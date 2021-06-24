Reception: contemporary perspectives

Announcement

Modalités de participation

The conference will be held online, all hours are CEST/ La conférence aura lieu à distance, les horaires indiqués correspondent à l'heure de Paris

Pour vous inscrire et obtenir les liens de connexion, vous pouvez nous envoyer un message à : receptionvale2021 at gmail dot com.

Comité d’organisation

Cécile Beaufils,

Anne-Valérie Dulac,

Jagna Oltarzewska,

Diane Drouin,

Maxence Gouleau

Programme scientifique

Jeudi 24 juin

9.45 Accueil des participant·e·s et ouverture du colloque par Pascal Aquien , Vice-doyen Recherche de la Faculté des Lettres, Sorbonne Université.

10.00-11.00 Keynote: Pascale Aebischer (University of Exeter): “ ‘Jangled out of tune and harsh’: Watching Shakespeare in Translation during Lockdown”

Chair: Anne-Valérie Dulac (Sorbonne Université)

11.00 Pause

11.15 - 12.15 Réception et plate-formes numériques/ Reception and digital streams

Chair: Xavier Kalck (Sorbonne Université)

Mylène Maignant (ENS Ulm) : « Réception et numérique : quand la critique théâtrale britannique passe au crible de l’informatique »

Amélie Macaud (Université de Bordeaux): “Charles Bukowski's Reading Community Online: Safeguarding and Promoting the Author?”

12:15-14.00 Pause déjeuner

14.00-15.00 Keynote: Catherine Bernard (Université de Paris): “Sensing Aesthetics: Rethinking Artistic Reception with Participatory Performance and Installation Art”

Chair: Elisabeth Angel-Perez (Sorbonne Université)

15.00 Pause

15.15 – 16.15 Reception as interaction and performance (I): theatre

Chair: Elisabeth Angel-Perez (Sorbonne Université)

Aloysia Rousseau (Sorbonne Université) : “Tim Crouch’s theatre: controlling or emancipating the audience?”

Andrea Liu (Goldsmiths WAL), with Christoph Wirth of ‘Objective Spectacle’: “CLAP’s Performative Spectatorship: Interpassivity vs. Debord’s ‘Active’ Viewer”

16.15 Pause

16.30 – 17.30 Reception as performative reworking

Chair: Anna Street (Le Mans Université)

Valérie Favre (Université Lumière, Lyon 2): “Talking Back to Virginia Woolf in Her Own Words: Gendered, Racial and Literary Passing as Forms of Counter-Interpellation in Kabe Wilson’s ‘Dreadlock Hoax’”

Cat Dawson (Smith College): “Passing [on] Privilege: Adrian Piper, Performance, and Postmodern Legibilities of Race”

Vendredi 25 juin

9.00-9.45 Charlotte Ribeyrol (Sorbonne Université, responsable du projet ERC ‘Chromotope’) : “Colour reception(s): A preview of the exhibition ‘The Colour Revolution: From Turner to Whistler’” (Ashmolean Museum, September 2023)

Chair: Alexis Tadié (Sorbonne Université)

9.45-10.45 Reception as interaction and performance (2): visual arts

Chair: Françoise Sammarcelli (Sorbonne Université)

Corinne Melin (ESAD, Pau) : « Allan Kaprow : art de l’expérience et réception »

Laura Partin (Université Paris 8) : « La réception de la « tromperie » ou la « mètis » : quand la performance reste délibérément indiscernable »

10.45 Pause

11.00-12.00 Emerging paradigms of reception

Chair: Catherine Bernard (Université de Paris)

Natasha Lushetich (University of Dundee): “How Many Angels Can Dance on the Head of a Pin? AI and Reception”

Inbal Strauss (Ruskin School of Art, University of Oxford): “Towards an Interactive Theory of Reception Aesthetics in the Fine Arts”

12.00-14.00 Pause déjeuner

14.00 – 15.00 Reception in the social sphere: politics, didactics

Chair: Fiona McCann (Université de Lille)

Clément Rodier (Université de Bordeaux) : « La réception des idées politiques : pour une approche herméneutique des ‘oeuvres de pensée’ »

Joséphine Rémon (Université Lumière, Lyon 2) : « La classe d'anglais comme installation pour une performance langagière »

15.00 Pause

15.15 – 16.45 Literary receptions: contemporary reimaginings

Chair: Sara Thornton (Université de Paris)

Claire Gheeraert-Graffeuille (Université de Rouen) : « De l'histoire à la fiction : la réception des Memoirs de Lucy Hutchinson (XIXe-XXIe siècles) »

Nathalie Martinière (Université de Limoges): “Changing Medium: The Contemporary Reception of Joseph Conrad’s Works in Comics”

Marie-Alice Belle (Université de Montréal): “Epic failures and Pitch-Perfect Performances: Some English Aeneids and their Reception (16th to 21st century)”

16.45 - 17.00 Pause

17.00 – 18.00 Keynote : Roger Chartier (Collège de France) : « L'histoire du livre permet-elle de repenser une histoire de la réception? »

Chair: Line Cottegnies (Sorbonne Université)

Fin du colloque