (Univ. Aristote, Thessalonique)

Christophe Petit (Univ. Paris 1, UMR 7041 ArScAn)

Hara Procopiou (Univ. Paris 1, UMR 7041 ArScAn)

Willy Tegel (Univ. de Freiburg)

Note

[1] For a communication based on a digital visual support, we recommend using the language not chosen for oral communication. The organizers are at your disposal to help with translations.