(Re)reading travellers to the East

(Re)lire les voyageurs en Orient

(Ri)leggere i viaggiatori in Oriente

Shaping identities and building the nation in post-unification Italy

Former les identités et construire la nation en Italie après l’unification

Formare le identità e costruire la nazione nell’Italia post-unitaria

Published on Tuesday, May 04, 2021Tuesday, May 04, 2021 by Céline Guilleux

The conference (Re)reading Travellers to the East, shaping identities and nation-building in post-unification Italy approaches early modern travel literature (15th-18th centuries) from an innovative historiographical perspective. Rather than to discuss the documentary value of these sources for the times and spaces in which they were produced, the aim is to focus on the re-readings and re-editions to which they have been subjected, in order to highlight how travel literature has been (re)used for political and ideological purposes. The conference examines the way in which these early modern documents have been mobilised, since the 19th century and up to the present day, in the context of the formation of collective identities and nation-building. The conference focuses on the relations between the Italian peninsula and the countries which, in modern times, were referred to as the Orient, the Indies or the Levant.

20/05/2021

  • 9.30 • Welcome address Giovanni Tarantino (COST Action PIMo, Università di Firenze), Rolando Minuti (Università di Firenze)
  • 9.45 • Keynote speech Fabrizio De Donno (Royal Holloway, University of London) AscariGoitana and Madame: Tropes of Interracial Relations in Italian Colonial Writing
  • Discussant: Nadia Al Bagdadi (Central European University)

10.45-13.00 • Session 1

Chair: Antonella Romano (EHESS)

  • 10.45 Olivia Adankpo-Labadie (Université Grenoble Alpes) Décrire l’Ethiopie. Les voyageurs "italiens" et la construction des savoirs sur l'Afrique orientale dans la longue durée (XV-XIX siècles)

11.15-11.30 • Coffee Break

  • 11.30 Laura De Giorgi (Università “Ca’ Foscari” Venezia) Marco Polo’s myth and Sino-Italian relations in the interwar period
  • 12.00 Aglaia De Angeli (Queen’s University, Belfast) Ludovico Nocentini: a rereader of modern Italian travellers to China

12.30 • Échanges

13.15-14.45 Lunch break

14.45-17.00 • Session 2

Chair: Luisa Simonutti (Istituto per la storia del pensiero filosofico e scientifico moderno-CNR Milano)

  • 14.45 Davide Trentacoste (Università di Teramo/Université Sorbonne Nouvelle-Paris 3) Principe rinascimentale e padre della patria: l’emiro Fakhr al-Din II tra storia e fascismo nell’opera di Paolo Carali (1936)
  • 15.15 Emanuele Giusti (Università di Firenze/PSL-ENS) Le molte identità dei viaggiatori italiani in Iran e Asia Centrale tra XIX e XX secolo
  • 15.45 Alessandro Tripepi (Università di Milano) Sfoderare la katana. Riscoperta e riutilizzo dei primi contatti euro-giapponesi di età moderna nell’Italia post-unitaria e liberale (1873-1905)

16.15 • Échanges

21/05/2021

9.30-12.15 • Session 3

Chair: Francesca Tacchi (Università di Firenze)

  • 9.30 Alessia Castagnino (Università di Firenze) L’Oriente per tutti. Edizioni e traduzioni della letteratura di viaggio europea nella Milano del secondo Ottocento
  • 10.00 Beatrice Falcucci (Università di Firenze) “Rievocare certe nobili opere dei nostri maggiori”. Giuseppe Tucci, Giovanni Gentile e l’IsMEO
  • 10.30 Federico Squarcini (Università “Ca’ Foscari” Venezia) Stati di transitoria alterità. L’odeporica tardo ottocentesca come fonte storica della vacanza dell’identità nazionale
  • 11.00 Luca Orlandi (Özyeğin University Istanbul) Alla ricerca dell’Italianità nel Dodecaneso. Riflessioni sull’arte, l’architettura e l’archeologia isolana (1912-1943)
  • 11.30 • Échanges

12.15-14.30 Lunch break

14.30 Roundtable with undergraduate students and final discussion

Places

  • Via San Gallo 10
    Florence, Italian Republic (50129)

Date(s)

  • Thursday, May 20, 2021Thursday, May 20, 2021
  • Friday, May 21, 2021Friday, May 21, 2021

Keywords

  • Italie, Asie, voyage, littérature de voyage, orientalisme, relation internationale, histoire culturelle, histoire politique, état-nation, Italian studies

Contact(s)

  • Emanuele Giusti
    courriel : emanuele [dot] giusti [at] unifi [dot] it
  • Beatrice Falcucci
    courriel : beatrice [dot] falcucci [at] unifi [dot] it
  • Davide Trentacoste
    courriel : dtrentacoste05 [at] gmail [dot] com
  • (Re)reading travellers
    courriel : rereadingtravellers [at] gmail [dot] com

