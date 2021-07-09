HomeSmart City and decision-taking
Smart City and decision-taking
Smart City et prise de décision
Published on Tuesday, June 08, 2021 by João Fernandes
Smart Cities are constantly in need of data in order to ensure the transformation of public services. Personal or technical data are progressively becoming the support of decision making: they are the fuel of new technical analysis. The study day aims to identify the consequences of decision making in Smart Cities. Several contributions should help understand how decisions are made in our cities and what are the consequences.
Smart Cities are constantly in need of data in order to ensure the transformation of public services. Personal or technical data are progressively becoming the support of decision making : they are the fuel of new technical analysis. The study day organised by the Chaire Smart City & Data Governance, which will be held on July the 9th, aims to identify the consequences of decision making in Smart Cities. Several contributions should help understand how decisions are made in our cities and what are the consequences.
Programme
9h15 Welcome coffee
9h45 Introduction to the workshop by Alexis Mages, Dean of the DSEP faculty, University of Burgundy-UBFC and Emmanuel Py, Director of the Chair Smart City and data governance, University of Burgundy-UBFC
10h-12h Round-table 1 – The foundations of decision-making, what data for what uses ?
Introductory remarks and presidence by Jean-Bernard Auby, Emeritus Professor, Sciences Po Paris
- « Is the protection of personal data an obstacle to decision-making?», Thibault Douville, Professor, University of Caen Normandie
- « Decision-making and ethics, what framework for algorithm processing ? », Maximilien Lanna, Post-doc researcher, CID, UBFC
- « Decision-making and Open Data, what transparency ? », speaker to be confirmed
12h-13h30 Lunch break
13h30-15h30 Round-table 2 – Tools and modes of decision-making
Introductory remarks and presidence by Christophe Nicolle, director of CIAD (Distributed Knowledge and Artificial Intelligence, UBFC)
- «Regulation and data sharing, challenges and perspectives», Karine Favro, Professor, University of Haute Alsace
- «API and data sharing, towards a decompartmentalization of public services ?», Emilie Debaets, Lecturer, University Toulouse 1 Capitole
- «Energy governance through data, the example of the Linky electric meter», Thoma Lamb, PhD student in Political Science, University Paris-II PanthéonAssas
15h45-17h30 Round-table 3 – Consequences of decision-taking
Introductory remarks and presidence by Bertrand Pailhès (Director of Technologies and Innovation at the CNIL)
- « Contracts and data control, challenges and perspectives », Philippe Cossalter, Professor, University of Sarre
- « The role of user in decision-making, challenges and perspectives of algorithms on citizen governance », Jean-Baptiste Chambon, Phd studient at the Centre for European Studies and Comparative Politics (CEE) of Sciences Po
- « The impact of automated decisions on local finances », speaker to be confirmed
Event format
Worshop organised at distance and on-site
Organisers
- Emmanuel Py, CID, University of Burgundy
- Maximilien Lanna, CID, Comue UBFC
Contact secretariat-m2-smartcity@u-bourgogne.fr
More information https://blog.u-bourgogne.fr/chaire-smart-city/journee-detude-2021/
Subjects
- Modern (Main subject)
- Society > Geography > Urban geography
- Society > Urban studies
- Zones and regions > Europe > France
- Society > Political studies > Governance and public policies
Places
- MSH de Dijon - 6 esplanade Erasme
Dijon, France (21)
Date(s)
- Friday, July 09, 2021
Attached files
Keywords
- données, gouvernance, décision, ville intelligente
Contact(s)
- Catherine Daurele
courriel : secretariat-m2-smartcity [at] u-bourgogne [dot] fr
Reference Urls
Information source
- Emmanuel Py
courriel : secretariat-m2-smartcity [at] u-bourgogne [dot] fr
To cite this announcement
« Smart City and decision-taking », Study days, Calenda, Published on Tuesday, June 08, 2021, https://calenda.org/883850