Présentation générale du projet
Lieux par excellence de l’« impérialisme naval »1, les ports ont constitué des points d’appui essentiels au processus de mise en colonisation progressive de l’Indochine française. Lieux de mouillage des navires de guerre et marchands et d’implantation des comptoirs commerciaux, porte d’entrée des diplomates, des missionnaires et des négociants européens ou asiatiques dès le XVIe siècle, les ports orientaux de la péninsule indochinoise ont été très utiles à la puissance coloniale française pour imposer sa domination dans cette partie extrême-orientale de l’Asie.
À Tourane (Đà Nẵng) d’abord, base militaire du corps expéditionnaire franco-espagnol et de la division navale des mers de Chine entre septembre 1858 et mars 1860 ; à Sài Gòn ensuite, port franc dès 1860 et base de soutien et de ravitaillement pour la conquête de la Cochinchine ; puis à Hải Phòng, création coloniale ex nihilo et tête de pont militaire et marchande au service de la conquête du Tonkin à partir du début des années 1870. Des ports utiles à l’État impérial et à ses ambitions, mais aussi indispensables pour servir les intérêts des milieux d’affaires français et internationaux ; des points d’appui obligés pour s’insérer au sein de la Méditerranée asiatique »2, ce lieu de connexions complexes entre civilisations, où se structurent et s’entremêlent les réseaux de commerce asiatiques et occidentaux.
Matrices » de la colonisation, les « ports en situation coloniale »3 constituent par ailleurs de véritables observatoires du fait colonial et de la construction des sociétés coloniales. Ils font office de zone intermédiaire entre la métropole et les espaces qui composent son empire, et se distinguent en tant qu’« entre-deux », dans la mesure où ils jouent un rôle d’interface entre les sociétés portuaires en construction et les sociétés autochtones préétablies, placées sous le joug colonial. Lieu privilégié de cette « transaction hégémonique »4 que fut le « moment colonial », de « contact zone »5, la ville-port coloniale est un terrain privilégié pour analyser les acteurs colons/colonisés, autochtones/allochtones et la production d’une société hybride6 qui a un rapport plus ou moins important dans la mise en connexion au monde. Les ports indochinois constituent un objet d’étude à part entière, singuliers, pouvant être déclinés à toutes les échelles de connectivité, à l’empire français, aux autres empires coloniaux et à l’Asie-Pacifique.
Pour autant, ces espaces complexes, depuis, et au sein desquels se sont construits de nouveaux rapports de domination à partir du second XIXe siècle, n’ont que très peu retenu l’attention des historiens et des autres chercheurs en sciences humaines et sociales. À ce jour, si des efforts importants ont été faits pour enrichir et renouveler l’historiographie qui s’attache, depuis une dizaine d’années, à mêler à travers un jeu d’échelles les champs de l’histoire coloniale et de l’histoire impériale à celui de l’histoire maritime et portuaire, de façon étonnante les travaux spécifiquement dédiés aux ports indochinois demeurent très peu nombreux7. Si deux expositions ont été récemment réalisées, du côté français, pour mettre en lumière une partie de l’histoire maritime de l’Indochine française8, rien n’a encore été fait de spécifique au sujet des ports indochinois. Pour la période strictement coloniale, aucune collaboration autour de ces thématiques n’est par ailleurs à signaler entre la France et le Việt Nam, malgré l’abondance des sources et tout l’intérêt qu’il y aurait à les mobiliser.
Ce colloque international aura par conséquent une triple ambition : la première sera de participer à combler un certain vide historiographique ; la seconde sera d’adopter une approche globalisée des ports indochinois, de la même manière que Bruno Marnot s’est attaché à le faire pour les grands ports de commerce français9 ; se faisant, il permettra de dépasser certaines études monographiques tout en renforçant les discussions entre historiographies et chercheurs, le tout de manière pluridisciplinaire.
Les approches comparatistes seront par conséquent particulièrement bienvenues, tout comme le seront les études consacrées aux petits ports de cabotage de l’Indochine, dont l’importance a été totalement négligée par rapport aux grands ports indochinois. Enfin, il nous semble indispensable d’accueillir quelques communications consacrées à l’histoire précoloniale de ces ports, ainsi qu’à leurs réalités plus contemporaines.
Nous sommes conscients de l’envergure de la question. À titre indicatif, et sans vouloir réduire le cadre des contributions, nous proposons ces axes qui pourraient structurer la réflexion d’ensemble du colloque :
Axes proposés
- Le rôle des ports indochinois dans le processus de colonisation et de contrôle des territoires, à travers la dimension militaire, mais aussi policière et de maintien de l’ordre. Il s’agira de considérer les ports vietnamiens dans une approche militaire et (géo)stratégique, si possible de manière multiscalaire, tant pour l’implantation coloniale que durant les conflits qui jalonnent la période concernée (guerre duPacifique, guerre d’Indochine).
