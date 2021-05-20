Summary

The conference (Re)reading Travellers to the East, shaping identities and nation-building in post-unification Italy approaches early modern travel literature (15th-18th centuries) from an innovative historiographical perspective. Rather than to discuss the documentary value of these sources for the times and spaces in which they were produced, the aim is to focus on the re-readings and re-editions to which they have been subjected, in order to highlight how travel literature has been (re)used for political and ideological purposes. The conference examines the way in which these early modern documents have been mobilised, since the 19th century and up to the present day, in the context of the formation of collective identities and nation-building. The conference focuses on the relations between the Italian peninsula and the countries which, in modern times, were referred to as the Orient, the Indies or the Levant.