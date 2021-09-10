Penser l'anti-genre en Afrique

Coordination du dossier
- Patrick Awondo (University of Yaoundé 1- University College of London)
- Emmanuelle Bouilly (Les Afriques dans le monde (LAM) Sciences Po Bordeaux)
- Marième Ndiaye (Les Afriques dans le monde (LAM) Sciences Po Bordeaux)
Argumentaire
Depuis une vingtaine d’années, des campagnes anti-genre se développent en Afrique. En tant que catégorie analytique, l’anti-genre recouvre une diversité d’acteurs sociaux et politiques qui considèrent qu’il existe « une théorie du genre » et l’ont érigée en problème public (Kuhar et Paternotte, 2017). Ce travail politique, initialement entrepris par le Vatican et observé en Europe, repose sur la délégitimation des études de genre accusées d’être idéologiques et non scientifiques, ainsi que sur la désignation du genre comme « ennemi porteur d’une vision dénaturalisée de l’ordre sexué et sexuel » (Garbagnoli et Prearo, 2017 : 10). Les formes d’expression des opposant×e×s au genre sont plurielles : prises de position individuelles et scandalisation publique, campagnes de lobbying, mobilisations collectives. L’anti-genre désigne des discours et des actions d’opposition au concept et aux études de genre, et partant aux transformations sociales, politiques et juridiques permises par les luttes des féministes et des minorités sexuelles qui en ont découlé. Il s’agit d’une rhétorique et d’un mouvement blacklash conservateur protéiforme.
Les exemples d’opposition au genre émaillent l’actualité récente du continent africain. Alors qu’une grande majorité des États a ratifié le Protocole de Maputo, qui reconnaît le droit à l’avortement dans certaines circonstances spécifiques (art.14), celui-ci reste largement réprimé et fait l’objet de débats de société clivants. Au Kenya, en 2018, une controverse a éclaté autour de la fermeture des centres médicaux accueillant des femmes ayant subi des complications après des avortements clandestins. Les féministes ont dénoncé la « négligence » de l’État et son « incapacité » à assurer et promouvoir des services de santé sexuelle et reproductive[1]. Malgré la campagne menée par les lobbies religieux, elles ont obtenu la réouverture des centres de santé. Dans plusieurs pays à majorité musulmane, c’est la question de la réforme du droit de la famille qui oppose depuis longtemps féministes et conservateurs. Si le Maroc a réussi à réformer sa législation (Vairel, 2014), d’autres pays comme le Sénégal ont choisi le statu quo (N’Diaye, 2016), voire sont revenus sur les acquis existants sous la pression de groupes religieux, à l’instar du Mali (Soares, 2009). Ailleurs sur le continent, les tensions se sont focalisées sur l’homosexualité (Awondo, 2019 ; Currier, 2018). En 2018, au Cameroun, l’« affaire des manuels scolaires »[2] a conduit au retrait d’un chapitre d’un manuel de biologie qui faisait référence à l’homosexualité. Cette levée de boucliers rappelait l’« affaire des listes d’homosexuels de la République » (2006), qui avait déjà suscité une vague homophobe. Sur le continent, la répression pénale des homosexuels donne lieu à des procès médiatisés, au cours desquels la frontière entre droit et morale est particulièrement ténue (Dupret et Ferrié, 2004 ; Abéga, 2007).
Ces quelques exemples suffisent à convaincre de l’urgence à investir empiriquement ces phénomènes sociaux. Comment comprendre la montée en puissance de la rhétorique et des mobilisations anti-genre ? Que nous apprennent-elles des sociétés et des espaces politiques africains ?
Elles constituent d’abord une réaction aux combats d’une nouvelle génération de militant×e×s qui luttent pour la reconnaissance et la mise en œuvre des droits des femmes et des minorités sexuelles, en se fondant sur un féminisme pluriel et une conception plus inclusive des droits humains. Ces contre-mobilisations, emmenées par différents entrepreneurs de morale (acteurs religieux, médias, leaders communautaires), se sont progressivement structurées par la mise en œuvre de « stratégies morales sexuelles » (Weiringa, 2009) avec comme objectif de faire des questions de sexe et de genre un outil de propagande pour s’imposer et se légitimer dans l’espace public.