- Le rôle d’interface économique constitue un second jalon de l’histoire des portsindochinois. Un intérêt particulier sera donc porté à leurs zones d’influence commerciale, c’est-à-dire aux arrière-pays et avant-pays portuaires (hinterland, foreland), à l'économie portuaire (locale et/ou « indochinoise »), et à la question des flux de marchandises (licites ou de contrebande). Par extension, cette dimension économique prendra en compte l’importante problématique du développement des infrastructures portuaires et de communications terrestres (projets, réalisations, échecs, financements, etc.). Une question centrale, d’autant plus que les ports de la péninsule indochinoise ont concentré l’essentiel des matériaux nécessaires aux grands travaux d’infrastructure entrepris pour le développement économique de l’Union indochinoise, et pour la maîtrise des territoires les plus reculés (Chemins de fer de l’Indochine et du Yunnan, routes coloniales et ouvrages d’art). Enfin, n’oublions pas les compagnies maritimes et de navigation : celles-ci ont en effet largement contribué à connecter les ports indochinois et à les insérer dans les circuits économiques régionaux, impériaux et transimpériaux.
- Un troisième axe proposera de saisir la complexité des sociétés urbaines portuaires indochinoises. Il s’intéressera aux modalités et à la nature de leur aménagement urbain (cohabitation/ségrégation spatiale), mais aussi à la diversité sociale de leur substrat humain, c’est-à-dire aux différents acteurs qui en faisaient la dynamique. Il s’agira dès lors de considérer le caractère cosmopolite de ces interfaces, en s’intéressant de près aux relations que les colons français entretenaient entre eux, mais aussi et surtout avec les populations vietnamiennes, les congrégations chinoises (Bang – 帮), ou avec la main-d'œuvre (coolies engagés et dockers par exemple), etc. Cet axe pourra également inclure des communications au sujet des grèves et des luttes anticoloniales menées à l’intérieur et/ou à partir des ports.
- Une dernière dimension, tout aussi importante pour l’écriture de cette histoire globale des ports indochinois, consistera à s'intéresser à l’histoire culturelle et auxreprésentations dont ils sont les lieux privilégiés de production. Il s’agira de considérer ces espaces à travers les notions d’« imaginaire social » et d’« imaginaire colonial », de manière à identifier plus nettement leur place dans des sources aussi diverses que la littérature, la presse, la peinture, la photographie ou les affiches de propagande. Ce volet pluridisciplinaire pourra également intégrer une dimension plus contemporaine : celle du patrimoine portuaire, et les legs coloniaux et postcoloniaux.
Modalités de contribution et informations pratiques
Les propositions de communication doivent être transmises par courriel avant le 31 octobre 2021
à indoports.contact@gmail.com. Elles se composeront d’un titre (provisoire) et d’un résumé́ de la communication de 2 500 à 3 000 signes. Les propositions doivent être accompagnées d’un court CV de l’auteur, au sein duquel figureront ses principales publications.
Une réponse sera donnée aux participants le 15 janvier 2022. Les communications sélectionnées (environ 30 000 signes) devront être transmises, accompagnées d’un court résumé en anglais, le 25 juin 2022 au plus tard, pour que celles-ci puissent être traduites pour la publication, sur sélection, des actes du colloque. Nous envisageons une publication en français et en vietnamien.
Les communications sélectionnées pour le colloque seront éventuellement regroupées au sein de panels thématiques. Les auteurs concernés en seront informés.
Enfin, les organisateurs du colloque ont opté pour un format présentiel-distanciel : les communicants qui ne pourront pas se déplacer jusqu’au Việt Nam ne seront donc pas écartés du programme. Les modalités de prise en charge des déplacements et des frais de séjour seront communiquées ultérieurement, une fois la sélection des intervenants officialisée.
Comité d’organisation
Sunny Le Galloudec (Doctorant en Histoire, UMR IDEES 6266 - Le Havre, Université Le Havre Normandie) ; Thomas Claré (Doctorant en Histoire, IRASIA, Aix-Marseille Université) : Organisation et coordination).
