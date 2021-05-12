HomeSpeaking as the 'Other': Coloniality, Subalternity, and Political Articulations
Speaking as the 'Other': Coloniality, Subalternity, and Political Articulations
Calliope International Conference
Published on Thursday, May 06, 2021
Speaking as the 'Other' is organised by the ERC-funded project Calliope: Vocal Articulations of Parliamentary Identity and Empire (University of Helsinki). This multidisciplinary conference seeks to examine performative, embodied and acoustic histories of articulating political representation and colonial ‘otherness’. To that end, we intend to extend the focus beyond established Anglophone analyses of the metropole and colony, and indeed, beyond the disciplinary pre-eminence of Anglophone postcolonial studies.
Owing to the current world health situation, the conference will be held fully online from 10th-12th May 2021. Please view the full programme on the CIC2021 website!
Keynote speakers include
- Arthur Asseraf (University of Cambridge),
- Barnita Bagchi (Utrecht University),
- Ananya Jahanara Kabir (King’s College London),
- Sophie White (University of Notre Dame).
In addition, the programme comprises two guest sessions, namely a musical intermezzo by sonic-based artist-researcher, Sergio Castrillón, and a special edition of Le Thinnai Kreyol, featuring Oslo-based Franco-Pondicherrian author, Ari Gautier, in conversation with Ananya Jahanara Kabir.
The conference registration is free of charge for everyone, regardless of the duration of attendance, and can be completed via our online registration tool on the CIC2021 website.
The registration will be open until 12th May 2021, the last day of the event. The Zoom link will be sent to all registered attendees, via email, on 7th May 2021. Those registering after 7th May will receive the link as soon as possible after registration.
NB! All times are Helsinki local times (UTC +03:00 Eastern European Summer Time)
Monday, May 10th
- 12.15 – 12.30: Conference begins
- 12.30 – 12.45: Welcome address by conference organisers Esha Sil and Karen Lauwers
12.45 – 14.45: PANEL 1: Language learning, translation and epistolary practices
Chair: Soile Ylivuori (University of Helsinki)
- 12.45 – 13.05: Gert Huskens (Université libre de Bruxelles and Ghent University), “Breaking the barriers in diplomacy. Dragomans, translators and interpreters and diplomatic practice in Egypt ca. 1800-1914”
- 13.05 – 13.25: Cécile Van den Avenne (Sorbonne Nouvelle University), “Eloquence in wartime. Epistolary skills and agency. (Exploring a corpus of letters sent by Dahomean tirailleurs during World War I)”
- 13.25 – 13.45: Mikko Toivanen (LMU München), “Between the spoken and the written word: transcription practices, speech ‘errors’ and ethnicity in mid-nineteenth-century colonial travel writing”
- 13.45 – 14.05: Jakob Zollmann (WZB Social Science Center, Berlin), “Language (learning) and Desperation. Albert Memmi and the Challenges of Speaking in Colonial Tunis (1920s–1930s)”
- 14.05 – 14.45: Discussion
14.45 – 15.10: break
15.10 – 16.30: PANEL 2: Subalternity on display
Chair: Janne Salminen (University of Helsinki)
- 15.10 – 15.35: Diana Natermann (Leiden University), “The Intentional Muting of the African Other in German Colonial Photography (1910-1911)”
- 15.35 – 16.00: Karina Lukin (University of Helsinki), “Provincializing Human Zoos (1911)”
- 16.00 – 16.30: Discussion
16.30 – 17.00: break
17.00 – 18.00: KEYNOTE speech by Sophie White, Professor, University of Notre Dame, "Testifying While Black: Recovering Voices of the Enslaved"
(40-minute presentation and 20-minute discussion)
Session to be introduced and chaired by Ludovic Marionneau (CALLIOPE, University of Helsinki).
Tuesday, May 11th
10.45 – 11.00: Day 2 begins
11.00 – 12.20: PANEL 3: Alternative vocal articulations in the 20th century
Chair: Friederike Lüpke (University of Helsinki)
- 11.00 – 11.25: Mazuba Kapambwe (independent researcher), “The Significance of Amzariwoch, the traditional Ethiopian War Cry in Maaza Mengiste’s novel The Shadow King”
- 11.25 – 11.50: Elise Mazurié (CRH/EHESS, Paris), “‘Insolent to our [European] ears’: Moroccan tirailleurs' military band in post-Nazi Germany between French imperialist exhibitionism and intercultural spaces, 1957-1958”
- 11.50 – 12.20: Discussion
12.20 – 12.50: break
12.50 – 14.20: PANEL 4: Notions of race and nation in subaltern discursive spaces
Chair: Janne Lahti (University of Helsinki)
- 12.50 – 13.10: Rosa Beunel (King’s College London), "Foundational Creole Narrative: Paul et Virginie and Race in the Old Colonies”
- 13.10 – 13.30: Imran Parray (University of Delhi), “Between ‘colonial’ governmentality and ‘oriental’ despotism: Metaphor, satire, and humour in early twentieth-century periodical press in princely India”
- 13.30 – 13.50: Esha Sil (CALLIOPE, University of Helsinki), “Speaking as the Eurasian ‘Other’: Henry Derozio, Antony Firingi, and a Creole Bengali Modernity”
- 13.50 – 14.20: Discussion
14.20 – 14.40: break
14.40 – 16.40: PANEL 5: Female voices and colonial bodies
Chair: Liesl Yamaguchi (Fulbright Finland Foundation Fellow, CALLIOPE, University of Helsinki)
- 14.40 – 15.00: Rhitama Basak (Delhi University, India), “De-constructing the Gaze: The Self and the Other in Women’s Travel Writing (to and from Colonial Europe)”
- 15.00 – 15.20: Rehnuma Sazzad (Institute of Commonwealth Studies, School of Advanced Study, University of London), “Colonial Modernity in India, Woman-Centrism, and a Feminist Utopia: Begum Rokeya through the Lens of Gayatri C. Spivak”
- 15.20 – 15.40: Himanshu Kumar (Hansraj College, University of Delhi), “The Colonised Body in Nineteenth-Century Bengal”
- 15.40 – 16.00: Geetha Ramanathan (West Chester University), “Gendered Historiography and Colonial Euro-Modernist Aesthetics”
- 16.00 – 16.40: Discussion
16.40 – 17.00: break
17.00 – 18.00: KEYNOTE speech by Arthur Asseraf, lecturer, University of Cambridge, "Nafissa Sid Cara, or, the End of Representation"
(40-minute presentation and 20-minute discussion) Session to be introduced and chaired by Karen Lauwers.