Ce combat n’est plus seulement « en réaction » mais il est proactif. On assiste, à l’instar de ce qui existe en Europe (Kuhar, et Paternotte 2017), à des « guerres idéologiques » préventives qui cherchent à préparer les populations contre le genre qui vient. Cette importation d’une « culture war » traduit l’influence des évangélistes américains sur le continent (Kaoma, 2009). On sait en effet que les connexions régionales et internationales des opposant×e×s au genre jouent un rôle fondamental dans leur structuration. Sur ce plan, la rhétorique et les mobilisations anti-genre rappellent combien le continent africain est extraverti (Bayart, 1999) ; extraversion qui se joue aussi à travers des mouvements conservateurs ou rigoristes, lesquels constituent encore le parent pauvre de la sociologie des mouvements sociaux (Siméant, 2013).
L’anti-genre, en identifiant la « théorie du genre » comme seul ennemi - selon le langage initialement produit par le Vatican (Carnac, 2013 ; Husson, 2015), contribue à créer et entretenir une confusion sur ce que sont les études de genre, les luttes féministes et des minorités sexuelles, dont les mobilisations sont loin de toujours converger, et peuvent être menées de manière séparée, voire concurrente. En effet, outre la compétition qui peut exister entre ces groupes pour la captation des fonds issus de l’aide internationale, des féministes font par exemple le choix de se tenir à distance des mobilisations en faveur des minorités sexuelles du fait de leur très forte stigmatisation sociale. La dynamique de constitution des alliances et divisions au sein de ce qui est désigné comme pro-genre sous l’effet des attaques des anti-genre[3] mérite donc d’être exploré.
Par ailleurs, les anti-genre fustigent systématiquement l’« idéologie du genre » pour son « impérialisme ». Lutter contre le genre, ce serait finalement lutter contre la volonté de l’Occident d’imposer, sous couvert d’universalisme, ses valeurs propres, considérées comme destructrices de l’ordre social des sociétés africaines, ce qui est déjà reproché depuis longtemps aux féministes africaines (Latourès, 2009 ; Sow, 2012). Les critiques à l’encontre des demandes des féministes relatives au droit de la famille sont à cet égard éclairantes : réclamer une législation plus égalitaire conduirait à rompre l’équilibre de la famille, cellule de base de la société. Cette assimilation du genre à une nouvelle forme d’impérialisme permet de rallier à la rhétorique et aux mobilisations anti-genre une grande diversité d’acteurs, bien au-delà des seuls groupes religieux. Au tournant des années 2000, la stigmatisation du genre en nouvel impérialisme participe aussi à sa requalification politique. Sous l’effet des politiques de développement, il était devenu un objectif et un indicateur parmi d’autres d’action publique, vidé de tout contenu critique (Falquet, 2003 ; Verschuur, 2009).
Ce numéro se fixe dès lors deux objectifs principaux. Il s’agit d’abord de documenter finement la construction d’un argumentaire et de mobilisations anti-genre en Afrique. Qui en sont les acteurs et les actrices ? Quels discours et modes d’action déploient-elles ? Comment s’opère le passage du discours à la protestation ? De quelles ressources et réseaux disposent-elles ? Répondre à ces questions permettra de combler certaines lacunes scientifiques. D’une part, l’anti-genre sur le continent africain n’a souvent été étudié que par la bande, notamment au travers de recherches consacrées aux mouvements féminins ou féministes ou aux programmes internationaux de gender mainstreaming. Les réactions de l’anti-genre sont intégrées à l’analyse mais ne constituent pas l’objet principal des enquêtes (N’Diaye, 2016 ; Awondo, 2019). D’autre part, les travaux sur les campagnes anti-genre restent essentiellement cantonnés aux cas européens (Kuhar et Paternotte, 2017) et sud- et nord-américains (Avanza et Della Sudda, 2017 ; Correâ, Paternotte et Kuhar, 2018). Ce n’est qu’à de rares exceptions que l’Afrique tient une place dans les études consacrées au Global South sur cet enjeu (Anderson, 2011). L’anti-genre y a surtout été étudié sous l’angle de l’homophobie et de ses réseaux chrétiens conservateurs transnationaux sans que le lien avec d’autres mobilisations conservatrices (Politix, 2014), à l’instar des mouvements masculinistes ou anti-féministes, n’ait été pleinement saisi.