- Dominique Barjot (Professeur émérite d’Histoire économique contemporaine à l'Université Paris-Sorbonne, vice-président de la 2e section de l’Académie des Sciences d’Outre-Mer)
- Éric Guerassimoff (Professeur d’Histoire contemporaine de la Chine à l’Université de Paris, CESSMA UMR 245 ; coordinateur principal du programme de recherche Cooliebrokers – ANR 20-CE41-0011)
- Jean-François Klein (Professeur d’Histoire maritime contemporaine à l’Université deBretagne-Sud, chercheur à l’UMR 9016 TEMOS, titulaire de la Chaire Senghor de la Francophonie Maritime - RICSF, Académie des Sciences d’Outre-Mer)
- Lê Thị Hồng Oanh (Responsable du département des relations internationales de l’Université de Đà Nẵng)
- Philippe Le Failler (Maître de conférences HDR en Histoire moderne et contemporaine du Việt Nam, directeur de l’EFEO à Hà Nội)
- Jean Martinant de Préneuf (Maître de conférences en Histoire contemporaine à l’Université de Lille, chef de la division recherche, études et enseignement du SHD)
- Nguyễn Phương Ngọc (Maîtresse de conférences HDR en études vietnamiennes, directrice de l’IRASIA)
- Nguyễn Thị Hạnh (Professeur d’Histoire contemporaine, Académie diplomatique du Việt Nam, directrice au Centre d’Étude et de Coopération Francophone en Asie Pacifique (CECOFAP), titulaire de la Chaire Senghor de la Francophonie - RICSF)
- Nguyễn Văn Sang (Docteur en Histoire et chef du bureau des relations extérieures de la Đại học Sư phạm Đà Nẵng)
- Olivier Tessier (Maître de conférences en Anthropologie du Việt Nam, responsable du centre EFEO de Hô-Chi-Minh-Ville)
- Thomas Vaisset (Maître de conférences en Histoire contemporaine, UMR IDEES 6266-Le Havre)
Notes
- Pierre Brocheux, Daniel Hémery, Indochine, la colonisation ambiguë, 1858-1954, Paris, La Découverte, 1995, p. 29.
- Gipouloux François, La Méditerranée asiatique, villes portuaires et réseaux marchands en Chine, au Japon et en Asie du Sud-Est, XVIe-XXIe siècle, Paris, CNRS Éditions, 2009.
- Jean-François Klein, Bruno Marnot (dir.), Les Européens dans les ports en situation coloniale (XVIe-XXe siècle), Presses universitaires de Rennes (PUR), novembre 2014, 170 p.
- Jean-François Bayart et Romain Bertrand, « De quel “legs colonial” parle-t-on », Esprit, n° 12, 2006, p. 134-160.
- Mary-Louise Pratt, « Arts of the Contact Zone », Profession, 1991-1, pp. 33-40.
- Caroline Herbelin, Architectures du Vietnam colonial. Repenser le métissage, Paris, CTHS-INHA, 2016.
- Ce sont avant tout les deux principaux ports indochinois, Sài Gòn au Sud, Hải Phòng au Nord, qui ont l’objet d’une attention particulière de la part des historiens : voir notamment les travaux de thèse de Gilles Raffi et de Trần Văn Kiên sur la ville-port de Hải Phòng ; et la journée d’étude « Saigon, témoin de l’histoire à travers les archives », organisée par le Service Historique de la Défense et l’Institut d’Asie Orientale (Vincennes, 21 mai 2019). Signalons également la thèse, en cours de réalisation, de Sunny Le Galloudec, consacrée à l’histoire de l’ancienne concession française et ville-port de Tourane (actuelle Đà Nẵng dans le centre du Việt Nam), qui s’inscrit dans une approche comparatiste avec les autres ports de l’Union indochinoise.
- Les Marins, la Marine et l’Indochine. 1856-1956, exposition organisée par le Service historique de la Défense (SHD) en partenariat avec l’IRASIA, ouverte entre novembre 2017 et février 2018 (commissaires d’exposition : Cyril Canet et Nguyễn Quốc Thanh) ; L’Indochine et la mer (1858-1954), exposition de deux mois (septembre-novembre 2018) coorganisée par l’IRASIA et les ANOM, en collaboration avec le SHD et à l’initiative de Nguyễn Quốc Thanh. Notons que l’exposition et le catalogue coordonné par Christophe Bertrand, Caroline Herbelin et Jean-François Klein, Indochine des territoires et des hommes 1858-1956, Paris, Gallimard/Musée de l’Armée, 2013 avait déjà accordé une place importante à ces lieux cardinaux.
- Bruno Marnot, Les grands ports de commerce français et la mondialisation au XIXe siècle, Paris, Presses de l’Université Paris-Sorbonne, 2011, 589 p.