18.00 – 18.20: break
18.20 – 19.20: Special session
- Le Thinnai Kreyol with Ari Gautier and Ananya Jahanara Kabir (a project supported by the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation and King’s College London)
- Chairs and discussants: Esha Sil and Karen Lauwers (CALLIOPE Conference Team)
Wednesday, May 12th
10.45 – 11.00: Day 3 begins
11.00 – 12.30: PANEL 6: The hills and the plains: alternative appropriations of space
Chair: Xenia Zeiler (University of Helsinki)
- 11.00 – 11.20: Athira Sreedevi Prasenan (University of Hyderabad), “Scholarship, Caste and the Histories of Sanskrit Learning in Kerala”
- 11.20 – 11.40: Brinda Kumar (Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi), “An Abor Subject in Colonial Northeast India?”
- 11.40 – 12.00: Rubani Yumkhaibam (independent researcher), "The Poetic Other: Manipur in the Writings of the British"
- 12.00 – 12.30: Discussion
12.30 – 12.50: break
12.50 – 14.20: PANEL 7: The imperial ear
Chair: Lotta Vuorio (University of Helsinki)
- 12.50 – 13.10: Oleksandr Polianichev (Södertörn University, Stockholm), “Imperial Ears: Soundscape and the Civilizing Mission in mid-nineteenth-century South Caucasia”
- 13.10 – 13.30: Sabrina Nordlund (Lakehead University), “Scottish imperialism in Canada”
- 13.30 – 13.50: Karen Lauwers (CALLIOPE, University of Helsinki), “From textual representation to political mobilization. French stereotypes of Arab and Berber leadership in colonial Algeria (late 1840s-1860s)”
- 13.50 – 14.20: Discussion
14.20 – 14.40: break
- 14.40 – 16.10: KEYNOTE discussion between Barnita Bagchi (Associate Professor, Utrecht University, "An Unfinished Song: Listening to Less Heard Voices of Utopia") and Ananya Jahanara Kabir (Professor, King’s College London, "The Song, the Ship, the Dance (and the Text): Indentured Labour’s Alegropolitical Body")
- Session to be introduced and chaired by Esha Sil.
16.10 – 16.30: break
16.30 – 18.30: PANEL 8: Music and voice of the colonial subaltern
Chair: Meri Kytö (University of Eastern Finland)
- 16.30 – 16.50: Eva Schalbroeck (University of Utrecht), “A memory cacophony? The contested remembrance of the ‘Congolese choirs’”
- 16.50 – 17.10: Niklas Pelizäus-Gengenbach (Göttingen University), “Singing but silent: Sound recordings from the African diaspora in Imperial German phonographic collections”
- 17.10 – 17.30: Irfan Ahmad (South Federal University, Rostov-on-Don, Russia), “The Involvement of British Intellectualism in the Indian Classical Music”
- 17.30 – 18.00: Discussion
18.00 – 18.30: break
18.30 – 19.30: Special session
Musical intermezzo by Sergio Castrillón (University of Helsinki)
Session to be introduced by Josephine Hoegaerts (CALLIOPE, University of Helsinki)
- Helsinki, Finland
- Monday, May 10, 2021Monday, May 10, 2021
- Tuesday, May 11, 2021Tuesday, May 11, 2021
- Wednesday, May 12, 2021Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Keywords
- long nineteenth century, colonialism, imperialism, subaltern, transnational history, political history, embodied political identities, voices of the past
- Karen Lauwers
courriel : karen [dot] lauwers [at] helsinki [dot] fi
- Karen Lauwers
courriel : karen [dot] lauwers [at] helsinki [dot] fi
« Speaking as the 'Other': Coloniality, Subalternity, and Political Articulations », Conference, symposium, Calenda, Published on Thursday, May 06, 2021, https://calenda.org/872088