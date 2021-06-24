HomeReception: contemporary perspectives
Conference, symposiumRepresentation
Reception: contemporary perspectives
La réception, perspectives contemporaines
Published on Friday, June 18, 2021 by Céline Guilleux
Summary
Ce colloque aura pour objectif d'explorer la notion de réception en rapport avec le champ esthétique dans toute sa diversité (réception de l'oeuvre théâtrale, de l'oeuvre littéraire, des arts visuels y compris l'art de la performance). La réception sera interrogée également dans le contexte de la didactique, et de l'histoire des idées politiques, soumises à un processus interprétatif inscrit dans les chaînes de la réception.
Announcement
Modalités de participation
The conference will be held online, all hours are CEST/ La conférence aura lieu à distance, les horaires indiqués correspondent à l'heure de Paris
Pour vous inscrire et obtenir les liens de connexion, vous pouvez nous envoyer un message à : receptionvale2021 at gmail dot com.
Comité d’organisation
- Cécile Beaufils,
- Anne-Valérie Dulac,
- Jagna Oltarzewska,
- Diane Drouin,
- Maxence Gouleau
Programme scientifique
Jeudi 24 juin
- 9.45 Accueil des participant·e·s et ouverture du colloque par Pascal Aquien, Vice-doyen Recherche de la Faculté des Lettres, Sorbonne Université.
- 10.00-11.00 Keynote: Pascale Aebischer (University of Exeter): “ ‘Jangled out of tune and harsh’: Watching Shakespeare in Translation during Lockdown”
Chair: Anne-Valérie Dulac (Sorbonne Université)
11.00 Pause
11.15 - 12.15 Réception et plate-formes numériques/ Reception and digital streams
Chair: Xavier Kalck (Sorbonne Université)
-
Mylène Maignant (ENS Ulm) : « Réception et numérique : quand la critique théâtrale britannique passe au crible de l’informatique »
-
Amélie Macaud (Université de Bordeaux): “Charles Bukowski's Reading Community Online: Safeguarding and Promoting the Author?”
12:15-14.00 Pause déjeuner
- 14.00-15.00 Keynote: Catherine Bernard (Université de Paris): “Sensing Aesthetics: Rethinking Artistic Reception with Participatory Performance and Installation Art”
Chair: Elisabeth Angel-Perez (Sorbonne Université)
15.00 Pause
15.15 – 16.15 Reception as interaction and performance (I): theatre
Chair: Elisabeth Angel-Perez (Sorbonne Université)
-
Aloysia Rousseau (Sorbonne Université) : “Tim Crouch’s theatre: controlling or emancipating the audience?”
-
Andrea Liu (Goldsmiths WAL), with Christoph Wirth of ‘Objective Spectacle’: “CLAP’s Performative Spectatorship: Interpassivity vs. Debord’s ‘Active’ Viewer”
16.15 Pause
16.30 – 17.30 Reception as performative reworking
Chair: Anna Street (Le Mans Université)
-
Valérie Favre (Université Lumière, Lyon 2): “Talking Back to Virginia Woolf in Her Own Words: Gendered, Racial and Literary Passing as Forms of Counter-Interpellation in Kabe Wilson’s ‘Dreadlock Hoax’”
-
Cat Dawson (Smith College): “Passing [on] Privilege: Adrian Piper, Performance, and Postmodern Legibilities of Race”
Vendredi 25 juin
- 9.00-9.45 Charlotte Ribeyrol (Sorbonne Université, responsable du projet ERC ‘Chromotope’) : “Colour reception(s): A preview of the exhibition ‘The Colour Revolution: From Turner to Whistler’” (Ashmolean Museum, September 2023)
Chair: Alexis Tadié (Sorbonne Université)
9.45-10.45 Reception as interaction and performance (2): visual arts
Chair: Françoise Sammarcelli (Sorbonne Université)
-
Corinne Melin (ESAD, Pau) : « Allan Kaprow : art de l’expérience et réception »
-
Laura Partin (Université Paris 8) : « La réception de la « tromperie » ou la « mètis » : quand la performance reste délibérément indiscernable »
10.45 Pause
11.00-12.00 Emerging paradigms of reception
Chair: Catherine Bernard (Université de Paris)
-
Natasha Lushetich (University of Dundee): “How Many Angels Can Dance on the Head of a Pin? AI and Reception”
-
Inbal Strauss (Ruskin School of Art, University of Oxford): “Towards an Interactive Theory of Reception Aesthetics in the Fine Arts”
12.00-14.00 Pause déjeuner
14.00 – 15.00 Reception in the social sphere: politics, didactics
Chair: Fiona McCann (Université de Lille)
-
Clément Rodier (Université de Bordeaux) : « La réception des idées politiques : pour une approche herméneutique des ‘oeuvres de pensée’ »
-
Joséphine Rémon (Université Lumière, Lyon 2) : « La classe d'anglais comme installation pour une performance langagière »
15.00 Pause
15.15 – 16.45 Literary receptions: contemporary reimaginings
Chair: Sara Thornton (Université de Paris)
-
Claire Gheeraert-Graffeuille (Université de Rouen) : « De l'histoire à la fiction : la réception des Memoirs de Lucy Hutchinson (XIXe-XXIe siècles) »
-
Nathalie Martinière (Université de Limoges): “Changing Medium: The Contemporary Reception of Joseph Conrad’s Works in Comics”
-
Marie-Alice Belle (Université de Montréal): “Epic failures and Pitch-Perfect Performances: Some English Aeneids and their Reception (16th to 21st century)”
16.45 - 17.00 Pause
- 17.00 – 18.00 Keynote : Roger Chartier (Collège de France) : « L'histoire du livre permet-elle de repenser une histoire de la réception? »
Chair: Line Cottegnies (Sorbonne Université)
Fin du colloque
Subjects
- Representation (Main subject)
- Mind and language > Thought
- Mind and language > Representation > Cultural history
- Mind and language > Language > Literature
- Mind and language > Information > History and sociology of the book
- Mind and language > Language
- Mind and language > Representation > Visual studies
- Mind and language > Information
Places
- Paris, France (75)
Date(s)
- Thursday, June 24, 2021
- Friday, June 25, 2021
Attached files
Keywords
- réception, littérature, culture, représentation, art
Contact(s)
- Diane Drouin
courriel : receptionvale2021 [at] gmail [dot] com
Reference Urls
Information source
- Diane Drouin
courriel : receptionvale2021 [at] gmail [dot] com
To cite this announcement
« Reception: contemporary perspectives », Conference, symposium, Calenda, Published on Friday, June 18, 2021, https://calenda.org/883229