General presentation of the project
Ports, the quintessential sites of “naval imperialism”[1], were essential to the progressive colonization of French Indochina. As places where warships and merchants could anchor and set up trading posts, as well as a gateway for European and Asian diplomats, missionaries and merchants from the 16th century onwards, the Eastern ports of the Indochinese peninsula allowed French colonial power to be imposed in East Asia: firstly, in Tourane (Đà Nẵng), a military base for the Franco-Spanish expeditionary corps and the naval division in the China Seas between September 1858 and March 1860; then in Sài Gòn, a free port from 1860 and a support and supply base for the conquest of Cochinchina; and lastly in Hải Phòng, a colonial creation that became a military and commercial bridgehead that facilitated the conquest of Tonkin starting in the early 1870s. In addition to serving the imperial state and its ambitions, these ports were also essential to the interests of French and international business circles, becoming crucial cornerstones for the French entry into an “Asian Mediterranean”[2]; a place of complex connections between civilizations, where Asian and Western trade networks were structured and intermingled.
As “matrices” of colonization, “ports in colonial context”[3] also offer valuable lenses for scholars that study the phenomenon of colonialism and the construction of colonial societies. Mediating between metropoles and imperial territories, ports stand out as “in-between” spaces defined by an interface between port societies under construction and pre-existent local societies placed under colonial rule. As “contact zones”[4] that bring into focus the “hegemonic transaction”[5] of the “colonial moment”, colonial port-cities constitute fertile ground for analyzing relations between the colonizer and the colonized, the native and the outsider, and the production of a hybrid society[6] that maintains more or less active ties with the rest of the world. Indochinese ports are a singular object of study; they can be applied to all scales of connectivity, to the French empire, to other colonial empires, and to the wider Asia-Pacific.
Nevertheless, these complex environments, within which new relations of domination were constructed from the second half of the nineteenth century onwards, have received very little attention from historians and other researchers in the humanities and social sciences. Over the past decade, important efforts have been made to bring the fields of colonial history and imperial history into dialogue with that of maritime and port history. Surprisingly, however, within this emerging historiography, very few works are specifically dedicated to Indochinese ports.[7] Two exhibitions recently organized in France have highlighted part of the maritime history of French Indochina[8], but nothing specific has yet been done on the subject of Indochinese ports themselves. Regarding the colonial period, no collaboration has been implemented between scholars in France and Việt Nam on these issues despite abundant sources and genuine interest in mobilizing them.
Consequently, this international conference will have three main ambitions: to contribute to filling the gap in the historiography; to adopt a globalized approach to Indochinese ports, much like what Bruno Marnot has endeavored for the major French commercial ports[9]; and finally, to go beyond monographic studies while reinforcing discussions between historiographies and researchers, all in a multidisciplinary manner.
Comparative approaches will therefore be particularly welcome, as will studies devoted to the small coastal ports of Indochina, the importance of which has been wholly neglected compared to the larger ports. Finally, we feel it is essential to welcome papers devoted to the pre-colonial history of these ports, as well as to their more recent realities.
Given the broad scope of the questions that the conference hopes to address, we would like to propose the following themes to structure the overall debate. These are meant as a reference only and we welcome all submissions that seek to contribute to the conference’s central aims.
Proposed themes
- The role of Indochinese ports within the process of colonization and exerting control over coveted territories, not only in a military sense, but also in the sense of policing and law enforcement. Vietnamese ports will be considered from a military and (geo)strategic point of view, if possible in a multi-scalar manner, both during the period of colonial settlement as well as during the conflicts that marked the colonial period (e.g. Pacific War, First Indochina War).
- The role that economic exchange plays in the history of Indochinese ports. Particular attention will be paid to port’s commercial zones of influence, i.e. the port hinterland and foreland, the port economy (local and/or “Indochinese”), and the flow of goods (legal or smuggled). By extension, this conference’s economic dimension will take into account the important issue of the development of port and land communication infrastructures (projects, achievements, failures, financing, etc.). This issue is made even more crucial by the fact that the Indochinese peninsula concentrated most of the materials necessary for infrastructure projects undertaken both for the economic development of the Indochinese Union and to extend control over more remote territories (Indochina and Yunnan Railways, colonial roads, and engineering works). Finally, it is important to take into account maritime and shipping companies, which largely contributed to connecting Indochinese ports and inserting them into the regional, imperial and trans-imperial economic circuits.
- The complexity of Indochinese urban port societies. The conference will examine the modalities and nature of urban development (spatial cohabitation/segregation) in port-cities and the social diversity of their populations. The cosmopolitan character of these interfaces will therefore be considered, with a close look at the relationships that French colonists maintained among themselves, but also, and above all, with the Vietnamese populations, the Chinese congregations (Bang - 帮), and the labor force (hired coolies and stevedores, for example). This section may also include papers that address strikes and anti-colonial struggles that developed in or carried out from the ports.
- Cultural history and representations of Indochinese ports. A final dimension, equally important for a global history of Indochinese ports, will be to consider these environments through the notions of the “social imaginary” and the “colonial imaginary”, and to identify more clearly their place within sources as diverse as literature, the press, painting, photography, and propaganda posters. This multidisciplinary component could also integrate a more contemporary dimension, that of port heritage, as well as colonial and post-colonial legacies.