Il s’agit ensuite d’envisager les mobilisations anti-genre en Afrique comme un analyseur privilégié du processus continu d’expression des nationalismes et de construction du politique. Plusieurs recherches ont montré le lien intrinsèque qu’entretient le nationalisme avec les questions de genre et de sexualité, ce que résume bien le terme de « nationalisme sexuel » (Jaunait et al. 2013). On sait que les administrations coloniales comme les leaders de l’indépendance ont placé les femmes, la famille et la sexualité au cœur de leur matrice idéologique (Bouilly et Rillon, 2016). Depuis, instrumentalisant les tensions postcoloniales, le langage qui assimile l’« idéologie du genre » à la colonisation, à l'impérialisme et à l'imposition culturelle a été une stratégie dominante des mouvements conservateurs (Corredor, 2019). Ce dossier entend non seulement réactiver l’analyse de la construction des nations à l’aune de la politisation du genre et de la sexualité mais aussi celle des processus de subjectivation sexuels et politiques en Afrique (Awondo, 2019).
Axes thématiques
Les contributions attendues pourraient s’organiser autour des 4 axes suivants :
Axe 1 : Profil et espaces de mobilisation des anti-genre
On s’intéressera aux acteurs et aux actrices qui produisent le discours et/ou portent les campagnes anti-genre. Politiquement, socialement, qui sont-ils/elles ? Quel rôle jouent les entrepreneurs de morale (religieux, leaders « traditionnels » et communautaires, médias) ? Comment tracer les contours d’une opposition conservatrice potentiellement très large, allant de la « communauté de pensée » aux groupes réactionnaires plus organisés ? Comment les intellectuel×le×s se positionnent-ils/elles dans ces débats de société ? Les acteurs identifiés ou revendiqués comme anti-genre développent-ils/elles tous et toutes la même conception de ce terme et occupent-ils/elles les mêmes positions au sein des espaces politiques et sociaux nationaux ? Comment se construisent les identités de ces groupes, et leurs alliances éventuelles ? Comment expliquer les variations observées sur le continent ?
Axe 2 : Organisations et répertoires de l’anti-genre
Il sera intéressant de tenir compte de la différence entre des mobilisations « en réaction » et des mobilisations « préventives » pour discuter la notion de « counter movement » (Meyer et Staggenborg, 1996). L’histoire montre que les contre-mouvements ont plus de chances de naître après le succès (avéré ou possible) d’un mouvement initial cristallisant une réaction et dans un contexte favorable notamment du fait de la division des élites. Qu’en est-il en Afrique ? L’anti-genre prend aussi les contours flous de débats et controverses publics sans qu’ils se traduisent toujours par un mouvement organisé (Kováts et Petó, 2017). Ce constat appelle deux questions : ces actions ont-elles une résonnance ou un ancrage social qui se traduirait dans des pratiques ordinaires ? La résiliarité, l’horizontalité et l’informalité des actions anti-genre invitent ensuite à interroger les modalités de passage à l’action collective et le choix des « répertoires organisationnels » (Clemens, 1993). Quels sont les modes d’action et stratégies employés ? Peut-on constater des différences et/ou des innovations tactiques en comparaison à d’autres campagnes anti-genre dans le monde ?
