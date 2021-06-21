Militant cinema in the Arab world (from the 1960s to the present day)

Announcement

Le second conflit est manifeste dans la révolution algérienne qui sert de modèle aux cinématographies arabes à venir. Ainsi La Bataille d’Alger (1966) du cinéaste italien communiste Gillo Pontecorvo s’est fait avec l’appui officiel du FLN au pouvoir. Plus tard, Chronique des années de braise de Mohammad Lakhdar-Hamina remporte la Palme d’Or du festival de Cannes en 1975. Après la défaite des armées arabes dans la guerre des Six jours (5-11 juin 1967), L’OLP crée une Unité Cinéma pour promouvoir la cause palestinienne. Des films sont produits dans différents pays arabes, dont le Liban, ceux notamment de Christian Ghazi, Gary Garabédian, Rida Myassar, Antoine Rémy, Rafic Hajjar...). De même, la guerre civile libanaise (1975-1990) voit naître une nouvelle génération de cinéastes conscients des réalités et des enjeux politiques locaux et régionaux (Maroun Baghdadi, Borhane Alaouié, Jean Chamoun, Jocelyne Saab, Randa Chahal...). Œuvrant dans des cadres fictionnels et documentaires, ces cinéastes oscillent entre un engagement politique marqué à gauche et un constat plus neutre et objectif des faits. De l’autre côté de la Méditerranée, des cinéastes égyptiens (Tawfic Saleh, Youssef Chahine, Yousry Nasrallah...) militent à leur tour en dénonçant le colonialisme et le défaitisme des peuples arabes face à Israël. Leur constat et leurs interrogations trouvent un écho dans les décennies suivantes. De même, les femmes réalisatrices, qu’elles soient palestiniennes, libanaises, syriennes, saoudiennes ou autres, sont au premier plan du cinéma militant dans l’ensemble de la région, faisant face, comme leurs confrères, à la montée des périls et aux convulsions déstabilisatrices.

Argument

The Arab region has been, since the end of World War II, the theater of constant conflicts that fueled and reflected the tensions between World’s major nations during and after the Cold War. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is the first to generate and concentrate the political, ideological, and social tensions linked to the region turmoil, where the camera explores the reality beyond the anesthetic representation of society in Arab mainstream movies.

The second conflict to serve as a model for upcoming Arab cinemas is the Algerian revolution. The Battle of Algiers (1966), directed by the Communist Italian director Gillo Pontecorvo is produced with the official support of the National Liberation Front (FLN), the party in power – later, Chronicles of the Years of Fire directed by Mohammad Lakhdar-Hamina will win in 1975, the Golden Palm at Cannes. After the Arab armies’ defeat in the Six-day war (June 5-11, 1967), the PLO creates a Cinema Unit to promote the Palestinian Cause. Many films are produced in different Arab countries, especially Lebanon (Christian Ghazi, Gary Garabédian, Rida Myassar, Antoine Rémy, Rafic Hajjar...). Also, the Lebanese Civil War (1975-1990) allows a new generation of filmmakers to tackle complex political issues and realities (Maroun Baghdadi, Borhane Alaouié, Jean Chamoun, Jocelyne Saab, Randa Chahal...). Working within the frame of fiction and documentary, the filmmakers oscillate between a clear leftist political action and a neutral and objective observation of historical facts. In Egypt, moviemakers denunciate colonialism and the Arab ‘defeatism’ against Israel. Their questioning of Arab engagement in the regional political and military conflicts will have a persistent echo in the coming decades. Also, Women filmmakers, from the Palestinian territories, Lebanon, Syria, Saudi Arabia, etc., are on the frontline of contemporary militant cinema, questioning with the medium the rise of regional perils and social convulsions.

Therefore, what about militant cinema today? Are its objectives and modalities the same regarding the current political and social realities? What does commitment and activism mean today in a region witnessing during the last decade multiple revolutionary movements, generating as much enthusiasm as disenchantment, and a violent reality that casts a doubt on any hope of change?

Research axis

Palestinian Militant cinema in the wake of Third-World cinema (1970s-1980s)

Lebanese Civil War movies between political involvement and social contestation

Algerian War movies and its influences.

Egyptian cinema and the denunciation of Arab defeatism.

Documentary as a weapon.

The Palestinian diaspora cinema

Cinema and revolution