How to contribute, practical information
Proposals for papers should be sent by email before October 31st, 2021,
to indoports.contact@gmail.com.
Proposals should consist of a (provisional) title and an abstract that is 2500–3000 characters in length. Proposals should be accompanied by a short CV that lists the submitter’s main publications.
A reply will be given to participants by January 15th, 2022. Selected participants should submit completed papers (about 30, 000 characters long) along with a short abstract in English by June 25th, 2022, at the latest, so that papers can be translated for publication, upon selection, in the conference proceedings. We plan to publish in French and Vietnamese.
Selected papers for the conference will eventually be grouped into thematic panels. The authors concerned will be informed.
Finally, the organizers have opted for a hybrid conference format that will take place both in person and online. Therefore, speakers who cannot travel to Việt Nam will not be excluded from the program. Modalities concerning travel and accommodation expenses will be shared later, once the selection of speakers has been made official.
Organizing Committee
Sunny Le Galloudec (PhD candidate in History, UMR IDEES 6266 - Le Havre, University of Le Havre Normandie); Thomas Claré (PhD candidate in History, IRASIA, Aix-Marseille University): organization and coordination.
- Dominique Barjot (Professor emeritus of Modern Economic History at the University of Paris-Sorbonne, Vice-President of the 2nd section of the Académie des Sciences d'Outre-Mer)
- Éric Guerassimoff (Professor of Modern Chinese History at the University of Paris, CESSMA UMR 245; main coordinator of the Cooliebrokers research program - ANR 20-CE41-0011)
- Jean-François Klein (Professor of Modern Maritime History at the University of Bretagne-Sud, researcher at UMR 9016 TEMOS, holder of the Senghor Chair of Maritime Francophonie - RICSF, Académie des Sciences d'Outre-Mer)
- Lê Thị Hồng Oanh (Head of the International Relations Department at the University of Đà Nẵng)
- Philippe Le Failler (Associate Professor in Early and Late Modern History of Việt Nam, director of the EFEO in Hà Nội)
- Jean Martinant de Préneuf (Associate Professor in Modern History at the University of Lille, Head of the Research, Studies and Teaching Division at the SHD)
- Nguyễn Phương Ngọc (Associate Professor in Vietnamese Studies, Director of IRASIA)
- Nguyễn Thị Hạnh (Professor of Modern History, Diplomatic Academy of Việt Nam, holder of the Senghor Chair of Maritime Francophonie - RICSF)
- Nguyễn Văn Sang (PhD in History, and Head of the External Relations Office of the Đại học Sư phạm Đà Nẵng)
- Olivier Tessier (Associate Professor in Anthropology of Việt Nam, head of the EFEO Center in Hô-Chi-Minh-City)
- Thomas Vaisset (Associate Professor in Modern History, UMR IDEES 6266-Le Havre)
Notes
[1] Pierre Brocheux and Daniel Hémery, Indochine, la colonisation ambiguë, 1858-1954, Paris: La Découverte, 1995, p. 29.
[2] François Gipouloux, La Méditerranée asiatique, villes portuaires et réseaux marchands en Chine, au Japon et en Asie du Sud-Est, XVIe–XXIe siècle, Paris: CNRS Éditions, 2009.
[3] Jean-François Klein and Bruno Marnot (eds.), Les Européens dans les ports en situation coloniale (XVIe-XXe siècle), Rennes: Presses universitaires de Rennes (PUR), 2014, 170 p.
[4] Mary-Louise Pratt, « Arts of the Contact Zone », Profession, 1991, p. 33–40.
[5] Jean-François Bayart and Romain Bertrand, « De quel “legs colonial” parle-t-on », Esprit, n° 12, 2006, p. 134–60.
[6] Caroline Herbelin, Architectures du Vietnam colonial. Repenser le métissage, Paris: CTHS-INHA, 2016.
[7] So far, the two main Indochinese ports—Sài Gòn and Hải Phòng—have been the main focus of historians. See in particular the PhD theses of Gilles Raffi and Trần Văn Kiên on the city-port of Hải Phòng and the conference “Saigon, témoin de l'histoire à travers les archives”, organised by the Service Historique de la Défense and the Institut d'Asie Orientale (Vincennes, May 21st, 2019). Also worth mentioning is Sunny Le Galloudec’s PhD dissertation, currently in progress, which is dedicated to the history of the former French concession and city-port of Tourane (present-day Đà Nẵng, in central Việt Nam), in a comparative approach with the other ports of the Indochinese Union.