Axe 3 : Circulations et transnationalisation de l’anti-genre
La façon dont « circule le genre » (Bouilly et al., 2019 ; Cîrstocea et al., 2018) et a fortiori l’anti-genre reste à questionner. Quelles sont les modalités d’internationalisation et de transnationalisation des manifestations anti-genre ? Comment se nourrissent les discours et cadrages idéologiques d’un espace à l’autre et avec quels effets ? Ce questionnement permettra de discuter des conditions de structuration par-delà les frontières des campagnes et mobilisations. Il s’agira d’interroger les concepts et notions employés, d’une part, et la division internationale du travail militant, d’autre part. Quel est le sens local des concepts d’« idéologie du genre » ou de « théorie du genre » ? Quels usages et réappropriations de ces termes sont faits par les acteurs et actrices africain×e×s ? Quelles sont les catégories émiques développées sur le continent ? Quelles relations entretiennent les terminologies locales avec celles « importées » ?
Axe 4 : Repolitisation du genre au prisme de l’anti-genre
Enfin, comment les campagnes anti-genre participent-elles à la « repolitisation du genre » (Awondo, 2016) ? Et quels en sont les effets sur les luttes menées, tant par les féministes que par les défenseurs des minorités sexuelles ? Comment ces acteurs et actrices réagissent-ils/elles à la guerre des valeurs que les anti-genre cherchent à imposer ? En termes d’action publique, est-ce que la politisation des débats vient ou non faire obstacle aux politiques de genre ? En définitive, que nous apprennent la dépolitisation et la (re)politisation des processus continus de formation des identités nationales et des espaces politiques en Afrique ? Les discours critiques à l’égard du genre sont anciens : on a déjà évoqué les nationalismes sexuels. Sur un autre plan, on pourrait aussi mentionner les écrits de femmes universitaires récusant la pertinence scientifique et la dimension heuristique du concept de genre pour décrire les sociétés africaines (Oyewùmí, 2002 ; Amadiume, 1987). Les mobilisations anti-genre contemporaines sont-elles les héritières, revendiquées ou non, de ces productions militantes et intellectuelles ? Il s’agit ici de questionner l’historicité des mobilisations contemporaines pour déterminer si l’on assiste à un nouveau cycle de mobilisation.
Les contributions pourront s’inscrire dans l’un ou plusieurs de ces axes. Elles offriront des analyses originales sur la pluralité des formes d’expression de l’anti-genre en Afrique, dans des contextes chrétiens comme musulmans. Au niveau méthodologique, les contributions s’appuieront sur de riches matériaux empiriques : ethnographiques, historiques ou littéraires, récoltés aussi bien par le biais de méthodes qualitatives que quantitatives. Les approches interdisciplinaires sont encouragées.
Calendrier et contacts
Pour plus d'informations sur le format des articles à soumettre, voir : https://polaf.hypotheses.org/soumettre-un-article/submit-to-the-journal.
Références dans le texte
[1] A. Faivre, « Kenya, le si long chemin des féministes 4 : ce tabou de l’avortement », Le Point.fr 25 septembre 2019, accessible en ligne à l’adresse, https://www.lepoint.fr/afrique/kenya-le-si-long-chemin-des-feministes-4-ce-tabou-de-l-avortement-25-09-2019-2337753_3826.php
[2] J. Baret, « Cameroun, un manuel scolaire place l’homosexualité au rang de pratique déviante », Konbini 14 mars 2018, https://news.konbini.com/post/cameroun-manuel-scolaire-homosexualite-pratiques-deviantes
[3] Nous sommes conscient×e×s que ces notions de pro- et anti-genre renvoient à une division militante d’ordre émique et non académique (Garbagnoli et Prearo, 2017). Nous avons cependant choisi de ne pas les exclure, considérant qu’elles rendent comptent d’une catégorie de discours mobilisée par certain.es acteurs et actrices étudié×e×s.