[8] Les Marins, la Marine et l’Indochine. 1856–1956, an exhibition organized by the Service historique de la Défense (SHD) in partnership with IRASIA, November 2017–February 2018 (curated by Cyril Canet and Nguyễn Quốc Thanh); L’Indochine et la mer (1858–1954), an exhibition co-organized by IRASIA and the Archives nationales d’outre-mer (ANOM), in collaboration with the SHD and on the initiative of Nguyễn Quốc Thanh (September–November 2018); the exhibition and catalogue coordinated by Christophe Bertrand, Caroline Herbelin and Jean-François Klein, Indochine : Des territoires et des hommes 1858–1956, Paris: Gallimard/Musée de l’Armée, 2013, had already given an important place to these pivotal sites.
[9] Bruno Marnot, Les grands ports de commerce français et la mondialisation au XIXe siècle, Paris: Presses de l’Université Paris-Sorbonne, 2011, 589 p.
Giới thiệu chung về dự án
Được coi là đại diện của “chủ nghĩa hải quân”1, các hải cảng là điểm tựa quan trọng trong quá trình thuộc địa hóa Đông Dương của Pháp. Là nơi neo đậu của tàu chiến, tàu buôn, nơi thiết lập các trạm buôn bán và là cửa ngõ ra vào của các nhà ngoại giao, nhà truyền giáo và thương nhân châu Âu, châu Á từ thế kỷ 16, các cảng phía đông của bán đảo Đông Dương rất hữu ích để thực dân Pháp áp đặt sự thống trị ở phần cực đông của Châu Á này. Đầu tiên là ở Đà Nẵng với căn cứ quân sự của lực lượng viễn chinh Pháp-Tây Ban Nha và bộ phận hải quân trên các vùng biển của Trung Quốc từ tháng 9/1858 đến tháng 3/1860; sau đó ở Sài Gòn với cảng tự do từ năm 1860 và cơ sở hỗ trợ và cung cấp cho cuộc chinh phục Nam Kỳ; tiếp theo ở Hải Phòng với kiến tạo thuộc địa ex nihilo và đầu cầu quân sự, thương mại phục vụ công cuộc chinh phạt Bắc Kỳ từ đầu những năm 1870. Những cảng biển mang lại lợi ích cho tham vọng của các nước đế quốc và cũng cần thiết để phục vụ lợi ích của giới thương nhân Pháp và quốc tế. Nơi đây là điểm tựa bắt buộc để hội nhập vào “Địa Trung Hải Châu Á”2, nơi của những kết nối phức tạp giữa các nền văn minh, nơi mà mạng lưới thương mại Châu Á và phương Tây được hình thành và giao thoa.
Là “dấu ấn” của quá trình thực dân hóa, các “cảng biển trong tình trạng thuộc địa”3 trở thành các đài quan sát chính xác về thuộc địa hóa và việc xây dựng các nước thuộc địa. Hoạt động với một vai trò là “khu vực trung gian” giữa các nước đế quốc và thuộc địa, các hải cảng và thành phố cảng ở các thuộc địa là địa bàn lí tưởng để có thể quan sát và phân tích tới sự chuyển biến và thay đổi của xã hội bản địa trước sự tiếp xúc với các yếu tố mới và cho ra đời một xã hội có nhiều yếu tố giao thoa và có mối liên hệ đến sự kết nối thế giới4. Chính vì vậy, các cảng Đông Dương hoàn toàn là một đối tượng nghiên cứu có thể được áp dụng cho mọi quy mô kết nối: cho đế quốc Pháp, cho các đế quốc thuộc địa khác và cho châu Á - Thái Bình Dương.
Trên thực tế, xung quanh các vấn đề có liên quan đến các hải cảng ở Đông Dương từ thế kỷ XIX vẫn còn chưa được giới nghiên cứu của lĩnh vực khoa học xã hội nhân văn quan tâm một cách tương xứng so với tầm quan trọng của nó. Cho đến nay, sau rất nhiều nỗ lực đáng kể của giới nghiên cứu cả Pháp và Việt Nam với mục đích làm mới và phong phú lịch sử khi kết hợp lịch sử thuộc địa và lịch sử đế quốc với lịch sử hàng hải và cảng trên nhiều quy mô thì điều đáng ngạc nhiên là những công trình nghiên cứu dành riêng cho các cảng Đông Dương vẫn còn rất khiêm tốn5. Kể cả trong thời gian gần đây, Pháp đã tổ chức hai cuộc triển lãm để làm
sáng tỏ một phần lịch sử hàng hải Đông Dương thuộc địa Pháp6 thì vẫn chưa có nghiên cứu cụ thể nào được thực hiện về các cảng này. Vào thời kỳ thuộc địa, Pháp và Việt Nam cũng không có sự hợp tác nào về vấn đề này cho dù nguồn tài liệu dồi dào và có sự quan tâm từ nhiều bên.
Vì vậy, Hội thảo khoa học quốc tế lần này hướng tới 03 mục tiêu: Thứ nhất, nhằm bổ sung tư liệu cho khoảng trống nghiên cứu về hải cảng thuộc địa; Thứ hai, áp dụng cách tiếp cận toàn cầu hoá về các cảng Đông Dương, giống như cách mà Bruno Marnot đã áp dụng với các cảng thương mại lớn của Pháp7; Thứ ba, Hội thảo hướng tới kết nối các các nhà sử học và các nhà nghiên cứu theo hướng tiếp cận đa ngành và liên ngành.
Chính vì vậy, Hội thảo đặc biệt hoan nghênh các bài nghiên cứu có cách tiếp cận so sánh, cũng như các nghiên cứu chuyên sâu về các cảng nhỏ ở Đông Dương mà tầm quan trọng của nó đã bị bỏ qua hoàn toàn so với các cảng lớn ở Đông Dương. Cuối cùng, những tư liệu về lịch sử tiền thuộc địa của các hải cảng này cũng như thực trạng ngày nay của chúng cũng rất cần thiết.
Nội dung Hội thảo
Nội dung 1.
- Vai trò của những cảng biển Đông Dương trong quá trình thực dân hoá và kiểm soát các vùng lãnh thổ, thông qua khía cạnh quân sự, cũng như cảnh sát và thực thi pháp luật.
- Những cảng biển Việt Nam dưới cách tiếp cận quân sự và địa chiến lược.
Nội dung 2.
- Yếu tố thương mại của các cảng biển ở Đông Dương và những tác động của nó tới sự phát triển của các đô thị cảng biển nói riêng và Đông Dương nói chung: cơ sở hạ tầng, dòng chảy hàng hóa… .
- Các công ty vận tải biển và hàng hải, vai trò của các công ty này đối với việc kết nối các cảng Đông Dương và hòa nhập vào dòng chảy kinh tế khu vực, đế quốc và toàn cầu.
Nội dung 3.
- Không gian và cấu trúc xã hội của các đô thị hải cảng Đông Dương.
- Mối quan hệ xã hội của các đô thị này với quốc tế
- Các tổ chức, hội đoàn và các phong trào xã hội ở các đô thị hải cảng.
Nội dung 4.
- Hải cảng và đô thị hải cảng trong tương quan với các thành phố hiện đại ngày nay ở Việt Nam
- Di sản hải cảng, di sản thuộc địa và hậu thuộc địa trong văn học, báo chí, hội họa, ảnh chụp hoặc áp phích tuyên truyền… .
Quy cách nộp bài
Tiêu đề và Tóm tắt bài viết được gửi qua hòm thư điện tử indoport.contact@gmail.com trước ngày 31 tháng 10 năm 2021.
Bản tóm tắt có độ dài từ 2.500 đến 3.000 ký tự. Các đề xuất phải được đính kèm với một CV ngắn của tác giả, trong đó sẽ bao gồm các ấn phẩm chính của tác giả.
Ban tổ chức Hội thảo sẽ gửi phản hồi cho những người tham gia vào ngày 15 tháng 1 năm 2022. Các nghiên cứu được chọn (khoảng 30.000 ký tự) phải được gửi cùng với một bản tóm tắt ngắn bằng tiếng Anh, chậm nhất vào ngày 25 tháng 6 năm 2022, để dịch cho xuất bản của kỷ yếu hội nghị. Các bài viết sẽ được lựa chọn để xem xét xuất bản bằng tiếng Pháp và tiếng Việt.
Hình thức Hội thảo sẽ bao gồm cả trực tiếp và trực tuyến đối với các nhà nghiên cứu không thể đến Việt Nam để tránh việc không thể tham gia chương trình. Việc sắp xếp về chi phí đi lại và sinh hoạt sẽ được thông báo sau khi việc lựa chọn diễn giả chính thức được thực hiện.
Ban tổ chức
Sunny Le Galloudec (Tiến sĩ Sử học, UMR IDEES 6266 - Le Havre, Đại học Le Havre Normandie);Thomas Claré (Tiến sĩ Sử học, Viện Nghiên cứu Châu Á IRASIA, Đại học Aix-Marseille): tổ chức và phối hợp.