Coordinated by
- Patrick Awondo (University of Yaoundé 1- University College of London)
- Emmanuelle Bouilly (Les Afriques dans le monde (LAM) Sciences Po Bordeaux)
- Marième Ndiaye (Les Afriques dans le monde (LAM) Sciences Po Bordeaux)
Argument
Anti-gender campaigns have been developing in Africa for around twenty years. As an analytical category, anti-gender embraces a diverse collection of social and political actors who believe in the existence of “a gender theory” and have built it up into a public issue (Kuhar and Paternotte, 2017). This political task was originally taken up by the Vatican and observed in Europe, and is based on the delegitimisation of gender studies, which are accused of being ideological and non-scientific, and on the designation of gender as “an adversary bearing a denaturalised vision of the gender-related and sexual order” (Garbagnoli and Prearo, 2017: 10). Many forms of expression are exploited by opponents of gender: individual positions and public scandalisation, lobbying campaigns and community mobilisations. The anti-gender movement develops discourse and actions in opposition to the concept of gender and gender studies, starting from the social, political and legal transformations secured by the struggles of feminist and sexual minorities that resulted from them. It is a multifaceted conservative rhetoric and blacklash movement.
Examples of gender opposition have punctuated recent events on the African continent. While a large majority of states have ratified the Maputo Protocol, which recognises abortion rights under certain specific circumstances (Article 14), they have mostly been repressed, and they are the subject of divisive debates in society. A controversy arose in Kenya in 2018 around the closure of medical centres that admitted women who had suffered complications following illegal abortions. Feminists denounced the government’s “negligence” and its “inability” to guarantee and promote sexual and reproductive health services[1]. Despite the campaign led by religious lobbies, they succeed in having these health centres reopened. In many countries with a Muslim majority, it is the issue of the reform of family rights that has placed feminists and conservatives in opposition to each other over the course of many years. Although Morocco has succeeded in reforming its laws (Vairel, 2014), other countries such as Senegal have opted for the status quo (N’Diaye, 2016) or, under pressure from religious groups, have reversed previous gains, as has been the case in Mali (Soares, 2009). Elsewhere on the continent, tensions have focused on homosexuality (Awondo, 2019; Currier, 2018). The “schoolbooks affair”[2] in Cameroon in 2018 led to a chapter of a biology textbook that made reference to homosexuality being withdrawn. This outcry recalled the “List of homosexuals of the Republic” affair (2006), which had resulted in a wave of homophobia. The criminal repression of homosexuals on the continent has given rise to high-profile cases during which the line between law and morals has been especially tenuous (Dupret and Ferrié, 2004; Abéga, 2007).
These few examples are sufficient to convince one of the urgency of making an empirical investment in these social phenomena. How should the rise in the power of anti-gender rhetoric and mobilisations be understood? What do they teach us about African societies and political spaces?
In the first place, they are a reaction against the struggles of a new generation of militants who are fighting for the recognition and implementation of the rights of women and sexual minorities based on a plural feminism and a more inclusive concept of human rights. These counter-mobilisations are led by a variety of moral entrepreneurs (religious figures, the media and community leaders), and have gradually become organised through the implementation of “sexual moral strategies” (Weiringa, 2009), with the objective of making issues of sex and gender a propaganda tool for imposing themselves on, and acquiring legitimacy in, the public space.
The struggle is not simply “a reaction”: it is proactive. Similar to what is taking place in Europe (Kuhar and Paternotte, 2017), we are seeing preventive “ideological wars” that seek to prepare people to fight the coming gender. This import of a culture war reflects the influence of American evangelists on the continent (Kaoma, 2009). We know that the regional and international connections of gender opponents play a fundamental role in their organisation. At this level, anti-gender rhetoric and mobilisations remind us of how outward-looking the African continent is (Bayart, 1999), but it is a form of “extrAversion” that is also played out through conservative or absolutist movements that remain the poor relation of the sociology of social movements (Siméant, 2013).
By identifying “gender theory” as the sole enemy – according to the language initially used by the Vatican (Carnac, 2013; Husson, 2015) – the anti-gender movement contributes towards creating and sustaining the confusion over the identity of gender studies, feminist struggles and sexual minorities, whose mobilisations are a long way from always converging, and may be managed separately, or even compete with each other. Aside from the competition that may exist among these groups when it comes to obtaining funds from international aid, feminists, for example, choose to keep their distance from mobilisations in favour of sexual minorities because of their very high degree of social stigmatisation. The dynamic of the creation of alliances and divisions within what is described as pro-gender as a result of anti-gender[3] attacks therefore merits investigation.
The anti-gender movement also systematically castigates “gender ideology” for its “imperialism”. Ultimately, fighting gender means combating the West’s desire to use the cover of universalism to impose its own values, which are seen as destroying the social order of African societies, something African feminists have long criticised it for (Latourès, 2009; Sow, 2012). The criticisms of feminists' demands in the area of family rights are illuminating in this regard: the call for more egalitarian laws would lead to a breakdown in the equilibrium of the family, which is the basic unit of society. This kind of assimilation of gender with a new form of imperialism makes it possible to rally a wide variety of actors far beyond religious groups alone to the cause of anti-gender rhetoric and mobilisations. At the beginning of the 2000s, the stigmatisation of gender as a new imperialism was also a factor in its political reclassification. Under the effect of development policies, it became one of the objectives and indicators of public action, stripped of all critical content (Falquet, 2003; Verschuur, 2009).
This edition has two main objectives. First of all, the construction of anti-gender reasoning and mobilisations in Africa will be documented in detail. Who are the actors involved? What discourse and modes of action do they employ? How does the movement from discourse to protest happen? What resources and networks do they have? Responding to these questions will make it possible to address certain scientific gaps. On the one hand, the anti-gender movement on the African continent has often only been studied indirectly, in particular as part of research dedicated to female or feminist movements or international gender mainstreaming programmes. The reactions of the anti-gender movement have been included in these analyses, but they are not the main purpose of the studies (N’Diaye, 2016; Awondo, 2019). On the other hand, works on anti-gender campaigns have essentially been confined to cases in Europe (Kuhar and Paternotte, 2017) and North and South America (Avanza and Della Sudda, 2017; Correâ, Paternotte and Kuhar, 2018). Only rarely has Africa found a place in studies dedicated to the Global South on this issue (Anderson, 2011). The anti-gender movement has been studied above all from the point of view of homophobia and its transnational conservative Christian networks, and the ties to other conservative mobilisations (Politix, 2014) such as masculinist or anti-feminist movements have not been fully grasped.
Anti-gender mobilisations in Africa then need to be envisaged as a privileged analyser of the ongoing process of nationalist expression and political construction. A number of studies have illustrated the intrinsic links between nationalism and questions of gender and sexuality, as accurately portrayed by the term “sexual nationalism” (Jaunait et al. 2013). We know that both colonial administrations and independence leaders placed women, the family and sexuality at the heart of their ideological matrix (Bouilly and Rillon, 2016). Later, exploiting postcolonial tensions, the language that associated “gender ideology” with colonisation, imperialism and cultural imposition became a dominant strategy of conservative movements (Corredor, 2019). The purpose of this contribution is to reactivate an analysis not only of the construction of nations at the dawn of the politicisation of gender and sexuality, but also of the processes of sexual and political subjectivation in Africa (Awondo, 2019).
Main themes
The expected contributions can be organised around the following four axes:
Axis 1: Profile and mobilisation spaces of the anti-gender movements
This part will focus on the actors who produce the discourse and/or lead the anti-gender campaigns. Who are they, politically and socially? What is the role played by moral entrepreneurs (religious, “traditional” leaders, communities and the media)? How can the contours of a potentially very extensive conservative opposition – ranging from “community of thought” to the best-organised reactionary groups – be traced? Where do intellectuals stand in this societal debate? Do all the actors who are identified as or claimed to be anti-gender develop the same concept of the term, and do they occupy the same positions within national political and social spaces? How are the identities of these groups and any alliances they may form constructed? How can the variations observed across the continent be explained?