- Dominique Barjot (Giáo sư danh dự Lịch sử Kinh tế hiện đại tại Đại học Paris-Sorbonne, Phó Chủ tịch Phân khu 2 của Viện Hàn lâm Khoa học Hải ngoại)
- Éric Guerassimoff (Giáo sư Lịch sử Trung Quốc hiện đại tại Đại học Paris, CESSMA UMR 245; điều phối viên chính của chương trình nghiên cứu Cooliebrokers - ANR 20-CE41-0011)
- Jean-François Klein (Giáo sư Lịch sử Hàng hải hiện đại tại Đại học Bretagne-Sud, nhà nghiên cứu tại UMR 9016 TEMOS, giữ chức Chủ tịch diễn đàn Pháp ngữ Chaire Senghor - RICSF, Học viện Khoa học Hải ngoại)
- Lê Thị Hồng Oanh (Trưởng Khoa Quan hệ Quốc tế Trường Đại học Đà Nẵng)
- Philippe Le Failler (Giảng viên - Nghiên cứu viên HDR về Lịch sử Hiện đại và Đương đại của Việt Nam, Giám đốc Viện Viễn đông Bác cổ (EFEO) tại Hà Nội)
- Jean Martinant de Préneuf (Giảng viên Lịch sử hiện đại tại Đại học Lille, trưởng bộ phận nghiên cứu, học tập và giảng dạy của Trụ sở Lịch sử Bộ Quốc phòng Pháp SHD)
- Nguyễn Phương Ngọc (Giảng viên - Nghiên cứu viên HDR Việt Nam học, Giám đốc Viện Nghiên cứu châu Á IRASIA)
- Nguyễn Thị Hạnh (PGS.TS. Lịch sử hiện đại, Giám đốc Trung tâm nghiên cứu và hợp tác Pháp ngữ Châu Á-Thái Bình Dương (CECOFAP), Học viện Ngoại giao Việt Nam, Chủ tịch diễn đàn Pháp ngữ Chaire Senghor tại Việt Nam - RICSF)
- Nguyễn Văn Sang (Tiến sĩ Sử học, Phó Trưởng phòng Đối ngoại Đại học Sư phạm Đà Nẵng)
- Olivier Tessier (Giảng viên Nhân học tại Việt Nam, Giám đốc Viện Viễn đông Bác cổ (EFEO) tại Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh)
- Thomas Vaisset (Giảng viên Lịch sử hiện đại, UMR IDEES 6266-Le Havre)
Notes
- Pierre Brocheux, Daniel Hémery, Indochine, la colonisation ambiguë, 1858-1954, Paris, La Découverte, 1995, p. 29.
- Gipouloux François, La Méditerranée asiatique, villes portuaires et réseaux marchands en Chine, au Japon et en Asie du Sud-Est, XVIe-XXIe siècle, Paris, CNRS Éditions, 2009.
- Jean-François Klein, Bruno Marnot (dir.), Les Européens dans les ports en situation coloniale (XVIe-XXe siècle), Presses universitaires de Rennes (PUR), novembre 2014, 170 p.
- Caroline Herbelin, Architectures du Vietnam colonial. Repenser le métissage, Paris, CTHS-INHA, 2016.
- Trước hết, hai cảng Đông Dương chính là phía Nam Sài Gòn và phía Bắc Hải Phòng đã được nhiều nhà sử học chú ý đến: đặc biệt khi xem công trình luận án của Gilles Raffi và Trần Văn Kiên về thành phố cảng Hải Phòng; và ngày nghiên cứu “Sài Gòn, chứng nhân lịch sử qua tài liệu lưu trữ” do Trụ sở Lịch sử Bộ Quốc phòng Pháp và Viện nghiên cứu Đông Á tổ chức (Vincennes, 21/5/2019). Chúng ta cũng cần đề cập đến luận án đang được thực hiện bởi Sunny Le Galloudec, viết về lịch sử khu nhượng địa của Pháp trước đây và thành phố cảng Tourane (Đà Nẵng), theo cách tiếp cận so sánh với các cảng khác của Liên bang Đông Dương.
- Les Marins, la Marine et l’Indochine. 1856-1956, triển lãm do Trụ sở Lịch sử Bộ Quốc phòng Pháp (SHD) hợp tác với IRASIA tổ chức, mở cửa từ tháng 11/2017 đến tháng 2/2018 (người phụ trách triển lãm: Cyril Canet và Nguyễn Quốc Thanh); L’Indochine et la mer (1858-1954), triển lãm kéo dài hai tháng (9-11/2018) do IRASIA và ANOM đồng tổ chức, với sự phối hợp của SHD và theo sáng kiến của Nguyễn Quốc Thanh. Triển lãm và danh mục do Christophe Bertrand, Caroline Herbelin và Jean-François Klein điều phối, Indochine des Territoires et des hommes 1858-1956, Paris, Gallimard/Musée de l'Armée điều phối, 2013 đã dành một vị trí quan trọng cho các địa điểm quan trọng này.
- Bruno Marnot, Les grands ports de commerce français et la mondialisation au XIXe siècle, Paris, Presses de l’Université Paris-Sorbonne, 2011, 589 p.