Axis 2: The organisations and repertoires of the anti-gender movement
It will be of interest to take account of the difference between “reaction” and “preventive” mobilisations in order to discuss the notion of “counter-movement” (Meyer and Staggenborg, 1996). History shows that counter-movements are more likely to be born following the success (whether already obtained or potential) of an initial movement crystallising a reaction and in a favourable context, especially as a result of a division of elites. What is the case in Africa? The anti-gender movement also assumes the vague contours of public debate and controversy without their necessarily being translated into an organised movement (Kováts and Petó, 2017). This raises two questions: do these actions have a resonance or social roots that might translate into ordinary practice? The resilience, horizontality and informality of anti-gender actions then invite us to look into the question of how the move is made to collective action and how the “organisational repertoires” are chosen (Clemens, 1993). What modes of action and strategies are used? Can tactical differences and/or innovations be found that can be compared with other anti-gender campaigns across the world?
Axis 3: Circulation and transnationalisation of the anti-gender movement
The way in which “gender circulates” (Bouilly et al., 2019; Cîrstocea et al., 2018) and a fortiori the anti-gender movement remains to be questioned. How do anti-gender manifestations become international and transnational? How are the ideological discourses and framings nourished from one space to another, and with what effects? This study makes it possible to discuss structuring conditions beyond the borders of campaigns and mobilisations. It is necessary to investigate the concepts and notions employed on the one hand, and the international division of militant work on the other. What is the local meaning of the concepts of “gender ideology” or “gender theory”? How do African actors use and reappropriate these terms? What emic categories have been developed on the continent? What relationship is there between local and “imported” terminology?
Axis 4: Repoliticising gender through the prism of the anti-gender movement
Finally, how do anti-gender campaigns participate in “repoliticising gender” (Awondo, 2016), and what are the effects on the struggles led by feminists and the defenders of sexual minorities? How do these actors react to the war of values anti-gender proponents seek to impose? In terms of public action, does the politicisation of debates obstruct gender policies or not? Ultimately, what can we learn from the depoliticisation and (re)politicisation of the continuing processes of formation of national identities and political spaces in Africa? The critical discourses on gender have a long history: the question of sexual nationalism has already been mentioned. At another level, we might also mention the writings of female academics who reject the scientific relevance and heuristic dimension of the concept of gender to describe African societies (Oyewùmí, 2002; Amadiume, 1987). Are the contemporary anti-gender mobilisations the heirs to this militant and intellectual output, whether they claim to be or not? Here, it is a question of looking into the historicity of contemporary mobilisations in order to determine whether we are witnessing a new cycle.
Contributions may refer to one or more of these axes. They will offer original analyses of the plurality of the forms of expression of the anti-gender movement in Africa in both Christian and Muslim contexts. From a methodological standpoint, the contributions will be based on extensive empirical materials – ethnographic, historical or literary – that have been collected by using both qualitative and quantitative methods. Interdisciplinary approaches are encouraged.
Calendar
-
- 20/09/2021: Notification to authors of acceptance or rejection of their proposal
- 07/01/2022: deadline for submission of articles to Patrick Awondo (pawondo2005@yahoo.fr), Emmanuelle Bouilly (e.bouilly@sciencespobordeaux.fr) and Marième N’Diaye (mariem.ndiaye@cnrs.fr)
- For more information on the format of articles to be submitted, see the instructions to authors:
https://polaf.hypotheses.org/soumettre-un-article/submit-to-the-journal
[1] A. Faivre, “Kenya, Le Si Long Chemin des Féministes 4 : Ce Tabou de l’Avortement”, Le Point.fr, 25 September 2019, accessible online at https://www.lepoint.fr/afrique/kenya-le-si-long-chemin-des-feministes-4-ce-tabou-de-l-avortement-25-09-2019-2337753_3826.php
[2] J. Baret, “Cameroun, un Manuel Scolaire Place l’Homosexualité au Rang de Pratique Déviante”, Konbini, 14 March 2018, https://news.konbini.com/post/cameroun-manuel-scolaire-homosexualite-pratiques-deviantes
[3] We are well aware that these notions of pro- and anti-gender refer back to a militant division of a emic, and not academic, nature (Garbagnoli and Prearo, 2017). Despite this, we have chosen not to exclude them, as we believe they reveal a category of discourse that has been mobilised by certain of the actors we have studied.